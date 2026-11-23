3Shape and Henry Schein One connect digital workflows with AI-assisted diagnostics

New integration brings patient information, diagnosis, and practice management together in Dentrix, Ascend by Dentrix, and Dentally

COPENHAGEN, Denmark, Nov. 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- 3Shape today announced a workflow integration between 3Shape Unite and the Henry Schein One dental technology platforms-Ascend by Dentrix, Dentrix, and Dentally.

"By integrating 3Shape Unite with Henry Schein One's dental technology platforms, we're creating value at scale for a global base of clinicians using Henry Schein One and 3Shape solutions," says 3Shape CEO Indraneel Kanaglekar. "The integration streamlines clinical workflows, improves access to treatment data, and brings powerful AI assistive diagnostics directly into the familiar Henry Schein One environment -advancing our shared ambition to transform how dental care is delivered."

Seamless integration

Developed in collaboration by the two companies, the integration enables clinicians quick, easy access to patient scans, treatment data, and for Dx Plus users, diagnostic visualizations directly to the patient record - allowing them to focus on treatments and diagnostics rather than manual record-keeping.

AI-assisted diagnostics

Exclusively compatible with 3Shape TRIOS 6 scans, Dx Plus is an AI-assisted software that aids in the detection of key oral health conditions, including surface and proximal caries, plaque, tooth wear, and gingival recession. Dentists and hygienists can visualize these oral health conditions with their patients onscreen and monitor them over time. With this integration, Dx Plus visualizations can be shared back into the Henry Schein One platform, supporting better documentation and clearer patient conversations.

"When patient information, AI-assisted diagnostics, and the practice records live in one connected workflow, clinicians can spend less time managing technology and more time focusing on care," said Dr. Ryan Hungate, Chief Clinical and Strategy Officer, Henry Schein One. "This new integration with 3Shape allows oral health insights to be captured, visualized, and shared directly in the patient record, resulting in improved communication and trust with the patient."

The integration is available on 3Shape Unite in combination with Ascend, Dentrix, and Dentally now, across North America, the UK, Australia, and select European markets.

Contact:

Lina Danstrup

Director and Head of Corporate Communications

lina.danstrup@3shape.com

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