HOUSTON, Nov. 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Chord Energy Corporation (NASDAQ: CHRD) ("Chord," "Chord Energy," or the "Company") announced today that it's subsidiary has completed the previously announced sale of its entire non-operated Marcellus position to POSCO International Corporation for total gross consideration of $550MM.

As previously disclosed, the transaction had an effective date of July 1, 2026, and Chord received a $55MM deposit in September. The cash consideration received at closing reflects purchase price adjustments and is net of the $55MM deposit previously received.

Following the completion of the divestiture, Chord's portfolio is focused exclusively in the Williston Basin.

Forward-Looking Statements and Cautionary Statements

Certain statements in this press release, other than statements of historical facts, that address activities, events or developments that Chord expects, believes or anticipates will or may occur in the future, including any statements regarding future opportunities for Chord, future financial performance and condition, guidance and statements regarding Chord's expectations, beliefs, plans, financial condition, objectives, assumptions or future events or performance are forward-looking statements based on assumptions currently believed to be valid. Forward-looking statements are all statements other than statements of historical facts. The words "anticipate," "believe," "ensure," "expect," "if," "intend," "estimate," "probable," "project," "forecasts," "predict," "outlook," "aim," "will," "could," "should," "would," "potential," "may," "might," "likely," "plan," "positioned," "strategy" and similar expressions or other words of similar meaning, and the negatives thereof, are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Specific forward-looking statements include statements regarding Chord's plans and expectations with respect to the return of capital plan, production levels, anticipated financial and operating results, other guidance, and the effects and anticipated benefits of the Marcellus divestiture. The forward-looking statements are intended to be subject to the safe harbor provided by Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.

These forward-looking statements are based on certain assumptions made by Chord based on management's experience and perception of historical trends, current conditions, anticipated future developments and other factors believed to be appropriate. Such statements are subject to a number of assumptions, risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the control of Chord, which may cause actual results to differ materially from those implied or expressed by the forward-looking statements. These include, but are not limited to, the ability to realize the anticipated benefits from the Marcellus divestiture, changes in crude oil, NGL and natural gas realized prices, uncertainty regarding the future actions of foreign oil producers and the related impacts such actions have on the balance between the supply of and demand for crude oil, NGLs, and natural gas, the actions taken by OPEC+ with respect to oil production levels and announcements of potential changes in such levels, including the ability of the OPEC+ countries to agree on and comply with production levels, changes in trade policies and regulations, including increases or change in duties, current and potentially new tariffs or quotas and other similar measures, as well as the potential impact of retaliatory tariffs and other actions, war between Russia and Ukraine, military conflicts in the Red Sea Region, Iran, and the wider Middle East and their effect on commodity prices, changes or uncertainty in general economic and geopolitical conditions, inflation rates and the impact of associated monetary policy responses, including fluctuating interest rates, logistical challenges and supply chain disruptions, including as a result of conflicts, our business strategy, including the continued implementation of our 4-mile well program, the geographic concentration of our operations, uncertainties in estimating proved reserves and forecasting production results, drilling and completion of wells, operational factors affecting the commencement or maintenance of producing wells, the availability of infrastructure and midstream service providers, our ability to realize the anticipated benefits from acquisitions, the condition of the capital markets generally, as well as Chord's ability to access them, the proximity to and capacity of transportation facilities, uncertainties regarding environmental regulations or litigation and other legal or regulatory developments affecting Chord's business and other important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected as described in Chord's reports filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC").

Any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date on which such statement is made and Chord undertakes no obligation to correct or update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable law. As forward-looking statements involve significant risks and uncertainties, caution should be exercised against placing undue reliance on such statements. Additional information concerning other risk factors is also contained in Chord's most recently filed Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2025, subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, Current Reports on Form 8-K and other SEC filings.

About Chord Energy

Chord Energy Corporation is an independent exploration and production company with quality and sustainable long-lived assets primarily in the Williston Basin. The Company is uniquely positioned with a best-in-class balance sheet and is focused on rigorous capital discipline and generating free cash flow by operating efficiently, safely and responsibly to develop its unconventional onshore oil-rich resources in the continental United States. For more information, please visit the Company's website at www.chordenergy.com.

Media Contact: [email protected]

SOURCE Chord Energy