Uniting workplace health, prevention and behaviour change to improve health outcomes across the UK

Health Partners Group, the UK's leading provider of occupational health and workplace wellbeing services, today announced that it has entered into agreement to acquire ICE Creates ("ICE"), a specialist provider of health improvement and behaviour change services.

This acquisition marks a significant milestone in Health Partners' strategy to expand beyond traditional occupational health and workplace healthcare services, creating a broader prevention-focused offering that enables people to stay healthier for longer. By combining Health Partners' clinical expertise and national reach with ICE's specialism in behaviour change and prevention, the Group will be uniquely positioned to support individuals and communities across the full spectrum of health and wellbeing.

Founded over 25 years ago, ICE has developed a strong reputation for designing and delivering evidence-based behaviour change programmes, which support people in improving their health outcomes. Through innovative health coaching, digital support services and population health initiatives, ICE has helped thousands of people make lasting lifestyle changes and improve their wellbeing.

This acquisition builds on Health Partners' recent growth and momentum, following the successful integration of Medigold Health, which has further strengthened the Group's position as a leader in workplace health, wellbeing and preventative care.

Together, Health Partners and ICE will be able to offer greater support to organisations and individuals through a comprehensive range of services spanning prevention, early intervention, health improvement and clinical care.

Ruth Handcock, CEO of Health Partners Group, said:

"I am delighted that one of my first milestones as CEO of Health Partners is welcoming ICE Creates to the Health Partners Group. This acquisition represents an important step in our vision to put prevention at the heart of healthcare.

By bringing together Health Partners' clinical expertise and ICE's deep understanding of behaviour change and community engagement, we are creating a powerful platform for improving health outcomes at scale. Most importantly, this partnership will enable us to reach more people earlier, helping them make positive changes that can transform their long-term health and quality of life."

Stuart Jackson, CEO of ICE Creates, said:

"This marks an important next chapter for ICE. Our reputation rests on understanding people, shifting behaviour and shaping services that support individuals and communities in reaching improved health outcomes. Bringing that expertise together with Health Partners' clinical capability and their workplace reach creates a compelling opportunity to strengthen prevention, reach people earlier and support the wider shift from sickness to prevention. We are proud of what our team has achieved and excited about the additional impact we can create together."

Notes to Editors

About Health Partners Group

Health Partners Group is the market leader in high-quality occupational health and treatment services across the UK and Ireland, supporting over 6 million client employees with healthcare needs at work. The business works closely with clients to deliver award-winning healthcare services in the workplace, and recently completed the successful integration of Medigold Health, creating the UK's largest full-service workplace healthcare platform. Health Partners celebrates its 10-year anniversary this year, with average client retention of over 99.5% year on year.

www.healthpartnersgroup.com

About ICE Creates

ICE Creates is a specialist health improvement and behaviour change organisation with more than 25 years of experience helping people make positive and lasting improvements to their health and wellbeing. The organisation delivers innovative health coaching and behaviour change programmes for local authorities, healthcare organisations and more across the UK. From pilot programmes, through transformative system change, social marketing solutions, organisational culture and performance to community wellbeing and healthy lifestyle services, ICE Creates delivers end-to-end behaviour change solutions.

www.icecreates.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20261123048575/en/

Contacts:

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