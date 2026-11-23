

NEUILLY-SUR-SEINE (dpa-AFX) - Thales Alenia Space, the joint venture between Thales (THLEF.PK, HO.PA) and Leonardo SpA (LDO.MI), has inked a contract of over EUR 240 million with OHB System AG, the space segment prime contractor, for the development of the altimeters aboard the first Sentinel-3 next generation topography satellite.



Sentinel-3NG will ensure continuity of the first-generation Copernicus Sentinel-3 mission, for which Thales Alenia Space is the prime contractor. The Sentinel-3 next generation topography mission will ensure continuity of Sentinel-3 radar altimetry observations of oceans, ice, and hydrology.



The Sentinel-3NG mission is a part of Copernicus, an environmental monitoring program. Copernicus is managed by the European Commission, funded by the European Union and partly by the European Space Agency.



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