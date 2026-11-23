VSMPO Tirus UK Ltd Announces Completed Ownership Transition

UK business sets out continuity plans and future materials strategy

REDDITCH, England, Nov. 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- VSMPO Tirus UK Ltd today announced that its ownership transfer has been completed as part of the divestiture of VSMPO-AVISMA's international distribution businesses. The new owner is a Hong Kong-based holding backed by an independent international group headquartered in Oman.

Under its new ownership, VSMPO Tirus UK Ltd will continue its distribution activities and its relationships with UK and international customers. The company's immediate priority is continuity of service and orderly administration of existing commercial arrangements.

The company plans to participate in a longer-term industrial strategy that includes titanium, aluminum and composite materials, alongside its established distribution business.

VSMPO Tirus UK Ltd also expects to adopt a new corporate identity. Any formal name change will be communicated through normal corporate and customer channels.

About VSMPO Tirus UK Ltd

VSMPO-Tirus UK (VSMPO Tirus Ltd) is a leading UK distributor and processor of titanium mill products for commercial aerospace, medical device, and high-performance industrial applications. Based in Redditch, Worcestershire, the company operates three specialized service and warehouse facilities offering custom cutting, machining, metallurgical quality assurance, and responsive supply chain solutions across a wide range of titanium grades and forms.

Media Contact: Juda Engelmayer | Juda@HeraldPR.com | +1 (212)-230-3898

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