

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The U.S. Dollar value ended almost flat on Friday after several U.S. Federal Reserve officials concurred on the need to raise the interest rates in the December meeting while the U.S.-Iran stalemate continues with no resolution in sight.



Today, the U.S. Dollar Index DXY, which measures the Greenback against a basket of other major currencies, was last seen trading at 103.88, down by 0.01 (or 0.01%).



While against the Euro, the USD was trading at 1.096, up by 0.03%, against the GBP, the USD was trading at 1.308, up by 0.05%.



Against the USD, the Japanese Yen was trading at 158.584, up by 0.69%, the Swiss Franc was trading at 0.840, up by 0.41%; and the Canadian Dollar was trading at 1.435, down by 0.09%.



Against one unit of Australian Dollar, the USD was trading at 0.662, up by 0.61%.



In the U.S., the University of Michigan's consumer sentiment index was revised higher to 51.5 in November 2026, from a preliminary estimate of 51.0, marking its highest level in three months.



Yesterday, in a speech before the Money Marketeers of New York University, the Federal Reserve Bank of Philadelphia President Anna Paulson remarked that inflation needs to be the policy priority currently as the labor market is at full employment.



Anna Paulson stressed that the way to bring down inflation is by raising interest rates though she advocated adopting a step-by-step increase rather than a drastic move to allow time for the economy to adjust to higher costs.



Earlier, Chicago Fed President Austan Goolsbee stated that he would consider all options available to counter stubborn U.S. inflation.



Over the past few days, several other senior Fed officials have expressed support for a rate hike.



The Federal Open Market Committee is slated to hold its next meeting on December 8-9.



On Wednesday, the minutes of the FOMC's October meeting was released. Notably, the report stated that almost all participants were in agreement that rate raise would be appropriate to bring inflation to the 2.00% objective.



The committee had voted 10-2 last month to hold the benchmark federal funds rate in the 3.75% to 4.00% range while Governor Lisa Cook and Cleveland Fed President Beth Hammack dissented and wanted a quarter-percentage point hike.



Hours before the release of the Minutes of Meeting, Fed Governor Christopher Waller stated that the Fed needs to 'shock people' with a half-percentage-point increase in the coming meeting.



With regard to the U.S.-Iran crisis, speaking separately to Reuters, Fox News, and Axios, U.S. President Donald Trump clearly stated that he is not rushing to any decision on Iran and wanted to see what happens after January 1, 2027.



While economists are unable to comprehend the logic behind Trump's decision and the significance of the date, for now, markets are relieved of war anxiety. However, experts are concerned that Trump could possibly reverse his decision in the intervening time.



Meanwhile, according to a report by Financial Times, senior officials in the U.S. and Israel are urging Trump to restart strikes on Iran, as the American military planners warn that their forces risk becoming overextended if the stalemate continues into the new year.



Reportedly, the U.S. Central Command has briefed American officials that the toll on forces from a sustained military build-up past the end of December could erode military readiness.



According to the CME Group's FedWatch Tool, currently investors are betting on a 91.50% chance of a 25-basis-point interest rate hike at the upcoming meeting of the U.S. Federal Reserve on December 8-9 while the odds on the rates being held at the current level stand at 8.50%.



Due to increasing rate hike concerns, gold prices went into a tailspin today, falling nearly more than 4.00%.



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