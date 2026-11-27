A new feature inside Dentrix and Ascend by Dentrix automatically charts early-stage cavity treatment and includes drill-free Curodont Repair Fluoride Plus as a treatment option.

vVARDIS (NYSE: VVVV), the Swiss healthcare company in the dental med-tech sector offering non-invasive treatment for early-stage cavities, and Henry Schein One, a global leader in dental technology, today announced the launch of clinical auto-charting functionality for clinicians documenting early-stage cavities.

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When a clinician detects an early-stage cavity, auto-charting features in Dentrix and Ascend record the code in the patient's chart with one click, reducing the charting process by 86%. The care team can then choose Curodont to treat the tooth during the same visit, without duplicate documentation and with access to patient education resources regarding Curodont within the platform. Throughout this workflow, treatment planning and decisions remain solely at the discretion of the clinician and patient.

The launch will represent the next phase of the collaboration between vVARDIS and Henry Schein One, which earlier this year introduced in-software awareness of Curodont Repair Fluoride Plus to practices that use Dentrix and Ascend across the United States.

Tooth decay is the world's most prevalent non-communicable disease, affecting approximately 2.5 billion people globally.1 A recent population-based cohort study in the U.S. associates untreated cavities with a 26 percent increased risk of all-cause mortality and a 48 percent increase in heart-disease mortality.2 Curodont is designed as a non-invasive treatment intended to arrest or reverse early-stage cavities without drilling. Since its U.S. commercial launch in January 2024, vVARDIS estimates that Curodont Repair Fluoride Plus has been used to treat over 3.5 million teeth and has been sold to over 20,000 of the approximately 110,000 general dental practices in the U.S., as of June 30, 2026.3

"Finding an early cavity and treating it should be one workflow, not two," said Haley Abivardi, DMD, co-CEO and co-founder of vVARDIS. "Dental teams want accurate information about their options for early-stage cavities, and patients want to understand the treatment they receive. This new functionality is another example of how technology is helping to create more efficiency in dental practices."

"Our vision for Dentrix and Ascend is to bring intelligence directly into the clinical workflow, supporting clinicians without adding complexity. Auto-charting for the treatment of early-stage cavities is a great example of how we are connecting clinical insights, AI imaging, and documentation in a one click workflow to make technology work more simply for the dental team," said April Lowry, Executive Director and General Manager, Clinical and AI, Henry Schein One.

This partnership promises to streamline access to drill-free dental solutions for patients across the United States.

"Dentrix and Ascend are part of the daily workflow for tens of thousands of U.S. practices," said Greg Smith, Senior Vice President and General Manager, North America, vVARDIS. "We're pleased to work with Henry Schein One to make information about Curodont and drill-free treatment options for early-stage cavities more accessible to dental practices."

Availability

Dentrix and Ascend are used in more than 75,000 locations in the United States. Auto-charting and the in-software Curodont content are expected to become available within the next 30 days. vVARDIS and Henry Schein One plan to demonstrate the integration at the Greater New York Dental Meeting in New York City, November 29 to December 2, 2026.

About vVARDIS

vVARDIS (NYSE: VVVV) is a Swiss healthcare company in the dental med-tech sector headquartered in Zug, Switzerland, founded by Drs. Haley and Goly Abivardi, sisters, internationally renowned dentists and serial entrepreneurs. The company's proprietary Curodont technology platform offers an early therapeutic solution for tooth decay. Its flagship products are based on proprietary, peptide-containing formulations that complement the patient's natural biology to help it stop the progression of early-stage cavities, preserve natural tooth structure and repair damaged enamel in early-stage cavities. Curodont's underlying technology is supported by a body of scientific evidence accumulated over the last 25 years, published in more than 250 publications, including randomized controlled trials, systematic reviews, meta-analyses and long-term real-world cohort analyses. Curodont is featured in the curricula of over 50 U.S. and European dental programs. For more information, visit www.vVARDIS.com and ww.linkedin.com/company/vvardis.

About Henry Schein One

Henry Schein One, a global leader in dental technology, empowers dentists to focus on patient care and helps to ensure practice success. With simple and integrated technology, practices become more efficient, profitable, and connected-leading to better experiences for patients and care teams alike. The company's comprehensive portfolio spans demand generation, patient experience, practice management, revenue cycle, analytics, and clinical workflow.

Henry Schein One, LLC, is a joint venture between Henry Schein, Inc. (Nasdaq: HSIC) and Internet Brands. Its brands include Dentrix, Ascend by Dentrix, Jarvis Analytics, TechCentral, Lighthouse360, and DentalPlans.com, as well as international brands such as Dentally and Software of Excellence.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements include all statements that are not historical facts. These statements may include words such as "believe," "may," "will," "potentially," "estimate," "continue," "anticipate," "intend," "should," "could," "would," "project," "target," "plan," "expect," "predict," "potential" or the negative of these words or other similar terms or expressions that concern our expectations, strategy, plans or intentions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based on current expectations and are subject to risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond vVARDIS's control, including that the collaboration remains at an early stage and there can be no assurance regarding the extent or timing of commercial adoption or the ultimate benefits of these initiatives. Accordingly, there are or will be important factors that could cause actual outcomes or results to differ materially from those indicated in these statements. These factors include but are not limited to those described under "Risk Factors" in vVARDIS's final prospectus dated as of November 12, 2026, filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission pursuant to Rule 424(b)(4) relating to the initial public offering. These factors should not be construed as exhaustive and should be read in conjunction with the other cautionary statements that are included in the final prospectus. We undertake no obligation to publicly update or review any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise, except as required by law.

___________________________ 1 GBD 2021 Diseases and Injuries Collaborators. Global incidence, prevalence, years lived with disability (YLDs), disability-adjusted life-years (DALYs), and healthy life expectancy (HALE) for 371 diseases and injuries in 204 countries and territories and 811 subnational locations, 1990-2021: a systematic analysis for the Global Burden of Disease Study 2021. Lancet. 2024;403(10440):2133-2161. 2 Liu J et al. Tooth count, untreated caries and mortality in US adults: a population-based cohort study. Int J Epidemiol. 2022 Aug 10;51(4):1291-1303. 3 Data on file.

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Contacts:

Media Contacts



vVARDIS: vVARDISMedia@fgsglobal.com



Henry Schein One: Adam Beeson, Sr. Manager Communications, adam.beeson@henryscheinone.com, +1-847-867-0048