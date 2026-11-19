Mars names Carlos Andres-Luna President of Mars Science & Diagnostics

Mars announces Carlos Andres-Luna as President, Mars Science & Diagnostics, a division within the $30bn+ global Petcare business.

A successful business leader, Andres-Luna is an internal promotion, joining from Royal Canin, a global leader in pet health through nutrition.

BRUSSELS, Nov. 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Mars named Carlos Andres-Luna as Global President for its leading Science & Diagnostics business. Andres-Luna will start in the role on January 1, reporting to Marc Carena, President of Mars Petcare.

In his new role, Andres-Luna will be responsible for leading the global Science & Diagnostics division, which is helping redefine pet care through science, technology and innovation. The portfolio spans veterinary diagnostics under the Antech brand and includes in-house diagnostics, reference laboratories, imaging equipment and services, and integrated software platforms; Vetsource powering home delivery for pharmacy and nutrition solutions, and software and data services that help clinical teams optimize operations; and a global genomics business that offers DNA testing through Wisdom Panel and ANTAGENE. He will also lead the Science agenda, working with the team at the Waltham Petcare Science Institute, which has been advancing science to better understand pet health for more than 60 years.

Andres-Luna is an internal promotion, joining from the Royal Canin division, where he was most recently Regional President for Rapid Growth Markets, working closely with breeders and veterinarians to positively impact the lives of cats and dogs through nutrition.

Marc Carena, Mars Petcare Global President, said: "I'm excited to welcome Carlos to the team. He has built a fantastic career across Mars, driving purpose-led growth. We are confident he will make a significant contribution to our Science & Diagnostics business, driving positive health outcomes for pets and delivering on our purpose: A BETTER WORLD FOR PETS."

On his new role, Carlos Andres-Luna commented: "Pets make our lives infinitely better, and our talented team of researchers, scientists, veterinarians, and engineers work to advance science and diagnostics to make sure every pet gets the care they deserve. I'm delighted to join them, and to work together to deliver even greater impact."

Andres-Luna joined Mars in 2009 and has led teams and scaled businesses within Royal Canin, including as Chief Customer Officer and General Manager, European Key Accounts, directly managing partnerships with major veterinary groups. Prior to joining Mars, Andres-Luna was a consultant at Bain & Company and worked at J.P. Morgan Investment Bank. He holds a degree in Economics and Business Administration from San Pablo CEU University in Madrid and ESCE Paris and earned his full-time MBA from IESE Business School.

He succeeds Katie Devine, who has moved on from Mars after a successful period leading the Science & Diagnostics business.

About Mars, Incorporated

Mars, Incorporated is driven by the belief that the world we want tomorrow starts with how we do business today. As a $65bn+ family-owned business, our diverse and expanding portfolio of leading pet care products and veterinary services support pets all around the world and our quality snacking and food products delight millions of people every day. We produce some of the world's best-loved brands including ROYAL CANIN, PEDIGREE, WHISKAS, CESAR, M&M'S, SNICKERS, Pringles, Cheez-It, and BEN'S ORIGINAL. Our international networks of pet hospitals, including BANFIELD, BLUEPEARL, VCA and ANICURA span preventive, general, specialty, and emergency veterinary care, and our global veterinary diagnostics business ANTECH offers breakthrough capabilities in pet diagnostics. The Mars Five Principles - Quality, Responsibility, Mutuality, Efficiency and Freedom - inspire our more than 170,000 Associates to act every day to help create a better world for people, pets and the planet.

For more information about Mars, please visit www.mars.com. Join us on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn and YouTube.

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