BICO Group AB (publ) today announces the appointment of Dr. Christian Herget as Managing Director of SCIENION and member of BICO's Executive Management. He will assume his new roles on January 1, 2027, and report to President and CEO Anders Fogelberg.

Christian Herget has more than 25 years of international leadership experience in life science and medical technology. Most recently, he was Executive Vice President and Head of the Bioscience Business Unit at Greiner Bio-One, and before that he held senior positions at Eppendorf, Becton Dickinson and Miltenyi Biotec. He holds a Ph.D. from the Max Planck Institute for Plant Breeding Research and a degree in biochemistry from the University of Bayreuth.

"Christian brings deep knowledge of pharma and biotech customers, combined with extensive experience of leading and growing international life science businesses. Following the integration of Cellenion, SCIENION is well positioned for its next phase of development, and I look forward to welcoming Christian to BICO and our Executive Management", says Anders Fogelberg, President and CEO, BICO Group AB.

For further information, please contact:

Anders Fogelberg, President & CEO, BICO Group AB

Phone: EA Elisabeth Lindell +46 761 73 40 59

E-mail: elisabeth.lindell@bico.com

The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above on November 23, 2026, at 07.00am CET.

About SCIENION

SCIENION is a global company specializing in ultra-low volume precision dispensing and microarray as well as biosensor technologies. Customers in the entire life science sector benefit from an integrated product portfolio and services advancing cost-efficient multiplex analysis, miniaturization and automation - from early research to high throughput production.

About BICO

BICO strives towards the vision to enable life-science labs to accelerate the discoveries that change lives. We do this by empowering scientists to work with biology with greater precision and reproducibility, helping them generate trustworthy results that lead to better-informed decisions.

We focus on cell-based applications in biotech and pharma, including the adoption of advanced 3D cell models.

Through our portfolio of leading brands, we bring together instruments, consumables, software, AI, and application expertise, building on our capabilities in the precise handling, culture and analysis of biological material. We call this Precision Biology.

Founded in 2016, BICO has approximately 500 employees and customers in more than 65 countries, with net sales of SEK 1.5 billion in 2025. BICO is headquartered in Gothenburg, Sweden, and listed on Nasdaq Stockholm (BICO).