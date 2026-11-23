

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - BHP Group Limited (BHP, BBL, BLT.L, BHP.AX, BHP.L, BHG.JO), a miner and metals company, said on Monday that it aims to double copper production at Copper South Australia to 650 ktpa by 2040, enabled by block caving and two-stage smelting.



'Supply from existing copper mines is expected to be insufficient to meet demand,' the company said.



The Group anticipates Copper South Australia to generate around 1/3 of its copper growth to 2035 at competitive capital intensities. The miner noted that it has a strategy to deliver approximately 500 ktpa copper by 2035.



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