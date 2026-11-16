Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - November 16, 2026) - Canadian Copper Inc. (CSE: CCI) ("Canadian Copper" or the "Company") announces that 39,125,250 warrants (the "Warrants") have been exercised bringing the Company's current treasury to more than $24 million. The Warrants were priced at $0.25 and were issued in connection with a private placement that closed on November 12th, 2025. The remaining 322,500 warrants from this financing have expired.

With more than $24 million in treasury, combined with up to $32 million in committed stream financing from OR Royalties and a $50 million debt facility from Ocean Partners, Canadian Copper has access to approximately $106 million in potential project funding to support the advancement of its Murray Brook Project and Caribou Complex.

Simon Quick, CEO of Canadian Copper, "The completion of these warrant exercises further strengthens our balance sheet and positions Canadian Copper to advance several development milestones over the coming months. With approximately $24 million in treasury, our focus remains on completing the Feasibility Study, advancing permitting, and progressing our strategy to restart critical minerals production in New Brunswick."

Four Month Look Ahead

The Company continues to focus on four immediate objectives:

Publishing the results from our near-mine 2026 drilling campaign. Expected release in November 2026. Publishing the results of our Combined Strategy Feasibility Study. Expected release late January 2027 subject to final engineering, and cost estimates including final quotes from local suppliers. Update on our Environmental Impact Assessment ("EIA") progress. The Company is currently on comment period three and is expected to deliver the remaining outstanding questions with the completion of the Feasibility Study. Expected update in Q1, 2027. Continue engagement with the Government of Canada to pursue funding opportunities that may support the advancement of critical minerals projects and associated mining infrastructure in New Brunswick. This is ongoing.

About Canadian Copper Inc.

Canadian Copper is a Canadian-based mineral development company with a 100% owned copper, zinc and silver portfolio of mineral resources as well as other base metal exploration assets. The Company is focused on the prolific Bathurst Mining Camp (BMC) of New Brunswick, Canada.

For more information, please contact:

Simon Quick, Director and CEO

Neither the CSE nor its Market Regulator (as that term is defined in the policies of the CSE) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

Cautionary and Forward-Looking Statements

This news release includes certain forward-looking statements and forward-looking information (collectively, "forward-looking statements") within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, included herein including, without limitation, statements regarding the advancement of the Murray Brook Project and Caribou Complex, the timing and completion of the Feasibility Study, permitting, EIA process, funding opportunities, and strategy to restart critical minerals production in New Brunswick, are forward-looking statements. Although the Company believes that such statements are reasonable, it can give no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. Often, but not always, forward looking information can be identified by words such as "pro forma", "plans", "expects", "will", "may", "should", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates", "believes", "potential" or variations of such words including negative variations thereof, and phrases that refer to certain actions, events or results that may, could, would, might or will occur or be taken or achieved. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company to differ materially from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Such risks and other factors include, among others, statements as to the anticipated business plans and timing of future activities of the Company, the proposed expenditures for exploration work on the Company's properties, the ability of the Company to obtain sufficient financing to fund its business activities and plans, delays in obtaining governmental and regulatory approvals (including of the CSE), permits or financing, changes in laws, regulations and policies affecting mining operations, the Company's limited operating history, currency fluctuations, title disputes or claims, environmental issues and liabilities, as well as those factors discussed under the heading "Uncertainties and Risk Factors" in the Company's annual management discussion and analysis for the year ended October 31, 2025 and other filings of the Company with the Canadian Securities Authorities, copies of which can be found under the Company's profile on SEDAR+ website at www.sedarplus.ca. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The Company undertakes no obligation to update any of the forward-looking statements in this presentation or incorporated by reference herein, except as otherwise required by law.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/324064