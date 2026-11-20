EQS-News: ABIVAX / Key word(s): Market Report

Abivax Statement on Short Seller Report



20.11.2026 / 22:36 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Abivax Statement on Short Seller Report PARIS, France - November 20, 2026 - 10:30 PM CET - Abivax SA (Euronext Paris: FR0012333284 - ABVX / Nasdaq: ABVX) ("Abivax," the "Company," "we" or "our"), a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on developing therapeutics that harness the body's natural regulatory mechanisms to stabilize the immune response in patients with chronic inflammatory diseases, today issued a statement regarding a report published by Scorpion Capital on November 20, 2026. We are reviewing the Scorpion Capital report in detail and anticipate providing further updates regarding this matter. Based on Abivax's current review, it is clear that the report contains numerous factually inaccurate and misleading statements, assumptions, and conclusions, including those based on studies commissioned and funded by Scorpion Capital itself. We firmly stand behind the integrity of our clinical development program, including the results of our Phase 3 ABTECT trials and the strength of the clinical data generated to date, which will support Abivax's U.S. FDA NDA filing by the end of the year. Notably, Scorpion Capital explicitly disclosed its short position in Abivax and its intention to begin covering a substantial portion of that position upon publication of its report, underscoring its direct financial interest in a decline in our share price. These direct financial incentives provide important context for evaluating the report.

About Abivax Abivax is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on developing therapeutics that harness the body's natural regulatory mechanisms to stabilize the immune response in patients with chronic inflammatory diseases. Based in France and the United States, Abivax's lead drug candidate, obefazimod (ABX464), is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of moderately to severely active ulcerative colitis. Contact: Patrick Malloy

SVP, Investor Relations

Abivax SA

patrick.malloy@abivax.com

+1 847 987 4878 Media Contacts:

LifeSci Communications

Karissa Baltz, PhD

Associate Director

LSC_ABIVAX@lifescicomms.com Longacre Square Partners

Abivax@longacresquare.com



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