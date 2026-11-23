New 30,000-square-foot Bristol facility will advance electric and hybrid-electric powertrains

Expected to triple battery-production capacity over time, underpinning future recurring replacement battery revenues

Vertical Aerospace ("Vertical" or the "Company") (NYSE: EVTL), a global aerospace and technology company pioneering electric aviation, today announced that construction of its new Vertical Powertrain Centre is complete.

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Vertical Aerospace completes construction of new Powertrain Centre to support certification aircraft and early production

Located beside the existing Vertical Energy Centre (VEC) in Bristol, the new 30,000-square-foot facility will support powertrain engineering, systems integration, and battery testing and production for certification aircraft and early commercial production. It is expected to triple battery-production capacity over time. The next phase will involve equipment installation and engineering activity, with operations expected to ramp up from 2027.

Powertrain systems and batteries are core in-house technologies for Vertical, powering both all-electric Valo and its hybrid-electric programme. Vertical is working with leading aerospace suppliers including Honeywell, Syensqo and Sonaca on other key aircraft components.

Vertical expects to supply approximately 20 battery packs per aircraft over its operational life, generating recurring replacement revenue beyond the initial aircraft sale. The centre will also develop battery recycling, reuse and remanufacturing capabilities, creating opportunities for second-life applications across eVTOL, wider aerospace, high-power charging and other mobility sectors.

Richard Moore, VP of Powertrain at Vertical Aerospace, said:

"This centre will bring together batteries, power electronics and propulsion systems for integrated development and testing, while scaling battery production for certification aircraft and our first customers. This creates commercial opportunities throughout an aircraft's life, with longer-term potential to supply our powertrain and battery expertise beyond Vertical's aircraft and the eVTOL sector."

The centre builds on the 15,000-square-foot VEC, which opened in 2023 and has designed, tested and produced the batteries used in Vertical's piloted flight testing since 2024. This year, Vertical produced its first all-electric Valo battery on the VEC's upgraded assembly line and began testing its next-generation hybrid-electric propulsion system on its dedicated Hybrid Propulsion Evaluation Rig (HYPER) at Cotswold Airport.

Together with the Aircraft Assembly Centre, which opened at Cotswold Airport in September, the Bristol facilities form part of Vertical's phased investment in engineering, battery production and aircraft assembly capabilities needed for certification and early production. The Company expects to announce the location of its first full-scale aircraft production site before the end of 2026.

Independent analysis by Frontier Economics estimates that Vertical could add £3 billion a year to the UK economy by 2035, anchor more than 2,000 high-value jobs and become a major export success, with 90% of future sales expected to come from global markets.

About Vertical Aerospace

Vertical Aerospace is a global aerospace and technology company pioneering electric aviation. Vertical is creating a safer, cleaner, and quieter way to travel. Valo is a piloted, four-passenger, Electric Vertical Take-Off and Landing (eVTOL) aircraft, with zero operating emissions. Vertical is also developing a hybrid-electric variant, offering increased range and mission flexibility to meet the evolving needs of the advanced air mobility market.

Vertical combines partnerships with leading aerospace companies, including Honeywell, Syensqo and Sonaca, with its own proprietary battery and propeller technology to develop the world's most advanced and safest eVTOL.

Vertical has c.1,500 pre-orders of Valo, with customers across four continents, including American Airlines, Avolon, Bristow, GOL and Japan Airlines. Certain customer obligations are expected to be fulfilled via third-party agreements. Headquartered in Bristol, UK, Vertical's experienced leadership team comes from top-tier aerospace and automotive companies such as Rolls-Royce, Airbus, GM, and Leonardo. Together, they have previously certified and supported over 30 different civil and military aircraft and propulsion systems.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 that relate to our current expectations and views of future events. We intend such forward-looking statements to be covered by the safe harbor provisions for forward-looking statements as contained in Section 27A of the Securities Act and Section 21E of the Exchange Act. Any express or implied statements contained in this press release that are not statements of historical fact may be deemed to be forward-looking statements, including, without limitation, statements regarding our manufacturing facilities and battery production capabilities and plans for operations at the Vertical Powertrain Centre, including expanding battery-production capacity, supporting the certification aircraft and generating recurring or third-party revenue from our battery technology; integration testing for the hybrid-electric propulsion system; business strategy and plans and objectives of management for future operations, including certification and the commercialization of the Valo aircraft and the hybrid-electric variant on any particular timeline or at all; our ability to build certification-conforming aircraft and support initial customer deliveries at the Aircraft Assembly Centre; our plans for a separate full-scale production site; projections contained in the Frontier Economics report which was commissioned by Vertical and based on Vertical-supplied data; our plans for capital expenditure requirements, which may be higher than anticipated; our ability and plans to raise additional capital to fund our operations, design and manufacture of the Valo aircraft and the hybrid-electric variant, the features and capabilities of the Valo aircraft and the hybrid-electric variant, as well as statements that include the words "expect," "intend," "plan," "believe," "project," "forecast," "estimate," "may," "should," "anticipate," "will," "aim," "potential," "continue," "are likely to" and similar statements of a future or forward-looking nature. Forward-looking statements are neither promises nor guarantees, but involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected, including, without limitation the important factors discussed under the caption "Risk Factors" in our Annual Report on Form 20-F filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") on March 24, 2026, as such factors may be updated from time to time in our other filings with the SEC. Any forward-looking statements contained in this press release speak only as of the date hereof and accordingly undue reliance should not be placed on such statements. We disclaim any obligation or undertaking to update or revise any forward-looking statements contained in this press release, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, other than to the extent required by applicable law.

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Contacts:

For more information:

Vertical Aerospace Media:

Justin Bates, Head of Communications

justin.bates@vertical-aerospace.com

+44 7878 357 463

Vertical Aerospace Investor Relations:

Gillian Levine, Investor Relations Lead

Gillian.levine@vertical-aerospace.com

+1 248 470 8732