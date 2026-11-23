Previously announced TD-70 and TD-140 orders demonstrate the range of CMS Laser systems for anti-counterfeiting and controlled-release tablet manufacturing

ORLANDO, FL / ACCESS Newswire / November 23, 2026 / LASE Corp. (NASDAQ:LASE), an emerging laser technology company developing laser and directed-energy solutions for the defense, pharmaceutical, semiconductor and industrial markets ("LASE" or the "Company"), today reported an order backlog of approximately $5.0 million as of November 15, 2026, driven by continued demand for pharmaceutical laser systems. The Company's CMS Laser product series includes standard and custom systems for pharmaceutical tablet drilling, direct-to-tablet laser marking and precision drilling of medical device components.

Executive Chairman Commentary - Dmitri Nikitin, Executive Chairman

"We're just beginning to build out our pharmaceutical business, and I'm as excited about what we can do here as I am about the opportunities we have in defense, semiconductor and industrial," said Dmitri Nikitin, Executive Chairman of LASE Corp. "These two orders show that manufacturers have different production needs, even when they're solving the same problem. We can start with a proven platform, configure it around the customer's tablet and production volume, and provide a scalable solution at an affordable price. This market for controlled-release drug delivery is significant, as are the anti-counterfeiting efforts to ensure safety and quality. Our laser systems address both."

Addressing Osmotic-Tablet Demand

The company's CMS pharmaceutical product platform serves the osmotic-tablet segment of that broader market. The Company previously announced a $1.3 million order in January 2026 for a custom TD-140 from a new international pharmaceutical customer and an approximately $1.1 million order in August 2026 for a TD-70 from a first-time U.S. pharmaceutical customer. Both systems drill the precision opening through which medication is released from an osmotic tablet. Water passes through the tablet's coating, creating pressure that pushes the medication through the opening over time.

TD-70 - Up to 70,000 tablets per hour. Two cameras inspect each tablet twice, and the system automatically rejects tablets that fall outside specifications. The August order included tablet-handling tooling, conveyors, on-site installation and equipment qualification support for the complete production line.

TD-140 - Up to 140,000 tablets per hour. The custom system ordered in January was designed for single-sided drilling of circular tablets at up to twice the TD-70's rated throughput. It combines CO2 laser drilling, dual-vision inspection and remote diagnostics for high-volume production.

Grand View Research's 2026 report estimates that oral controlled-release drug delivery systems accounted for 34.9% of the $65.9 billion global controlled-release drug delivery market in 2025, implying a market of approximately $23.0 billion for the oral segment.

Direct-to-Tablet Marking Supports Anti-Counterfeiting Efforts

Pharmaceutical counterfeiting is a multibillion-dollar problem. The Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development and the European Union Intellectual Property Office estimated that international trade in counterfeit pharmaceuticals reached up to $4.4 billion in 2016.

In May 2026, INTERPOL reported that a two-week operation across 90 countries and territories seized 6.4 million doses of unapproved and counterfeit pharmaceuticals. LASE's CMS Laser systems can apply logos and other identifying patterns directly to a tablet's coating, supporting product identification and anti-counterfeiting efforts.

For more information on LASE Corp. and its brands, please visit www.lase.com.

About LASE Corp.

LASE Corp. (NASDAQ:LASE), formerly known as Laser Photonics Corporation, is an emerging defense and directed energy quantum technology platform focused on developing laser applications to address defense and security needs and on applying its core industrial laser products to help modernize the domestic manufacturing infrastructure required to support U.S. national security.

The Company develops laser platforms for four principal markets: defense, semiconductor, pharmaceutical and industrial. Through internal development, strategic acquisitions and partnerships, LASE intends to expand its technology portfolio, strengthen its advanced manufacturing capabilities, scale the enterprise profitably and build shareholder value.

Cautionary Note Concerning Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" (within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended), including statements regarding the Company's order backlog and the timing of its conversion to revenue, the potential for additional and repeat orders from new and existing customers, continued demand for the Company's pharmaceutical, semiconductor and industrial laser systems, the development and planned launch of the Company's Quantum Bullet anti-drone platform, and the Company's plans, prospects, potential results and other statements that are not historical facts. These forward-looking statements are often identified by the use of words such as "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "plan," "project," "will," "would" and similar expressions, although not all forward-looking statements contain these words. These statements are based on current expectations and assumptions as of the date of this press release and involve a number of risks and uncertainties, which may cause actual results to differ materially from those indicated or implied by these forward-looking statements. Backlog is not necessarily indicative of future revenue, and orders included in backlog may be delayed, modified or cancelled. These risks include, without limitation, those described in the "Risk Factors" sections of filings and reports the Company makes with the Securities and Exchange Commission from time to time, including, without limitation, the Company's most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, as such factors may be updated from time to time in the Company's other filings with the SEC, which are accessible on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov. Readers are urged to carefully review those risk factors, as well as other cautionary statements that are made from time to time in the Company's other SEC filings. Any reader of this press release is cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this press release. The Company undertakes no obligation to revise or update any forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this press release except as required by applicable laws or regulations.

Investor Relations Contact

Lucas A. Zimmerman & Ian Scargill

MZ Group - MZ North America

(262) 357-2918

LASE@mzgroup.us

Company Investor Relations

InvestorRelations@laserphotonics.com

SOURCE: LASE Corp

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/industrial-and-manufacturing/lase-reports-5.0-million-order-backlog-driven-by-continued-demand-for-1255433