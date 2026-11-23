

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Smith & Nephew plc (SN.L), a medical technology business, Monday announced that it has appointed Nick Alexos as its Chief Financial Officer, effective November 30.



Alexos has more than 35 years of financial, commercial and transaction experience and was most recently, finance chief at Univar Solutions, a distributor of chemicals and ingredients from 2020 till 2026.



Prior to this, he was the Chief Financial Officer and Chief Administrative Officer of dental technology business Dentsply Sirona. Prior to Dentsply Sirona, Nick spent 30 years at private equity firm Madison Dearborn Partners.



On Friday, shares closed at 1145 pence, up 0.88% on the London Stock Exchange.



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