MB26-06: 54.55 m at 0.80% Cu, including 33.15 m at 1.14% Cu

MB26-07: 51.05 m at 0.57% Cu

MB26-14: 32.15 m at 0.78% Cu, including 15.25 m at 1.46% Cu and, within that interval, 3.00 m at 3.62% Cu

MB26-15: 32.40 m at 0.83% Cu, including 14.00 m at 1.54% Cu

MB26-16: 40.15 m at 0.86% Cu, including 31.00 m at 1.04% Cu

Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - November 23, 2026) - Canadian Copper Inc. (CSE: CCI) ("Canadian Copper" or the "Company") provides initial assay results from eleven holes along the western margin of its 100%-owned Murray Brook project in the Bathurst Mining Camp of New Brunswick. The results identify broad copper-bearing intervals that support the potential for extensions to the known mineralized system. The 2026 exploration drilling program completed 4,351 metres in 21 holes. Results presented here cover selected intervals from drill holes MB26-06 to MB26-16* on sections 0W and 25W, representing a 50-meter step-out beyond the previously reported deposit boundary.

The Company is evaluating the results and may undertake additional drilling. Additional assays are pending, and the geological model remains preliminary. Any contribution to mineral resources, the mine plan or project economics will require further geological modelling and technical evaluation.

Simon Quick, CEO of Canadian Copper, "These results are encouraging because they demonstrate the potential to expand copper mineralization immediately west of the existing Murray Brook deposit. The combination of broad mineralized intervals, good copper grades, and proximity to our planned mining operations creates an opportunity to potentially improve the project's economics. We are evaluating these results alongside our ongoing feasibility study to determine how this additional mineralization could contribute to the development of Murray Brook and the Caribou Complex."

Broad Copper Intervals Along the Western Margin

The eleven holes reported below intersected mineralized intervals with varying copper and associated metal grades. Five holes returned copper-bearing intervals exceeding 30 metres downhole. Sulphides occur as disseminations, bands, and stringers, with massive to semi-massive zones. The drill plan and preliminary interpretive section 25W appear in Figures A and B. Core photographs appear in Figures C-E.

MB26-06 to MB26-10 - section 0W

MB26-11 to MB26-16 - section 25W

MB26-17 to MB26-19 - section 50W; results are not included in this release.

Due to very long assay lab turnaround times, the Company rushed mineralized intervals only. Complete hole assays will be received in February, 2027 subject to lab availability.

*All reported intervals are downhole lengths; true widths have not yet been determined.

