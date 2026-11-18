Appointment adds financial and strategic expertise to a Board strengthened by recent aerospace, defence and technology appointments

Vertical Aerospace ("Vertical" or the "Company") (NYSE: EVTL), a global aerospace and technology company pioneering electric aviation, today announced the appointment of Jason Mudrick to its Board of Directors (the "Board"), effective November 17, 2026.

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Jason Mudrick's appointment adds financial and strategic expertise to Vertical's Board, which has been strengthened by recent aerospace, defence and technology appointments

Mr. Mudrick brings extensive experience in capital allocation, financing and strategic transactions, alongside a detailed understanding of Vertical and its strategy. He joins recently appointed Chair Fabrice Brégier and directors Clyde Woltman, Marc Fontaine and Andrew Teich, strengthening the Board's aerospace, defence, technology and capital markets expertise as Vertical conducts its previously announced strategic review, alongside Jefferies, and advances Valo towards certification.

All five appointments were made pursuant to Board nomination rights agreed with Mudrick Capital as part of the Company's previously announced financing.

Mr. Mudrick is the Founder and Chief Investment Officer of Mudrick Capital Management, an investor in Vertical since 2021 and now the Company's largest shareholder. Mudrick Capital has provided close to $300 million of capital to Vertical since its NYSE listing in 2021.

Mr. Mudrick has served on more than 20 public and private company boards, including as Chairman of the Board of NJOY, a disruptive e-vapor company later acquired by Altria, and of Thryv, a global software and marketing services company, and as a director of AURA Network Systems, an aviation communications technology company. His experience includes supporting businesses through periods of growth, transformation, financing and strategic transactions.

Fabrice Brégier, Chair of Vertical Aerospace, said:

"Jason brings financial markets experience and a detailed understanding of Vertical developed through his investment and contribution as a Board observer. His appointment builds on his existing involvement and complements the Board's aerospace and industrial expertise as we work to create long-term value for all shareholders."

Stuart Simpson, CEO of Vertical Aerospace, said:

"Jason has supported us through the demanding work of developing an entirely new class of aircraft. He understands both the opportunity for electric aviation and the time, capital and discipline needed to bring it to market. Having that long-term perspective on the Board will be invaluable as we continue to build the capability to deliver for our customers."

Jason Mudrick, Non-Executive Director of Vertical Aerospace, said:

"Mudrick Capital's significant investment in Vertical reflects our belief in its technology, its people and the potential of electric aviation. With a world-class Board now in place and important decisions for the Company set to come out of the strategic review with Jefferies, now is the time for me to move from contributing behind the scenes to joining the Board. I look forward to working with my fellow directors and the management team to support the Company's development and help drive long-term value for all of Vertical's shareholders."

About Vertical Aerospace

Vertical Aerospace is a global aerospace and technology company pioneering electric aviation. Vertical is creating a safer, cleaner, and quieter way to travel. Valo is a piloted, four-passenger, Electric Vertical Take-Off and Landing (eVTOL) aircraft, with zero operating emissions. Vertical is also developing a hybrid-electric variant, offering increased range and mission flexibility to meet the evolving needs of the advanced air mobility market.

Vertical combines partnerships with leading aerospace companies, including Honeywell, Syensqo and Sonaca, with its own proprietary battery and propeller technology to develop the world's most advanced and safest eVTOL.

Vertical has c.1,500 pre-orders of Valo, with customers across four continents, including American Airlines, Avolon, Bristow, GOL and Japan Airlines. Certain customer obligations are expected to be fulfilled via third-party agreements. Headquartered in Bristol, UK, Vertical's experienced leadership team comes from top-tier aerospace and automotive companies such as Rolls-Royce, Airbus, GM, and Leonardo. Together, they have previously certified and supported over 30 different civil and military aircraft and propulsion systems.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 that relate to our current expectations and views of future events. We intend such forward-looking statements to be covered by the safe harbor provisions for forward-looking statements as contained in Section 27A of the Securities Act and Section 21E of the Exchange Act. Any express or implied statements contained in this press release that are not statements of historical fact may be deemed to be forward-looking statements, including, without limitation, statements regarding the anticipated Board changes, the design and manufacture of our aircraft and the hybrid-electric variant, certification and the commercialization of our aircraft and our ability to achieve regulatory certification of our aircraft product on any particular timeline or at all, the features and capabilities of the aircraft, business strategy and plans and objectives of management for future operations, including the building and testing of our prototype aircraft on timelines projected, selection of suppliers, the Company's ability to obtain additional financing on acceptable terms or at all, the outcome of any financing or strategic alternative review process, as well as statements that include the words "expect," "intend," "plan," "believe," "project," "forecast," "estimate," "may," "should," "anticipate," "will," "aim," "potential," "continue," "are likely to" and similar statements of a future or forward-looking nature. Forward-looking statements are neither promises nor guarantees, but involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected, including, without limitation the important factors discussed under the caption "Risk Factors" in our Annual Report on Form 20-F filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") on March 24, 2026, as such factors may be updated from time to time in our other filings with the SEC. Any forward-looking statements contained in this press release speak only as of the date hereof and accordingly undue reliance should not be placed on such statements. We disclaim any obligation or undertaking to update or revise any forward-looking statements contained in this press release, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, other than to the extent required by applicable law.

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Contacts:

Vertical Aerospace Media:

Justin Bates, Head of Communications

justin.bates@vertical-aerospace.com

+44 7878 357 463



Vertical Aerospace Investor Relations:

Gillian Levine, Investor Relations Lead

Gillian.levine@vertical-aerospace.com

+1 248 470 8732