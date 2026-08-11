Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - August 11, 2026) - Canadian Copper Inc. (CSE: CCI) ("Canadian Copper" or the "Company") announces today that Ocean Partners UK Limited ("Ocean Partners") has elected to early exercise its 12,725,000 warrants in the Company for total proceeds of $3,181,250. This capital will be used to eliminate the Company outstanding debt (US$2 million) and further strengthen the balance sheet. As a result of this early warrant exercise, Ocean Partners ownership in Canadian Copper increases to 21.3%.

There remain approximately 23,685,200 warrants outstanding that were issued in relation to the November 13, 2025, financing. As per the previous private placement, each full warrant has an exercise price of $0.25 and will expire November 12, 2026. The warrants are subjected to an accelerated exercise clause in the event the Company's share price exceeds $0.30 for ten consecutive trading days on a volume weighted average price basis. The acceleration clause has not been triggered by the Company.

Initiation of Independent Analyst Coverage

On August 4th, 2026, Managing Director, Mining Analyst Taylor Combaluzier of Ventum Capital Markets initiated coverage of Canadian Copper. Interested investors wishing to receive copies of the report may contact Taylor Combaluzier (taylor.combaluzier@ventumfinancial.com) and Ventum Capital Markets directly, subject to its policies.

About Canadian Copper Inc.

Canadian Copper is a Canadian-based mineral development company with a 100% owned copper, zinc and silver portfolio of mineral resources as well as other base metal exploration assets. The Company is focused on the prolific Bathurst Mining Camp (BMC) of New Brunswick, Canada.

Neither the CSE nor its Market Regulator (as that term is defined in the policies of the CSE) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

Cautionary Statements

Canadian Copper does not endorse or approve any opinions, estimates or forecast of any analyst regarding its business or its securities, or their conclusions or recommendations

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Source: Canadian Copper Inc.