Alzinova AB ("Alzinova" or the "Company") today announces that the drug product batch for its therapeutic vaccine ALZ-101 has successfully completed quality control (QC) release testing for the upcoming Phase 2a ADVANCE study in patients with early Alzheimer's disease. The milestone marks an important step in the manufacturing preparations ahead of the study.

The QC release confirms that all quality control analyses of the ALZ-101 drug product have been completed in accordance with Good Manufacturing Practice (GMP), and that the batch meets the predefined quality specifications for the ADVANCE study. This represents an important quality milestone in the manufacture of clinical trial material for the ADVANCE study.

Combined with the previously completed manufacturing process optimisation, which enables the production of ALZ-101 in quantities required for Phase 2 clinical trials, this milestone supports Alzinova's preparations for the ADVANCE study. As previously communicated, the Company is targeting enrolment of the first participant around the turn of 2026/2027.



"The successful completion of quality control testing for ALZ-101 marks another important milestone in our preparations for the ADVANCE study. This achievement dramatically reduces manufacturing and clinical supply risks as we prepare to initiate the study, bringing us one step closer to patient enrolment, which remains targeted for around the turn of 2026/2027," comments Tord Labuda, CEO of Alzinova.

For further information, please contact:

Tord Labuda, CEO

E-mail: IR@alzinova.com

About Alzinova

Alzinova AB is a Swedish biopharmaceutical company in clinical development specializing in the treatment of Alzheimer's disease, with a focus on targeting toxic amyloid-beta oligomers. The lead candidate ALZ-101 is a therapeutic vaccine against Alzheimer's disease. Alzinova's patented AßCC peptide technology makes it possible to develop disease-modifying treatments that target the toxic amyloid-beta oligomers that are central to the onset and development of the disease with great accuracy. From a global perspective, Alzheimer's disease is one of the most common and devastating neurological diseases, with around 40 million people affected today. Based on the same technology, the company is also developing the antibody ALZ-201, which is currently in preclinical development, as well as the diagnostic project ALZ-401, which aims to develop a blood test to identify an increased risk of Alzheimer's disease before symptoms appear. The goal is to further expand the pipeline. The company's Certified Adviser on Nasdaq First North Growth Market is Mangold Fondkommission AB. For more information about Alzinova, please visit: www.alzinova.com