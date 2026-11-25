

MELVILLE (dpa-AFX) - Henry Schein One, LLC, a joint venture between Henry Schein, Inc. (HSIC), a healthcare products and services provider, and Internet Brands, announced on Wednesday the appointment of Albert Ko as its Executive Chair and Chief Executive Officer, effective November 30.



Ko would be replacing Brian Wealtherly, who would take the role of Senior Advisor, effective November 30.



Ko most recently served as Chief Executive Officer of ShipStation Global (formerly Auctane), a shipping and logistics software business.



On Wednesday, the shares of Henry Schein, Inc. rose 1.39 percent and traded at $88.73



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