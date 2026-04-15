Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - April 15, 2026) - Los Andes Copper Ltd. (TSXV: LA) (OTCQX: LSANF) ("Los Andes" or the "Company") announces, further to its news release dated March 18, 2026, that the Company has issued an aggregate of 80,071 common shares of the Company ("Common Shares") at a deemed price of CAD$10.82 per Common Share in payment of approximately (i) CAD$807,009 of the principal amount of the Convertible Debenture (as defined below) remaining unconverted and outstanding as of the date hereof, and (ii) CAD$59,366 of accrued and unpaid interest owing on the Convertible Debenture through April 7, 2026.

The Common Shares issued in payment for interest owing on the Convertible Debenture are subject to a hold period until August 15, 2026 in accordance with applicable Canadian securities laws.

Following this share issuance, the Company has satisfied all remaining obligations under the US$5,000,000 eight percent convertible debenture (the "Convertible Debenture") issued to Queen's Road Capital Investment Ltd. ("Queen's Road Capital") on June 2, 2021, with the full principal amount of the Convertible Debenture having been converted into Common Shares, and all accrued but unpaid interest having been paid.

About Queen's Road Capital Investment Ltd.

Queen's Road Capital is a dividend paying, leading financier to the global resource sector. The company is a resource focused investment company, making investments in privately held and publicly traded companies. The company acquires and holds securities for long-term capital appreciation, with a focus on convertible debt securities and resource projects in advanced development or production located in politically safe jurisdictions.

Queen's Road Capital is listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the ticker: QRC.

About Los Andes Copper Ltd.

Los Andes is an exploration and development company with an 100% interest in the Vizcachitas Project in Chile ("Vizcachitas" or the "Project"). The Company is focused on progressing the Project, which is located along Chile's most prolific copper belt, into production. Vizcachitas is one of the largest copper deposits in the Americas not controlled by the majors and the Company believes it will be Chile's next major copper mine.

The Project is a copper-molybdenum porphyry deposit, located 150 kilometers north of Santiago, in an area of very good infrastructure. An independent technical report for the PFS, prepared in accordance with NI 43-101, is available on the Company's SEDAR+ profile.

Los Andes is listed on the TSX Venture Exchange (the "TSX-V") under the ticker: LA.

Qualified Persons

Antony Amberg CGeol FGS, the Company's Interim CEO, is the qualified person who has reviewed and approved the scientific and technical information contained in this news release.

Certain of the information and statements contained herein that are not historical facts, constitute "forward-looking information" within the meaning of the Securities Act (British Columbia), Securities Act (Ontario) and the Securities Act (Alberta) ("Forward-Looking Information"). Forward-Looking Information is often, but not always, identified by the use of words such as "seek", "anticipate", "believe", "plan", "estimate", "expect" and "intend"; statements that an event or result is "due" on or "may", "will", "should", "could", or might occur or be achieved; and, other similar expressions. More specifically, Forward-Looking Information involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company, or industry results, to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such Forward-Looking Information. Such Forward-Looking Information includes, without limitation, details related to and timing of the Project, including the Company's expectation to produce copper at the Project. Such Forward-Looking Information is based upon the Company's assumptions regarding global and Chilean economic, political and market conditions, the price of metals and energy, the Company's ability to receive sufficient project financing for the construction of the Project on acceptable terms or at all, and the Company's planned copper production at the Project. Among the factors that have a direct bearing on the Company's future results of operations and financial conditions are changes in project parameters as plans continue to be refined, a change in government policies, competition, currency fluctuations and restrictions and technological changes, among other things.

Should one or more of any of the aforementioned risks and uncertainties materialize, or should underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from any conclusions, forecasts or projections described in the Forward-Looking Information. Accordingly, readers are advised not to place undue reliance on Forward-Looking Information. Except as required under applicable securities legislation, the Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise Forward-Looking Information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Neither TSX-V nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX-V) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this press release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/292676

Source: Los Andes Copper Ltd.