Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - July 16, 2026) - Canadian Copper Inc. (CSE: CCI) ("Canadian Copper" or the "Company") announces that it has closed its precious metals stream and equity subscription of up to $43,830,000 ("Project Financing") with OR Royalties Inc. ("OR Royalties"), a global top-5 precious metal streaming company, to advance development of its 100%-owned Murray Brook Project and Caribou Process Plant ("Combined Strategy" or "Bathurst Complex"). The Project Financing represents a significant de-risking milestone as the Company aims to become a near-term critical mineral producer in Bathurst, New Brunswick, Canada. A total of $12,500,000 was received from OR Royalties on July 16th, 2026. Amounts presented are in Canadian dollars assuming a CAD Exchange Rate (USD:CAD) of 1.40.

Simon Quick, CEO of Canadian Copper stated, "July is off to a productive start. The Company received a positive court vesting order regarding our Caribou Process Plant acquisition, we registered the EIA with the New Brunswick Department of Environment and Local Government just three days ago, a first for the Province since 2013. Closing our precious metal stream financing and equity subscription with OR Royalties was our next milestone as we simultaneously advance our Feasibility Study in parallel with starting the provincial permitting approval process. We look forward to seeing drill core this month as we increase our exploration efforts in close proximity to the Murray Brook deposit."

OR Royalties Financing Impact on Company Balance Sheet

As of April 30th, 2026, the Company had available cash of $17.3 million. The OR Royalties investment results in an additional cash inflow of $12.5 million to support Murray Brook permitting, engineering, and development activities. We anticipate an additional $31.5 million to be available to draw from the OR Royalties Project Financing package to fund the construction of the Bathurst Complex. This capital plus further liquidity available from the Ocean Partners UK Limited electable $48 million in project debt announced April 14th, 2026, positions the Company well for project development.

The Company also currently has 36.8 million "in-the-money" warrants priced at $0.25 that, if fully exercised, would result in proceeds to Canadian Copper of $9.1 million. These warrants are subject to a forced acceleration clause at the Company's election and expire in November 2026. For illustration purposes only, the Company has an approximate cash balance of $32.6M[1] net of the Caribou acquisition cost as of today if all warrants were exercised.

OR Royalties Project Financing Structure

Pursuant to the terms of the precious metals purchase agreement entered into between OR Royalties and the Company on April 13th, 2026, as amended, OR Royalties will provide up to $38,350,000 in exchange for the Company delivering 20% of the payable silver and gold from the Bathurst Complex. OR Royalties will purchase 20% of the payable silver and gold produced by the Company at a cash purchase price equal to 20% of the spot price for silver and gold, with the remaining 80% credited against the deposit advanced by OR Royalties until the deposit is reduced to nil, after which only the 20% cash price is payable (the "OR Stream").

The OR Stream consists of:

1) A $7,020,000 upfront deposit payable upon closing (the "Upfront Deposit"). This was paid by OR Royalties on July 16th, 2026.

2) $31,500,000, the balance of the deposit under the OR Stream, payable in quarterly installments throughout the construction period of the Bathurst Complex and subject to customary conditions precedent ("Construction Funding").

Further, OR Royalties has completed a $5,480,000 equity subscription for Canadian Copper common shares, consisting of 7,306,666 common shares at a price of $0.75 per share, a 20% premium to our closing price as announced on April 14th, 2026 (the "OR Equity Financing", and together with the Upfront Deposit and the Construction Funding, the "OR Financing Package").

Construction Funding installments will be contingent upon typical industry-standard conditions, including completing customary milestones such as obtaining all remaining required permits for the Bathurst Complex development, Company board approval for construction, material agreements for execution, full funding to completion available at the time of each installment, a comprehensive financial model to support a minimum debt service coverage ratio, as well as other factors.

Advisors

Ventum Financial Corp. ("Ventum") acted as financial advisor to Canadian Copper in connection with the OR Financing Package. The Company will pay $328,800 to Ventum representing 6% commission as a finder's fee in connection with the OR Equity Financing.

About Canadian Copper Inc.

Canadian Copper is a Canadian-based mineral development company with a 100% owned copper, zinc and silver portfolio of mineral resources as well as other base metal exploration assets. The Company is focused on the prolific Bathurst Mining Camp (BMC) of New Brunswick, Canada. There are currently 200,373,921 shares issued and outstanding in the Company.

Neither the CSE nor its Market Regulator (as that term is defined in the policies of the CSE) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Cautionary and Forward-Looking Statements

This news release includes certain forward-looking statements and forward-looking information (collectively, "forward-looking statements") within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, included herein including, without limitation, statements regarding the OR Stream, OR Equity Financing, Caribou Process Plant acquisition, EIA registration, market and regulatory approval, anticipated closing date for the OR Equity Financing, future exploration programs, anticipated exploration program results from exploration activities, and the anticipated business plans and timing of future activities of the Company, are forward-looking statements. Although the Company believes that such statements are reasonable, it can give no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. Often, but not always, forward looking information can be identified by words such as "pro forma", "plans", "expects", "will", "may", "should", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates", "believes", "potential" or variations of such words including negative variations thereof, and phrases that refer to certain actions, events or results that may, could, would, might or will occur or be taken or achieved. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company to differ materially from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Such risks and other factors include, among others, statements as to the anticipated business plans and timing of future activities of the Company, the proposed expenditures for exploration work on the Company's properties, the ability of the Company to obtain sufficient financing to fund its business activities and plans, delays in obtaining governmental and regulatory approvals (including of the CSE), permits or financing, changes in laws, regulations and policies affecting mining operations, the Company's limited operating history, currency fluctuations, title disputes or claims, environmental issues and liabilities, as well as those factors discussed under the heading "Uncertainties and Risk Factors" in the Company's annual management discussion and analysis for the year ended October 31, 2025 and other filings of the Company with the Canadian Securities Authorities, copies of which can be found under the Company's profile on SEDAR+ website at www.sedarplus.ca. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The Company undertakes no obligation to update any of the forward-looking statements in this presentation or incorporated by reference herein, except as otherwise required by law.

[1] April 30th, 2026 cash balance of $17.3M + full warrant exercise of $9.1M + OR financing payment of $12.5M - $6.3M for Caribou Transaction payment.

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Source: Canadian Copper Inc.