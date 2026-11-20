Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - November 20, 2026) - Los Andes Copper Ltd. (TSXV: LA) (OTCQX: LSANF) ("Los Andes" or the "Company") announces that the Company has granted an aggregate of 1,944 deferred share units ("DSUs") to two directors of the Company, pursuant to the Company's deferred share unit plan (the "DSU Plan").

Each DSU represents one notional common share of the Company and entitles the holder to receive, at the discretion of the Company, one common share of the Company for each DSU held or the cash equivalent thereof, at the time the holder ceases to be a director of the Company. The DSUs will vest on December 31, 2026, in accordance with the terms of the DSU Plan.

The grant of DSUs to directors is subject to the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange (the "TSX-V") and the terms of the DSU Plan. Following this grant, an aggregate of 86,091 DSUs are outstanding under the DSU Plan.

About Los Andes Copper Ltd.

Los Andes is an exploration and development company with a 100% interest in the Vizcachitas Project in Chile ("Vizcachitas" or the "Project"). The Company is focused on progressing the Project, which is located along Chile's most prolific copper belt, into production. Vizcachitas is one of the largest copper deposits in the Americas not controlled by the majors.

The Project is a copper-molybdenum porphyry deposit, located 150 kilometers north of Santiago, in an area of very good infrastructure. An independent technical report for the PFS, prepared in accordance with NI 43-101, is available on the Company's SEDAR+ profile.

Los Andes is listed on the TSX-V under the ticker: LA.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Information

Certain of the information and statements contained herein that are not historical facts constitute "forward-looking information" within the meaning of the Securities Act (British Columbia), Securities Act (Ontario) and the Securities Act (Alberta) ("Forward-Looking Information"). Forward-Looking Information is often, but not always, identified by the use of words such as "seek", "anticipate", "believe", "plan", "estimate", "expect" and "intend"; statements that an event or result is "due" on or "may", "will", "should", "could", or might occur or be achieved; and, other similar expressions. More specifically, Forward-Looking Information involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company, or industry results, to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such Forward-Looking Information. Such Forward-Looking Information includes, without limitation, statements regarding the vesting and settlement of the DSUs, and details related to and timing of the Project, including the Company's expectation to produce copper at the Project. Such Forward-Looking Information is based upon the Company's assumptions regarding global and Chilean economic, political and market conditions, the price of metals and energy, the Company's ability to receive sufficient project financing for the construction of the Project on acceptable terms or at all, and the Company's planned copper production at the Project. Among the factors that have a direct bearing on the Company's future results of operations and financial conditions are changes in project parameters as plans continue to be refined, a change in government policies, competition, currency fluctuations and restrictions and technological changes, among other things.

Should one or more of any of the aforementioned risks and uncertainties materialize, or should underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from any conclusions, forecasts or projections described in the Forward-Looking Information. Accordingly, readers are advised not to place undue reliance on Forward-Looking Information. Except as required under applicable securities legislation, the Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise Forward-Looking Information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Neither the TSX-V nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX-V) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this press release.

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