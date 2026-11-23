

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - ALS Limited (CPBLF, ALQ.AX), an Australian testing, inspection, and certification company, reported Monday significantly higher profit for its first half of fiscal 2027, with increased revenues. Further, the company raised fiscal 2027 organic growth view for Group and Minerals, but trimmed growth outlook for Life Sciences.



In Australia, the shares were losing around 13.41%, trading at $16.71.



In the first half, net profit after tax was $297.5 million, up 110% from last year's $141.7 million. The latest result included a $97.2 million non-cash fair value gain on the existing investment in Saudi Arabia.



Underlying net profit was $214.6 million, compared to $173.6 million a year ago. Underlying basic earnings per share increased 21.6% to 42.3 cents from prior year's 34.8 cents.



Underlying EBIT of $332.7 million climbed 18.6% from $280.5 million, and underlying EBIT margin expanded by 250 basis points to 19.4%. Margin expansion was driven by strong Commodities volume growth, pricing discipline, and continued cost control across both divisions, the company said.



Revenue of $1.72 billion grew 3.4% from last year's $1.66 billion. The growth was 9.6% on constant currency basis, with strong organic revenue growth in Commodities contrasting softer growth in Life Sciences.



Organic growth was 10.2% on a constant currency basis.



Further, the firm announced interim dividend of 23.3 cents per share, to be payable on December 21, to shareholders of record on December 1.



Looking ahead for fiscal 2027, the Group now targets high-single digit organic revenue growth and margin expansion.



The company previously expected mid to high single-digit organic revenue growth across the Group and margin expansion similar to prior year's improvement rate.



Minerals organic revenue growth would now be around 20%, compared to previous view of 13% to 15% increase. Life Sciences organic revenue growth is now expected at around 3%, with a return to mid-single digit growth in the second half. The previous view was improved mid-single digit organic revenue growth.



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