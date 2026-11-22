Open, Software-Defined Automation connects data and AI directly to control across machines, processes and plants.

The latest EcoStruxure Automation Expert release helps customers engineer faster, modernize step by step and scale automation while protecting existing investments.

By bringing energy and industrial intelligence together, Schneider Electric helps improve machine productivity, process performance, and resilience



NUREMBERG, Germany, Nov. 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- At SPS 2026, Schneider Electric, a global energy technology leader, will show how machine builders and industrial operators can get more from their automation, from individual machines through to production processes and plant-wide operations.

Companies have access to more operational and energy data, AI and analytics than ever before. The challenge is using that intelligence to increase productivity and efficiency on the shop floor.

On its stand, Schneider Electric will demonstrate how Industrial Intelligence and Open, Software-Defined Automation connect data and AI with machine and process control. Visitors will also see how energy and operational data can be managed together, rather than as separate challenges.

"Industrial companies don't need more data. They need the ability to turn intelligence into action," says Gwenaelle Huet, executive vice president of Industrial Automation at Schneider Electric. "That is why we believe automation must be open and software-defined: it lets customers bring energy, AI and operations together, and keep evolving without replacing the investments they have already made."

"SPS brings together one of the world's most important machine-building and automation communities, at a time when companies need to be more productive and competitive," said Jessica Bethune, vice president of Industrial and Process Automation DACH at Schneider Electric. "Machine builders need to develop differentiated machines faster and scale them more easily. Industrial operators need to improve process performance and modernize without starting from scratch."

Advancing Open, Software-Defined Automation

At SPS, Schneider Electric will launch the newest release of EcoStruxure Automation Expert, its vendor-agnostic, software-defined automation platform. The update makes engineering simpler. It also makes it easier for customers to modernise the systems they already run and to prepare for AI-enabled automation.

New collaboration and development features reduce the time spent on engineering and integration. Support for open APIs, Visual Studio Code and Python lets engineers keep using the tools they already know.

The release also gives customers more flexibility to modernize and update critical systems while minimizing disruption to operations. A new web-native HMI enables browser-based visualization and maintenance. Expanded online-change and high-availability capabilities let systems evolve progressively, without replacing automation investments that are still viable.

More open access to automation data also makes it easier to connect external AI tools and introduce AI-assisted engineering and operations. For machine builders, this means faster engineering and greater reuse across machine portfolios. For industrial operators, it offers a practical way to add new software and intelligence capabilities as their operations evolve.

With EcoStruxure Automation Expert already deployed at more than 900 customer sites worldwide, Schneider Electric is demonstrating how open, software-defined automation runs industrial operations today.

Automate 360: enabling continuity and adoption at scale

To accelerate adoption of open, software-defined automation, we are introducing Automate 360: the unified environment and foundational layer across control and compute that underpins EcoStruxure Automation Expert. It brings project and device management, licensing, collaboration tools and cybersecurity together in one experience, with a common data space, all within a modular, scalable environment.

With Automate 360, customers can adopt EcoStruxure Automation Expert while keeping consistent, interoperable workflows and lifecycle tools across engineering and operations. It also supports their existing environments, including EcoStruxure Control Expert, Process Expert and Machine Expert.

Innovation from machine to plant

At the machine level, Schneider Electric will introduce the new Modicon M380 ePAC, bringing Modicon M580-class connectivity and cybersecurity to the Modicon M340 footprint for small to mid-sized industrial and infrastructure applications. Integrated EtherNet/IP and Modbus TCP communications, with optional OPC UA connectivity, provide easier access to operational data and a path for customers to evolve existing automation architectures.

For process and hybrid industries, Foxboro SDA, the latest Distributed Control System that integrates Automation Expert as its engineering layer, extends the same open, software-defined principles into distributed control, helping customers modernize control environments with greater flexibility while protecting existing automation investments.

Across its connected industrial powertrain portfolio, Schneider Electric will also demonstrate how energy distribution, motor control, drives, connected sensors and analytics can work together to improve energy efficiency, asset performance and predictive maintenance.

Together, these developments show how openness, intelligence, and software-defined automation can extend from machine builders designing the next generation of equipment to manufacturers optimizing complex production and process environments.

Schneider Electric will demonstrate these capabilities at SPS 2026, 24-26 November, Hall 1, Booth 540, Nuremberg, Germany.

Press contact:mediarelations@se.com

About Schneider Electric

Schneider Electric is a global energy technology leader, driving efficiency and sustainability by electrifying, automating, and digitalizing industries, businesses, and homes. Its technologies enable buildings, data centers, factories, infrastructure, and grids to?operate?as open, interconnected ecosystems, enhancing performance, resilience, and sustainability. The portfolio includes intelligent devices, software-defined architectures, AI-powered systems, digital services, and expert advisory. With 160,000 employees and 1 million partners in over 100 countries, Schneider Electric is consistently ranked among the world's most sustainable companies.

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Learn more about Advancing Energy Tech on Schneider Electric Insights .

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