Henry Schein, Inc. (Nasdaq: HSIC), the world's largest provider of healthcare solutions to office-based dental and medical practitioners, announced today that the Company will present at the following investor conferences in November and December:

Jefferies Healthcare Conference at the Waldorf Hilton, London on November 17, 2026, at 9:00 a.m. Greenwich Time/4:00 a.m. Eastern time.

Piper Sandler's Healthcare Conference at the Lotte New York Palace Hotel, New York on December 1, 2026, at 9:00 a.m. Eastern time.

Henry Schein's presentations can be heard via live webcast by visiting www.henryschein.com/IRwebcasts. Replays will be available on the Henry Schein website following the presentations.

About Henry Schein, Inc.

Henry Schein, Inc. (Nasdaq: HSIC) is a products, services, and technology platforms company for healthcare customers. With approximately 25,000 Team Schein Members worldwide, the Company's network of trusted advisors provides more than 1 million customers globally with more than 300 valued solutions that help improve operational success and clinical outcomes. Our Business, Clinical, Technology, and Supply Chain solutions help office-based dental and medical practitioners work more efficiently so they can provide quality care more effectively. These solutions also support dental laboratories, government and institutional healthcare clinics, as well as other alternate care sites.

Henry Schein operates through a centralized and automated distribution network, with a selection of more than 300,000 branded products and Henry Schein corporate brand products in our distribution centers.

A FORTUNE 500 Company and a member of the S&P 500 index, Henry Schein is headquartered in Melville, N.Y., and has operations or affiliates in 34 countries and territories. The Company's sales reached $13.2 billion in 2025, and have grown at a compound annual rate of approximately 11.0 percent since Henry Schein became a public company in 1995.

For more information, visit Henry Schein at www.henryschein.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20261103215158/en/

Contacts:

Investors

Emmanuel Caprais

Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

emmanuel.caprais@henryschein.com

(631) 843-5500



Graham Stanley

Vice President, Investor Relations and Strategic Financial Project Officer

graham.stanley@henryschein.com

(631) 843-5500



Media

Tim Vassilakos

Vice President, Global Corporate Communications

timothy.vassilakos@henryschein.com

(516) 510-0926