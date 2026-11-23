

MEXICO CITY (dpa-AFX) - Mexican drug lord Fausto Isidro Meza Flores, who was one of the FBI's Ten Most Wanted Fugitives, was captured during a Mexican military operation.



The shoot-out to arrest the leader of the Sinaloa Cartel Los Mazatlecos in Guasave Friday sparked retaliatory cartel violence in the city.



At least four Mexican soldiers were killed in the operation, that also resulted in the arrest of cartel leader German Rolando Galvez Meza, also known as 'El Serafin.'



'We commend Mexico's military and special forces on last night's capture of Sinaloa Cartel senior leader 'Chapo Isidro,' said Attorney General Todd Blanche. 'A combined interagency effort, including the Homeland Security Task Force, supported this Mexican operation to remove a leader of one of the most dangerous drug cartels in Mexico. This successful operation is the result of a bilateral effort to eliminate terrorists in Mexico'.



Homeland Security Investigations and its partners relentlessly pursued one of the world's most dangerous cartel leaders, whose organization flooded U.S. cities with deadly narcotics and terrorized communities through extreme violence.



A federal grand jury in the District of Columbia returned a second superseding indictment on September 25 charging Meza-Flores, 44, with conspiracy to provide material support to a terrorist organization, narcoterrorism, conducting a continuing criminal enterprise, money laundering and firearms related charges.



The Sinaloa Cartel is one of the most prolific and dangerous drug cartels in Mexico, known for its widespread use of corruption and violence to further its drug trafficking activities. On February 20, 2025, the U.S. Secretary of State designated the Cartel de Sinaloa as a Foreign Terrorist Organization.



Under Meza Flores's leadership, the Sinaloa Cartel produced and trafficked multi-tonnage quantities of drugs, including cocaine, methamphetamine, heroin, marijuana, and fentanyl into the United States, and used extreme violence to further its operations. Meza Flores, also known as 'El Chapo Isidro, commanded a large contingent of gunmen to control significant territory in the Guasave, Los Mochis, and remote Sinaloa mountains. The cartel uses this territory to manufacture and distribute illicit controlled substances, transporting them north to the United States. Meza Flores had engaged in continual and extreme violence, including murdering rival cartel members in public; kidnapping, torturing, and murdering rival cartel members at camps and elsewhere; kidnapping, torturing, and murdering members of the Mexican police; and terrorizing the people of Mexico.



El Chapo was added to the FBI Ten Most Wanted Fugitives list on February 4, 2025.



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