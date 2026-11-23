Daikin has introduced new replacement technology for its R-32 (difluoromethane)-based Mini VRV 5 S-series heat pumps, enabling existing variable refrigerant volume (VRV) and variable refrigerant flow (VRF) systems using R-410A refrigerant to be upgraded to R-32 equipment while retaining suitable existing refrigerant piping and wiring. According to Daikin, installation time can be shortened by up to 22% and capital expenditure reduced by up to 55% compared with a complete system replacement. The company also claims energy savings of up to 16% compared with equivalent R-410A systems. The new Mini ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...