Mars Announces Final Results of Offers to Purchase for Cash Certain of its Senior Notes

MCLEAN, Va., Nov. 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Mars, Incorporated ("Mars," the "Company," "us," "our" or "we") announced the expiration and final results of its previously announced tender offers (each, an "Offer" and collectively, the "Offers") to purchase for cash the Notes as set forth in the table below, in each case upon the terms and subject to the conditions set forth in the Offer to Purchase dated November 16, 2026 (the "Offer to Purchase"). The Offer to Purchase and any related documents are referred to herein collectively as the "Tender Offer Documents." Capitalized terms used but not defined in this press release have the meanings given to them in the Offer to Purchase.

The Offers expired at 5:00 p.m., New York City time, on November 20, 2026 (such time and date, the "Expiration Date"). Withdrawal rights for the Offers expired at the Expiration Date, and accordingly, Notes validly tendered in the Offers may no longer be withdrawn except where additional withdrawal rights are required by law.

At the Expiration Date, according to information provided by D.F. King & Co., Inc., the tender and information agent for the Offers, the aggregate principal amount of each series of Notes validly tendered and not validly withdrawn pursuant to the Offers and the aggregate principal amount of each series of Notes accepted for purchase are set forth in the table below.



Title of Security Issuer CUSIP/ ISIN Number(1) Aggregate Principal Amount Outstanding Prior to Offers 2027 Notes Cap Acceptance Priority Level Maximum Amount Total Consideration(2) Aggregate Principal Amount Tendered Aggregate Principal Amount Accepted Approximate Proration Rate (3) Pool 1 2.450% Senior Notes due 2050 Mars, Incorporated 144A: 571676AQ8 / US571676AQ86 Reg S: U57346AM7 / USU57346AM75 $400,000,000 N/A 1 $1,500,000,000 $567.79 $62,518,000 $62,518,000 100.00 % 2.375% Senior Notes due 2040 Mars, Incorporated 144A: 571676AN5 / US571676AN55 Reg S: U57346AL9 / USU57346AL92 $900,000,000 N/A 2 $690.89 $270,363,000 $270,363,000 100.00 % 4.200% Senior Notes due 2059 Mars, Incorporated 144A: 571676AH8 / US571676AH87 Reg S: U57346AH8 / USU57346AH80 $700,000,000 N/A 3 $751.55 $107,732,000 $107,732,000 100.00 % 3.950% Senior Notes due 2049 Mars, Incorporated 144A: 571676AF2 / US571676AF22 Reg S: U57346AF2 / USU57346AF25 $900,000,000 N/A 4 $754.65 $150,310,000 $150,310,000 100.00 % 4.125% Senior Notes due 2054 Mars, Incorporated 144A: 571676AG0 / US571676AG05 Reg S: U57346AG0 / USU57346AG08 $500,000,000 N/A 5 $760.85 $201,781,000 $201,781,000 100.00 % 3.950% Senior Notes due 2044 Mars, Incorporated 144A: 571676AE5 / US571676AE56 Reg S: U57346AE5 / USU57346AE59 $300,000,000 N/A 6 $789.19 $158,895,000 $158,895,000 100.00 % 4.500% Senior Debentures due 2046 Kellanova 487836BQ0 / US487836BQ08 $650,000,000 N/A 7 $825.77 $153,929,000 $153,929,000 100.00 % 1.625% Senior Notes due 2032 Mars, Incorporated 144A: 571676AL9 / US571676AL99 Reg S: U57346AK1 / USU57346AK10 $700,000,000 N/A 8 $834.63 $207,724,000 $207,724,000 100.00 % 3.875% Senior Notes due 2039 Mars, Incorporated 144A: 571676AD7 / US571676AD73 Reg S: U57346AD7 / USU57346AD76 $700,000,000 N/A 9 $846.34 $241,677,000 $241,677,000 100.00 % 3.600% Senior Notes due 2034 Mars, Incorporated 144A: 571676AC9 / US571676AC90 Reg S: U57346AC9 / USU57346AC93 $600,000,000 N/A 10 $889.32 $191,767,000 $191,767,000 100.00 % 2.100% Senior Notes due 2030 Kellanova 487836BX5 / US487836BX58 $500,000,000 N/A 11 $903.97 $202,807,000 $142,507,000 70.45 % 5.700% Senior Notes due 2055 Mars, Incorporated 144A: 571676BC8 / US571676BC81 Reg S: U57346AY1 / USU57346AY14 $4,750,000,000 N/A 12 $942.92 $2,074,884,000 - N/A 5.750% Senior Notes due 2054 Kellanova 487836CA4 / US487836CA47 $300,000,000 N/A 13 $945.23 $160,829,000 - N/A 5.800% Senior Notes due 2065 Mars, Incorporated 144A: 571676BD6 / US571676BD64 Reg S: U57346AZ8 / USU57346AZ88 $1,000,000,000 N/A 14 $949.15 $416,600,000 - N/A 3.200% Senior Notes due 2030 Mars, Incorporated 144A: 571676AB1 / US571676AB18 Reg S: U57346AB1 / USU57346AB11 $700,000,000 N/A 15 $941.31 $180,266,000 - N/A 5.650% Senior Notes due 2045 Mars, Incorporated 144A: 571676BB0 / US571676BB09 Reg S: U57346AX3 / USU57346AX31 $2,750,000,000 N/A 16 $951.82 $1,457,747,000 - N/A Pool 2 3.400% Senior Notes due 2027 Kellanova 487836BU1 / US487836BU10 $600,000,000 $250,000,000 1 $500,000,000 $987.05 $239,241,000 $239,241,000 100.00 % 4.550% Senior Notes due 2028 Mars, Incorporated 144A: 571676AT2 / US571676AT26 Reg S: U57346AP0 / USU57346AP07 $1,000,000,000 N/A 2 $996.68 $277,558,000 $264,736,000 95.40 % 4.300% Senior Notes due 2028 Kellanova 487836BW7 / US487836BW75 $600,000,000 N/A 3 $991.35 $248,625,000 - N/A 4.600% Senior Notes due 2028 Mars, Incorporated 144A: 571676AX3 / US571676AX38 Reg S: U57346AT2 / USU57346AT29 $3,250,000,000 N/A 4 $996.84 $1,158,867,000 - N/A 4.800% Senior Notes due 2030 Mars, Incorporated 144A: 571676AY1 / US571676AY11 Reg S: U57346AU9 / USU57346AU91 $4,500,000,000 N/A 5 $988.75 $1,756,544,000 - N/A