Table 1: Selected Assay Intervals from MB26-06 to MB26-16*

Drill hole # From

(m) To

(m) Length

(m) Au

(g/t) Ag

(g/t) Cu

(%) Pb

(%) Zn

(%) MB26-06 29.45 84.00 54.55 0.19 14.43 0.80 0.16 0.44 incl. 39.50 72.65 33.15 0.22 19.09 1.14 0.21 0.51 incl. 52.00 56.00 4.00 0.56 32.93 2.00 0.27 0.59 MB26-07 31.40 82.45 51.05 0.20 9.84 0.57 0.11 0.36 incl. 56.50 60.50 4.00 0.15 16.98 1.21 0.22 1.22 incl. 71.00 76.25 5.25 0.13 14.76 1.07 0.18 0.62 MB26-08 67.00 84.00 17.00 0.19 11.73 0.28 0.14 0.42 incl. 67.00 70.70 3.70 0.36 22.69 0.56 0.10 0.60 and 97.65 109.95 12.30 0.13 9.01 0.62 0.17 0.44 incl. 102.50 106.30 3.80 0.16 15.00 1.28 0.30 0.80 MB26-09 111.00 120.90 9.90 0.08 4.83 0.40 0.07 0.24 incl. 111.00 116.00 5.00 0.12 8.87 0.75 0.12 0.43 MB26-10 131.20 141.85 10.65 0.15 12.99 0.50 0.19 0.69 incl. 133.00 135.00 2.00 0.08 9.91 0.49 0.20 1.30 incl. 141.00 141.85 0.85 0.77 15.70 0.23 0.42 1.10 MB26-11 58.45 62.50 4.05 0.10 10.14 0.42 0.19 0.30 incl. 61.40 62.50 1.10 0.09 18.50 1.10 0.18 0.20 MB26-12 43.90 54.00 10.10 0.63 24.15 0.08 0.15 0.31 incl. 47.00 49.00 2.00 1.05 43.30 0.07 0.16 0.33 MB26-13 55.00 57.15 2.15 0.36 37.37 0.70 0.74 1.77 incl. 55.00 56.20 1.20 0.46 54.05 1.10 0.88 1.87 MB26-14 58.10 90.25 32.15 0.35 23.61 0.78 0.22 0.37 incl. 62.30 65.10 2.80 1.10 27.36 0.23 0.33 0.41 incl. 72.00 87.25 15.25 0.32 32.46 1.46 0.28 0.48 incl. 75.00 78.00 3.00 0.40 44.63 3.62 0.20 0.58 MB26-15 72.00 104.40 32.40 0.23 28.28 0.83 0.26 0.46 incl. 81.00 95.00 14.00 0.22 29.53 1.54 0.25 0.42 MB26-16 79.00 119.15 40.15 0.19 14.89 0.86 0.14 0.28 incl. 84.00 115.00 31.00 0.19 14.95 1.04 0.12 0.25 incl. 105.60 109.00 3.40 0.17 17.00 2.09 0.06 0.14

* Intervals are downhole lengths; true widths are undetermined. Included intervals form part of their parent interval and must not be added to it. Grades are length-weighted averages. Additional assays are outstanding, and the reported intervals do not represent complete assayed drill holes. Initial assay results should not be used to make inferences about the remaining pending assay results.

Figure A: Murray Brook 2026 Drill Plan and Exploration Targets

Red symbols identify MegaTEM anomalies; pink shading represents the MegaTEM inversion. Blue dashed outlines indicate exploration target areas. These geophysical features and target outlines do not define mineral resources or demonstrate mineralized continuity. Reported lengths are downhole; true widths are undetermined.

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Figure A2: Western Drilling Area

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Figure B: Preliminary Interpretive Section 25W

Preliminary interpretive section, not based on a finalized geological model. The drawing is schematic and not to scale. Coloured zones are conceptual, reflect the supplied interpretation and may extend beyond assayed intervals. Additional assay results are pending to complete the model. MB26-13 is not shown. All lengths are downhole; true widths have not yet been determined.

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Figure C: Selected Core Photographs from Section 0W

Photographs illustrate selected core and do not represent the full reported composites. The MB26-06 close-up is labelled 40.40 m; the 4.00 m interval grading 2.00% Cu in Table 1 is from 52.00 to 56.00 m. Visual sulphide abundance does not establish metal grade.

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Figure D: MB26-14 Core on Section 25W

MB26-14 returned 32.15 m at 0.78% Cu from 58.10 to 90.25 m, including 15.25 m at 1.46% Cu from 72.00 to 87.25 m and, within that interval, 3.00 m at 3.62% Cu from 75.00 to 78.00 m. The photographs show selected portions of these intervals.

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Figure E: MB26-16 Core on Section 25W

MB26-16 returned 40.15 m at 0.86% Cu from 79.00 to 119.15 m, including 31.00 m at 1.04% Cu from 84.00 to 115.00 m. Photographed boxes cover 82.00 to 99.00 m. All lengths are downhole; true widths are undetermined.

