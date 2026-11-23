

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - UK's National Health Service has launched a major trial to see if artificial intelligence can help diagnose breast cancer earlier.



The EDITH study, or Early Detection using Information Technology in Health, invites 660,000 women in England, Scotland, Wales, and Northern Ireland to join the trial.



Recruitment to 30 breast screening centers across UK has reportedly begun, first at Cambridge University Hospitals.



The EDITH study is looking to see how well AI could support the breast screening program in the UK. It will test how AI can help NHS trained experts to look for cancer in mammograms.



As part of the study, women will be randomly allocated to one of three groups.



Women in group one will receive standard breast screening, where two NHS experts look at the breast images for signs of cancer. Women in groups two and three will receive AI-assisted breast screening.



NHS experts will first look at the mammogram to say whether there is a high or low likelihood of cancer. If the likelihood is low, one NHS expert will check the images. If the likelihood is high, two experts will check the images before a decision is made whether to recall women for further tests.



All images will be looked at by at least one human expert.



'We want to test whether NHS experts working with AI are better than without. We will look at the results from the three groups to see how well human experts combined with AI assistance works compared to the human readers alone, and the costs and benefits of this,' says the University of Warwick, which is co-leading the study.



There is a possible benefit in taking part in the EDITH study as some studies have shown increased cancer findings when AI is used. The information gained from this study should help improve the screening service offered to women in the future, it added.



The trial, funded by the National Institute for Health and Care Research, is being led by a research team at the University of Warwick, the University of Cambridge, and Cambridge University Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust, working with NHS England.



The results of the study will be published in a scientific journal and presented at professional and academic conferences. The results will also be shared with the UK Government and breast screening services so they can make decisions on adopting AI in national screening programs.



'AI has huge potential to improve treatment, which is why we need trials like this to ensure we are using it in the most effective way with proper safeguards,' BBC quoted UK Health Secretary Yvette Cooper as saying.



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