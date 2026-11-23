

BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - Asian stocks tumbled on Monday as a tech sell-off deepened on growing concerns over the sustainability of the AI boom and the prospect of faster Fed tightening.



U.S. Treasury bond futures fell in Asian trading and the Japanese yen weakened as demand for haven assets ebbed.



The U.S. dollar retreated from a 19-month high after U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent warned that the U.S. central bank risks hurting the world's largest economy by overtightening policy.



Gold jumped more than 2 percent to $3,625 an ounce after suffering its worst weekly decline since the pandemic.



The U.S. PCE inflation report is due on Wednesday after last week's hotter-than-expected October inflation report.



Economists expect the Fed's preferred inflation gauge to have risen 3.8 percent in October from a year earlier. The core PCE inflation is seen climbing to 3.2 percent.



According to CME Group's FedWatch tool, the odds of a 25-bps rate hike at the Fed's next meeting in December currently stands at 95 percent.



Brent crude futures dipped toward $92 a barrel after three weeks of declines on expectations of rising global supply.



Japanese markets were closed for Labor Thanksgiving Day. China's Shanghai Composite index edged up by 0.15 percent 3,538.95, recovering early losses after three stock exchanges said that they would ease minimum margin requirements for investors buying stocks with borrowed funds. Hong Kong's Hang Seng index recouped early losses to end marginally lower at 22,383.74.



Seoul stocks plummeted to extend last week's sell-off as AI-related concerns intensified. Samsung Electronics fell 3.1 percent and SK Hynix lost 2.5 percent. The Kospi index ended 3.31 percent lower at 4,708.54, after having hit a low of 4.586.80 earlier.



Selling pressure ebbed somewhat in the afternoon following reports that financial regulators are beginning preparations to deploy a 10.76 trillion won fund, unused since the global financial crisis in 2008, to buy KOSPI 200 stocks.



Additionally, the Financial Services Commission has approved a three-month easing of daily share buyback order limits for listed companies.



Australian markets ended slightly lower after a measure of the country's manufacturing activity eased in November. The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 slipped 0.26 percent to 8,570.60. The broader All Ordinaries index dipped 0.25 percent to 8,671.



Mining and gold stocks rebounded, helping offset big declines in the banking sector ahead of Wednesday's October inflation report.



Across the Tasman, New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX-50 index fell 2.67 percent to 13,730.53 following Friday's tech-led sell-off in the U.S. and Europe.



U.S. stocks slumped on Friday as AI and semiconductor shares sold off sharply on fears about the viability of the AI investment wave.



Inflation worries also kept investors nervous after Federal Reserve Governor Lisa Cook said the Fed's current policy stance isn't doing enough to lean against a bout of inflation that is spreading to more parts of the economy.



The S&P 500 and the Dow plunged 3.7 percent and 1.9 percent, respectively, logging their largest weekly percentage losses since April 2025 and closing in correction territory.



The Nasdaq Composite plummeted 5.3 percent, posting its largest weekly drop since March 2020 and erasing all of its 2026 gains.



Copyright(c) 2026 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2026 AFX News