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Table 2: Drill Collars for the Complete 2026 Program

Drill hole # Section /

area Easting

(m) Northing

(m) Azimuth

(°) Dip

(°) Depth

(m) MB26-01 E 693600.03 5267008.63 201 -55 414 MB26-02 E 693445.36 5266872.72 170 -60 214 MB26-03 E 693420.85 5266945.71 170 -65 225 MB26-04 E 693420.90 5266945.39 170 -85 243 MB26-05 E 693294.17 5267035.11 130 -75 348 MB26-06 0W 693069.24 5266694.43 170 -45 102 MB26-07 0W 693069.39 5266693.92 170 -60 126 MB26-08 0W 693059.79 5266742.32 170 -51 162 MB26-09 0W 693059.58 5266742.98 170 -70 180 MB26-10 0W 693059.55 5266743.24 170 -85 191 MB26-11 25W 693045.03 5266687.82 175 -45 102 MB26-12 25W 693044.95 5266688.43 175 -60 132 MB26-13 25W 693044.34 5266688.49 200 -45 150 MB26-14 25W 693038.52 5266739.30 175 -55 153 MB26-15 25W 693038.37 5266739.73 175 -70 153 MB26-16 25W 693038.34 5266739.93 175 -85 252 MB26-17 50W 693014.74 5266728.93 175 -45 152 MB26-18 50W 693014.45 5266729.65 175 -70 73 MB26-19 50W 693014.42 5266729.92 175 -85 193 MB26-20 EW 692656.13 5266728.86 170 -50 450 MB26-21 EW 692478.56 5266549.12 145 -45 336 TOTAL 21 holes







4,351

Coordinates: NAD83 / UTM Zone 20N. E = eastern area; 0W, 25W and 50W = western sections; EW = exploration west. Table 1 reports selected assays from MB26-06 to MB26-16 only. Assays for MB26-01 to MB26-05 and MB26-17 to MB26-21 are not reported in this release.

Sample Preparation, Analyses and Quality Assurance/Quality Control

NQ drill core from the Murray Brook exploration program is photographed before and after longitudinal sawing at Canadian Copper's Caribou facilities in New Brunswick. One half of each sampled interval is submitted for analysis, while the remaining half is retained in its original core box at the Caribou core storage facility for future reference and verification. Samples are shipped to ALS in Moncton, New Brunswick, via Armour Transport for preparation.

Sample preparation includes crushing to a target of 70% passing 2 mm (CRU-31), riffle splitting (SPL-21), and pulverizing a 1 kg split to a target of 85% passing 75 microns (PUL-32).

Gold is determined by fire assay on a 50-gram aliquot with an atomic absorption finish (Au-AA24). Multi-element analyses are performed using four-acid digestion followed by ICP-MS analysis (ME-MS61). Over-limit silver, copper, lead and zinc results are reanalysed using the corresponding ore-grade methods Ag-OG62, Cu-OG62, Pb-OG62 and Zn-OG62, as applicable.

The Company's QA/QC program includes the insertion of reference standards, blanks and duplicate samples into the sample stream. ALS also performs preparation quality-control checks for crushing and pulverization.

Qualified Person

Dominique Gagné, P.Geo., is a qualified person as defined by Canadian National Instrument 43-101 standards who is working for Geominex Inc., an independent contractor of the Company. Mr. Gagné has reviewed and approved the geological information reported in this news release.

About Canadian Copper Inc.

Canadian Copper is a Canadian-based mineral development company with a 100%-owned copper, zinc and silver portfolio of mineral resources as well as other base metal exploration assets. The Company is focused on the prolific Bathurst Mining Camp (BMC) of New Brunswick, Canada.

