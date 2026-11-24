EQS-News: ABIVAX / Key word(s): Conference

Abivax Announces Additional Investor Fireside Chat as Obefazimod Advances Toward NDA Submission



24.11.2026 / 22:24 CET/CEST

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Abivax Announces Additional Investor Fireside Chat as Obefazimod Advances Toward NDA Submission PARIS, France - November 24, 2026 - 10:15 PM CET - Abivax SA (Euronext Paris: FR0012333284 - ABVX / Nasdaq: ABVX) ("Abivax" or the "Company"), a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on developing therapeutics that harness the body's natural regulatory mechanisms to stabilize the immune response in patients with chronic inflammatory diseases, today announced that it has been invited to participate in an additional virtual investor fireside chat hosted by LifeSci Capital on Monday, November 30, 2026. The discussion will provide an opportunity for management to engage directly with investors, highlight the scientific and clinical evidence supporting obefazimod, and discuss Abivax's upcoming regulatory milestones, including its planned NDA submission to the FDA by year-end 2026. Abivax's upcoming investor conference schedule, including the newly announced LifeSci Capital fireside chat, is outlined below: LifeSci Capital Fireside Chat

Virtual Webcast

Fireside Chat: Monday, November 30th, 4:00 pm ET Evercore ISI 9th Annual Healthcare Conference

Miami, Florida

November 30 - December 2, 2026

Fireside Chat: Wednesday, December 2nd, 7:55 - 8:15 am ET Piper Sandler 38th Annual Healthcare Conference

New York, New York

December 1 - 3, 2026

Fireside Chat: Thursday, December 3rd, 8:00 - 8:25 am ET Webcast links for the above fireside chats will be available in the Investors section of Abivax's website at www.ir.abivax.com . A replay of the available webcasts will also be available on the Company's website for a limited time following the conference.

About Abivax Abivax is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on developing therapeutics that harness the body's natural regulatory mechanisms to stabilize the immune response in patients with chronic inflammatory diseases. Based in France and the United States, Abivax's lead drug candidate, obefazimod (ABX464), is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of moderately to severely active ulcerative colitis.

Contact: Patrick Malloy

SVP, Investor Relations

Abivax SA

patrick.malloy@abivax.com

+1 847 987 4878 Media Contacts: LifeSci Communications

Karissa Baltz, PhD

Associate Director

LSC_ABIVAX@lifescicomms.com Longacre Square Partners

Abivax@longacresquare.com

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS This press release contains forward-looking statements, forecasts and estimates, including those relating to the Company's business. Words such as "anticipate," "expect," "on track," "potential," "will" and variations of such words and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements include statements concerning the potential therapeutic benefit of obefazimod, the timing of regulatory filings including an NDA submission for obefazimod in ulcerative colitis and other statements that are not historical fact. Although Abivax's management believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, investors are cautioned that forward-looking information and statements are subject to various risks, contingencies and uncertainties, many of which are difficult to predict and generally beyond the control of Abivax, that could cause actual results and developments to differ materially from those expressed in, or implied or projected by, the forward-looking information and statements. A description of these risks, contingencies and uncertainties can be found in the documents filed by the Company with the French Autorité des Marchés Financiers pursuant to its legal obligations including its universal registration document (Document d'Enregistrement Universel) and in its Annual Report on Form 20-F for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2025 filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on March 23, 2026, under the caption "Risk Factors." These risks, contingencies and uncertainties include, among other things, the uncertainties inherent in research and development, future clinical data and analysis, decisions by regulatory authorities, such as the FDA or the EMA, regarding whether and when to approve any drug candidate, as well as their decisions regarding labeling and other matters that could affect the availability or commercial potential of such product candidates, and the availability of funding sufficient for the Company's foreseeable and unforeseeable operating expenses and capital expenditure requirements. Special consideration should be given to the potential hurdles of clinical and pharmaceutical development, including further assessment by the Company and regulatory agencies and IRBs/ethics committees following the assessment of preclinical, pharmacokinetic, carcinogenicity, toxicity, CMC and clinical data. Furthermore, these forward-looking statements, forecasts and estimates are made only as of the date of this press release. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. Abivax disclaims any obligation to update these forward-looking statements, forecasts or estimates to reflect any subsequent changes that the Company becomes aware of, except as required by law. Information about pharmaceutical products (including products currently in development) that is included in this press release is not intended to constitute an advertisement. This press release is for information purposes only, and the information contained herein does not constitute either an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to purchase or subscribe for securities of the Company in any jurisdiction. Similarly, it does not give and should not be treated as giving investment advice. It has no connection with the investment objectives, financial situation or specific needs of any recipient. It should not be regarded by recipients as a substitute for exercise of their own judgment. All opinions expressed herein are subject to change without notice. The distribution of this document may be restricted by law in certain jurisdictions. Persons into whose possession this document comes are required to inform themselves about and to observe any such restrictions.



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