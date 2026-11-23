DJ Removal: IRISH CONTINENTAL GROUP PLC

Financial Conduct Authority (-) Removal: IRISH CONTINENTAL GROUP PLC 23-Nov-2026 / 08:00 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- NOTICE OF REMOVAL OF LISTING FROM THE OFFICIAL LIST 23/11/2026, 08:00 REMOVAL IRISH CONTINENTAL GROUP PLC The Financial Conduct Authority ("the FCA") removes the securities set out below from the Official List effective from 23/11/2026, 08:00: Security Description Listing Category ISIN Units (Comprising of 1 Ordinary Share of EUR0.065 each & up to 10 Equity shares (commercial IE00BLP58571 -- Redeemable Shares of EUR0.00001 each); fully paid companies)

This notice has been issued by Market Oversight - 020 7066 8352.

Notes SEDOL numbers which are allocated by the London Stock Exchange as a Stock Exchange identifier may be found on their dealing notice. --Denotes the security is being admitted to trading on the London Stock Exchange, a Recognised Investment Exchange. †Denotes the security is also being admitted to trading on Aquis Stock Exchange, a Recognised Investment Exchange. ~Denotes the security is also being admitted to trading on Cboe Europe, a Recognised Investment Exchange. ^Denotes the security is also being admitted to trading on Shanghai-London Stock Connect, a Recognised Investment Exchange. Notices issued by the FCA in respect of admission of securities to the Official List must be read in conjunction with notices issued by the relevant Recognised Investment Exchange in respect of admission of securities to trading on its markets.

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Category Code: NOT TIDM: - LEI Code: 2138003EUVPJRRBEPW94 Sequence No.: 450399 EQS News ID: 2439624 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

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(END) Dow Jones Newswires

November 23, 2026 03:00 ET (08:00 GMT)