Neither the CSE nor its Market Regulator (as that term is defined in the policies of the CSE) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

Cautionary and Forward-Looking Statements

This news release includes certain forward-looking statements and forward-looking information (collectively, "forward-looking statements") within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, included herein including, without limitation, statements regarding the impact of new extensions, potential increase of exploration program, assay results, pending assay results, timing of assay results, drilling program, expansion target, are forward-looking statements. Although the Company believes that such statements are reasonable, it can give no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. Often, but not always, forward-looking information can be identified by words such as "pro forma", "plans", "expects", "will", "may", "should", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates", "believes", "potential" or variations of such words including negative variations thereof, and phrases that refer to certain actions, events or results that may, could, would, might or will occur or be taken or achieved. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company to differ materially from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Such risks and other factors include, among others, statements as to the anticipated business plans and timing of future activities of the Company, the proposed expenditures for exploration work on the Company's properties, the ability of the Company to obtain sufficient financing to fund its business activities and plans, delays in obtaining governmental and regulatory approvals (including of the CSE), permits or financing, changes in laws, regulations and policies affecting mining operations, the Company's limited operating history, currency fluctuations, title disputes or claims, environmental issues and liabilities, as well as those factors discussed under the heading "Uncertainties and Risk Factors" in the Company's annual management discussion and analysis for the year ended October 31, 2025 and other filings of the Company with the Canadian Securities Authorities, copies of which can be found under the Company's profile on SEDAR+ website at www.sedarplus.ca. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The Company undertakes no obligation to update any of the forward-looking statements in this news release or incorporated by reference herein, except as otherwise required by law.

Appendices

Selected Intervals and Geological Observations from MB26-06 to MB26-16

All holes in this appendix are in the western area. Assay values repeat the selected intervals in Table 1. "Results incomplete" identifies intervals for which complete assays are not available; the table is not an exhaustive account of every metre drilled. Mineral proportions in the descriptions are visual estimates and do not establish metal grades.

Drill hole # From

(m) To

(m) Length

(m) Au

(g/t) Ag

(g/t) Cu

(%) Pb

(%) Zn

(%) Mineralization code and geological observations MB26-06 29.45 84.00 54.55 0.19 14.43 0.80 0.16 0.44

incl. 39.50 72.65 33.15 0.22 19.09 1.14 0.21 0.51

incl. 52.00 56.00 4.00 0.56 32.93 2.00 0.27 0.59



84.00 102.00 18.00 Results pending Trace - Less altered sedimentary rock. MB26-07 31.40 82.45 51.05 0.20 9.84 0.57 0.11 0.36

incl. 56.50 60.50 4.00 0.15 16.98 1.21 0.22 1.22

incl. 71.00 76.25 5.25 0.13 14.76 1.07 0.18 0.62



82.45 126.00 43.55 Results pending Trace / DS - 5-10% pyrite, disseminated and in granular bands. MB26-08 30.00 67.00 37.00 Results pending Trace - Weakly to moderately chloritized, with trace pyrite and sphalerite-bearing layers.

67.00 84.00 17.00 0.19 11.73 0.28 0.14 0.42

incl. 67.00 70.70 3.70 0.36 22.69 0.56 0.10 0.60



84.00 97.65 13.65 Results pending DS - 15% disseminated pyrite between the two mineralized intervals. And 97.65 109.95 12.30 0.13 9.01 0.62 0.17 0.44

incl. 102.50 106.30 3.80 0.16 15.00 1.28 0.30 0.80



109.95 162.00 52.05 Results pending Trace / DS - 5-10% pyrite, disseminated and in granular bands. MB26-09 34.00 111.00 77.00 Results pending Trace to SMS - 15-30% pyrite in granular to semi-massive bands, locally with 1-3% chalcopyrite. Trace pyrite also noted.

111.00 120.90 9.90 0.08 4.83 0.40 0.07 0.24

incl. 111.00 116.00 5.00 0.12 8.87 0.75 0.12 0.43



120.90 157.05 36.15 Results pending Trace to DS - Locally 15% pyrite in thin bands, with trace pyrite in sedimentary rock. MB26-10 41.20 131.20 90.00 Results pending Trace to DS - Locally 15% pyrite in thin bands, with trace pyrite in sedimentary rock.

