

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Daikin Industries Ltd. (DKILF.PK) released earnings for its first half that Increased, from last year



The company's earnings totaled JPY172.959 billion, or JPY611.84 per share. This compares with JPY160.933 billion, or JPY549.18 per share, last year.



The company's revenue for the period rose 17.4% to JPY2.911 trillion from JPY2.479 trillion last year.



Daikin Industries Ltd. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: JPY172.959 Bln. vs. JPY160.933 Bln. last year. -EPS: JPY611.84 vs. JPY549.18 last year. -Revenue: JPY2.911 Tn vs. JPY2.479 Tn last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: JPY 1,006.4 Full year revenue guidance: JPY 5.440 T



Guidance is basic EPS



Copyright(c) 2026 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2026 AFX News