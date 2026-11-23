

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - Asian stock markets are a sea of red on Monday, following the broadly negative cues from Wall Street on Friday, dragged by a selloff in semiconductor and technology stocks, particularly in South Korea, mirroring their peers on tech-heavy Nasdaq amid concerns over tighter AI regulations and controls over chip export. The intermittent escalation in the geopolitical tensions in the Middle East also weighed on market sentiment. Asian markets closed mostly lower on Friday.



Iran has launched attacks on Bahrain over the weekend as they continue to targeting US assets in neighboring countries in the Middle East. However, US President Donald Trump has refrained from launching further strikes on Iran, but indicated he may consider resuming military action after the New Year if no peace agreement is reached.



The Australian stock market is modestly lower on Monday, extending the losses in the previous seven sessions, following the broadly positive cues from Wall Street on Friday. The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 index is falling well below the 8,600.00 level, with weakness in financial and technology stocks nearly offset by gains in mining and energy stocks.



The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 Index is losing 20.00 points or 0.23 percent to 8,572.60, after hitting a low of 8,528.50 earlier. The broader All Ordinaries Index is down 19.80 points or 0.23 percent to 8,673.00. Australian stocks closed sharply lower on Friday.



Among the major miners, BHP Group is gaining almost 2 percent and Mineral Resources is advancing almost 1 percent, while Rio Tinto and Fortescue are edging up 0.2 to 0.5 percent each.



Oil stocks are mostly higher. Origin Energy and Beach energy are edging up 0.3 percent each, while Woodside Energy is losing more than 1 percent. Santos is flat.



Among tech stocks, Afterpay owner Block is losing almost 2 percent, WiseTech Global is edging down 0.2 percent and Xero is declining more than 1 percent, while Appen is gaining almost 2 percent. Zip is tumbling more than 9 percent.



Gold miners are mostly higher. Resolute Mining is up more than 1 percent, Newmont is advancing almost 1 percent and Northern Star Resources is edging up 0.4 percent, while Evolution Mining and Genesis Minerals are gaining more than 2 percent each.



Among the big four banks, Commonwealth Bank and ANZ Banking are declining more than 1 percent each, while Westpac is down almost 1 percent and National Australia Bank is edging down 0.3 percent.



In other news, shares in EchoIQ are surging almost 11 percent after CEO Dustin Haines resigned ahead of its AGM scheduled for tomorrow. CFO Andrew Grover was named interin CEO.



In economic news, the manufacturing sector in Australia continued to contract in November, and at a faster pace, the latest survey from S&P Global revealed on Monday with a manufacturing PMI score of 48.7. That's down from 49.6 in October and it moves further beneath the boom-or-bust line of 50 that separates expansion from contraction.



The survey also showed that the services PMI fell to 46.2 in November from 48.5 and the composite PMI slipped to 46.1 from 48.2 a month earlier.



In the currency market, the Aussie dollar is trading at $0.664 on Monday.



The Japanese stock market is closed for Labor Thanksgiving Day on Monday. Japanese shares ended sharply lower on Friday.



In the currency market, the U.S. dollar is trading in the higher 158 yen-range on Monday.



Elsewhere in Asia, South Korea is tumbling 5.0 percent, while New Zealand, China, Hong Kong and Singapore are lower by between 1.4 and 1.8 percent each. Malaysia and Indonesia are down 0.5 and 0.3 percent, respectively. Taiwan is relatively flat.



On Wall Street, stocks showed an even more substantial move to the downside during trading on Friday following the steep losses seen during Thursday's session. The major averages went into a tailspin as the day progressed, closing sharply lower.



The Nasdaq plummeted 1,261.47 points or 5.3 percent to 22,617.73, the S&P 500 also plunged 265.44 points or 3.7 percent to 6,910.39 and the Dow slumped 949.73 points or 1.9 percent to 48,147.33.



The major European markets also showed significant moves to the downside. While the German DAX Index plunged 2.6 percent, the French CAC 40 Index slumped by 1.9 percent and the U.K.'s FTSE 100 Index slid by 1 percent.



Crude oil prices moved higher on Friday as vessels transiting the Strait of Hormuz continue to suffer attacks. West Texas Intermediate crude for December delivery was up by $0.72 or 0.87 percent at $83.93 per barrel.



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