(1) No representation is made as to the correctness or accuracy of the CUSIP or ISIN numbers listed above.

(2) Represents the total consideration for each series of Notes (the "Total Consideration") payable per each $1,000 principal amount of such series of Notes validly tendered (and not validly withdrawn) and accepted for purchase in the Offers. The Total Consideration for each series of Notes was determined at 2:00 p.m., New York City time, on November 20, 2026, in the manner described in the Tender Offer Documents. The Total Consideration does not include the applicable Accrued Interest Payment (as defined below), which will be paid in cash in addition to the applicable Total Consideration.

(3) Rounded for presentation purposes.

All conditions to the Offers were satisfied or waived at or prior to the Expiration Date. Based upon information received from the tender and information agent, (i) with respect to Pool 1, Mars has accepted for purchase all validly tendered Notes of each series with an Acceptance Priority Level of 1 through 10 in full, has accepted for purchase the validly tendered 2.100% Senior Notes due 2030 (Acceptance Priority Level 11) at a proration rate of approximately 70.45% and has not accepted for purchase any Notes of a series with an Acceptance Priority Level lower than 11; and (ii) with respect to Pool 2, Mars has accepted for purchase the validly tendered 3.400% Senior Notes due 2027, subject to the 2027 Notes Cap, in full, has accepted for purchase the validly tendered 4.550% Senior Notes due 2028 (Acceptance Priority Level 2) at a proration rate of approximately 95.40% and has not accepted for purchase any Notes of a series with an Acceptance Priority Level lower than 2. The principal amount of each valid tender of the 2.100% Senior Notes due 2030 and 4.550% Senior Notes due 2028 accepted for purchase was determined by multiplying such principal amount by the applicable proration rate and rounding the resulting amount down to the nearest integral multiple of the minimum denomination of such series of Notes.

On November 24, 2026 (the "Settlement Date"), Holders whose Notes have been accepted for purchase will receive the applicable Total Consideration, plus accrued and unpaid interest on those Notes from the last interest payment date with respect to those Notes to, but excluding, the Settlement Date (the "Accrued Interest," and the payment thereof, the "Accrued Interest Payment"). The Notes validly tendered but not accepted for purchase will be returned promptly to the tendering Holders in accordance with the Offer to Purchase.

Information Relating to the Offers

Mizuho Securities USA LLC and SMBC Nikko Securities America, Inc. served as the lead dealer managers and SG Americas Securities, LLC and Wells Fargo Securities, LLC served as the dealer managers for the Offers. Investors with questions regarding the Offers may contact Mizuho Securities USA LLC at (212) 205-7741 or toll-free at (866) 271-7403; SMBC Nikko Securities America, Inc. at (212) 224-5163 or toll-free at (888) 284-9760, or by email at liabilitymanagement@smbcnikko-si.com; SG Americas Securities, LLC toll-free at (855) 881-2108, or by email at liability.management@sgcib.com; or Wells Fargo Securities, LLC at (704) 410-4759 or toll-free at (866) 309-6316, or by email at liabilitymanagement@wellsfargo.com. D.F. King & Co., Inc. served as the tender and information agent for the Offers and can be contacted at (212) 771-1130 or toll-free at (866) 864-7961, or by email at mars@dfking.com. The Offer to Purchase may be accessed at the following web address: www.dfking.com/mars.

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell, a solicitation to buy or an offer to purchase or sell any securities. The Offers were made only pursuant to the Offer to Purchase and only to such persons and in such jurisdictions as is permitted under applicable law.

Forward-Looking Statements

This communication may include statements of our expectations, intentions, plans and beliefs that constitute "forward-looking statements."These statements relate to future events or our future financial performance. Forward-looking statements generally will be accompanied by words such as "anticipate," "believe," "could," "estimate," "expect," "forecast," "intend," "may," "possible," "potential," "predict," "project" or other similar words, phrases or expressions. All forward-looking statements in this communication apply only as of the date made and are expressly qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement. Except as otherwise required by law, the Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent events or circumstances.

About Mars, Incorporated

Mars, Incorporated is driven by the belief that the world we want tomorrow starts with how we do business today. Based on combined Mars and Kellanova fiscal year 2025 net sales, we are now a $65bn+ family-owned business, with a diverse portfolio of quality snacking and food products that delight millions of people every day and leading pet care products and veterinary services that support pets all around the world. We produce some of the world's best-loved brands including ROYAL CANIN, PEDIGREE, WHISKAS, CESAR, M&M'S, SNICKERS, EXTRA, Pringles, Cheez-It and BEN'S ORIGINAL. Our international networks of pet hospitals, including BANFIELD, BLUEPEARL, VCA and ANICURA, span preventive, general, specialty and emergency veterinary care, and our global veterinary diagnostics business ANTECH offers breakthrough capabilities in pet diagnostics. The Mars Five Principles - Quality, Responsibility, Mutuality, Efficiency and Freedom - inspire our approximately 170,000 associates to act every day to help create a better world for people, pets and the planet.

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