131.20 141.85 10.65 0.15 12.99 0.50 0.19 0.69

incl. 133.00 135.00 2.00 0.08 9.91 0.49 0.20 1.30

incl. 141.00 141.85 0.85 0.77 15.70 0.23 0.42 1.10



141.85 191.00 49.15 Results pending Trace to DS - 10% pyrite in granular siliceous bands or centimetre-scale semi-massive bands, locally with trace chalcopyrite and sphalerite. MB26-11 6.00 58.45 52.45 Results incomplete Trace to DS - 5% pyrite in stringers and granular bands, with trace chalcopyrite.

58.45 62.50 4.05 0.10 10.14 0.42 0.19 0.30

incl. 61.40 62.50 1.10 0.09 18.50 1.10 0.18 0.20



62.50 96.60 34.10 Results pending DS - 5-8% granular and disseminated pyrite, locally with sphalerite. MB26-12 7.00 43.90 36.90 Results pending DS - 10-12% pyrite, granular or in semi-massive bands several centimetres thick.

43.90 54.00 10.10 0.63 24.15 0.08 0.15 0.31

incl. 47.00 49.00 2.00 1.05 43.30 0.07 0.16 0.33



54.00 123.00 69.00 Results pending Trace to DS - 5% pyrite in stringers and granular bands. MB26-13 8.35 55.00 46.65 Results pending Trace to DS - 2-15% pyrite in bands and disseminations.

55.00 57.15 2.15 0.36 37.37 0.70 0.74 1.77

incl. 55.00 56.20 1.20 0.46 54.05 1.10 0.88 1.87



57.15 150.00 92.85 Results pending Trace to SMS - 5-85% pyrite, disseminated and in stringers, locally with trace chalcopyrite. MB26-14 27.00 58.10 31.10 Results pending Trace to SMS - 5-85% pyrite, disseminated and in stringers, locally with trace chalcopyrite.

58.10 90.25 32.15 0.35 23.61 0.78 0.22 0.37

incl. 62.30 65.10 2.80 1.10 27.36 0.23 0.33 0.41

incl. 72.00 87.25 15.25 0.32 32.46 1.46 0.28 0.48

incl. 75.00 78.00 3.00 0.40 44.63 3.62 0.20 0.58



90.25 150.00 59.75 Results pending Trace to SMS - 5-85% pyrite, disseminated and in stringers, locally with trace chalcopyrite. MB26-15 46.00 72.00 26.00 Results pending Trace to SMS - 15-20% pyrite in granular bands, locally with 5% chalcopyrite. Trace pyrite also noted.

72.00 104.40 32.40 0.23 28.28 0.83 0.26 0.46

incl. 81.00 95.00 14.00 0.22 29.53 1.54 0.25 0.42



104.40 153.00 48.60 Results pending Trace to DS - 5% pyrite in stringers and granular bands. MB26-16 42.00 79.00 37.00 Results pending Trace to DS - 5% pyrite, granular or in semi-massive bands several decimetres thick.

79.00 119.15 40.15 0.19 14.89 0.86 0.14 0.28

incl. 84.00 115.00 31.00 0.19 14.95 1.04 0.12 0.25

incl. 105.60 109.00 3.40 0.17 17.00 2.09 0.06 0.14



119.15 252.00 132.85 Results pending Trace to SMS - 2-15% pyrite, granular or in semi-massive bands several decimetres thick, locally with 2-5% chalcopyrite. Trace pyrite, sphalerite and chalcopyrite also noted.

Reported intervals are downhole lengths; true widths have not yet been determined. Included intervals form part of the parent composite and must not be added to it. Geological descriptions and mineralization codes are preliminary observations, pending integration with complete assays.

Mineralization code definitions:

MS: Massive sulphides (75-100%)

SMS: Semi-massive sulphides (25-75%)

DS: Disseminated sulphides (5-25%)

Trace: Trace sulphides (1-5%)

Percentages represent visual estimates of sulphide abundance and do not indicate metal grades.

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