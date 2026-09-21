Mineralization extended 25 meters west of current deposit footprint Drilling near this area in 2019 intersected 26.4 m of 1.35% Cu

Drilling is ongoing with an additional 1,300 m planned

Company is funded through feasibility study and initial construction

Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - September 21, 2026) - Canadian Copper Inc. (CSE: CCI) ("Canadian Copper" or the "Company") provides an update from its ongoing 2026 diamond drilling program that commenced in July this year at its 100%-owned Murray Brook project. The 3,500 meter drilling program is designed to test for new extensions of the currently outlined Murray Brook deposit resource in the Bathurst Mining Camp of New Brunswick. Near surface, sulphide mineralization can potentially improve early mine life economics and may extend the currently defined 13+ year mine life.

Current Drilling Extends Sulphide System West

Recent drilling on the western margin of the Murray Brook deposit has intersected broad sulphide-bearing zones in all five consecutive drill holes (Table 1), MB26-06 to MB26-10, extending the known sulphide system 25 meters west of the current deposit footprint (Figure A & Figure B). The broad envelopes are characterized by disseminated, banded, and stringer sulphides surrounding massive and semi-massive sulphide zones. Chalcopyrite was locally observed in all five holes, with sphalerite observed in selected intervals (Figure D). Assays are pending.

Previous drilling in the western area has demonstrated strong mineralization along this boundary. In particular, MB19-01 returned 26.4 metres grading 1.35% Cu beginning at 26.0 metres downhole, suggesting that the western side of Murray Brook is an important expansion target.

Next Steps

To date, the Company has completed 2,205 meters and the program began on the Eastern Area first (see Figure C) and will continue towards the west. An additional 1,300 meters remain in the current drilling program while the Company focuses on the below list. The current exploration program may increase pending additional field observations and assay results.

Receive and interpret assay results from MB26-06 to MB26-10 (October 2026); Continue with 25-meter step-out drill holes west of the current mineral resource boundary (Figure B) (now); Further test a new geophysical target +600 meters west of the known deposit (Figure C) (late September, 2026).

Table 1: Summary Table of 2026: MB26-06 to MB26-10 Visual Drill Logs

Hole # From (m) To (m) Location Description 26-06 28.5 78.2 MBW 49.7 m sulphide-bearing interval, including 33.93 m of massive to semi-massive sulphides. 26-07 30.9 90.0 MBW 59.1 m sulphide-bearing interval with multiple massive and semi-massive sulphide zones. 26-08 78.2 140.0 MBW 61.8 m broad sulphide-bearing interval with repeated massive and semi-massive sulphide bands. 26-09 72.0 123.7 MBW 51.7 m sulphide-bearing interval, including 9.85 m of massive to semi-massive sulphides. 26-10 89.9 167.0 MBW Multiple sulphide-bearing zones over an approximately 77.1 m downhole span, including 10.65 m of massive sulphides.

*Assay results are pending and no conclusions regarding metal grades can be made from visual observations. All reported intervals are downhole lengths; true widths have not yet been determined. MBW = Murray Brook West Area

Figure A: Murray Brook Deposit

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Figure B: Murray Brook West Zone Cross Section of Current Drilling

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Figure C: 2026 Murray Brook Active Drill Program

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Figure D: 2026 Murray Brook Core Photos MB26-06 to MB26-10

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Qualified Persons

Dominique Gagné, P Geo., is a qualified person as defined by Canadian National Instrument 43-101 standards who is working for Geominex Inc., an independent contractor of the Company. Mr. Gagne has reviewed and approved the geological information reported in this news release.

About Canadian Copper Inc.

Canadian Copper is a Canadian-based mineral development company with a 100% owned copper, zinc and silver portfolio of mineral resources as well as other base metal exploration assets. The Company is focused on the prolific Bathurst Mining Camp (BMC) of New Brunswick, Canada.

Neither the CSE nor its Market Regulator (as that term is defined in the policies of the CSE) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

Cautionary and Forward-Looking Statements

This news release includes certain forward-looking statements and forward-looking information (collectively, "forward-looking statements") within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, included herein including, without limitation, statements regarding the impact of new extensions, potential increase of exploration program, assay results, drilling program, expansion target, are forward-looking statements. Although the Company believes that such statements are reasonable, it can give no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. Often, but not always, forward looking information can be identified by words such as "pro forma", "plans", "expects", "will", "may", "should", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates", "believes", "potential" or variations of such words including negative variations thereof, and phrases that refer to certain actions, events or results that may, could, would, might or will occur or be taken or achieved. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company to differ materially from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Such risks and other factors include, among others, statements as to the anticipated business plans and timing of future activities of the Company, the proposed expenditures for exploration work on the Company's properties, the ability of the Company to obtain sufficient financing to fund its business activities and plans, delays in obtaining governmental and regulatory approvals (including of the CSE), permits or financing, changes in laws, regulations and policies affecting mining operations, the Company's limited operating history, currency fluctuations, title disputes or claims, environmental issues and liabilities, as well as those factors discussed under the heading "Uncertainties and Risk Factors" in the Company's annual management discussion and analysis for the year ended October 31, 2025 and other filings of the Company with the Canadian Securities Authorities, copies of which can be found under the Company's profile on SEDAR+ website at www.sedarplus.ca. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The Company undertakes no obligation to update any of the forward-looking statements in this presentation or incorporated by reference herein, except as otherwise required by law.

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