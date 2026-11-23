Charlotte, North Carolina--(Newsfile Corp. - November 23, 2026) - Meridian Adhesives Group announced today that it has entered into a definitive agreement to divest its Electronics business, including Epoxy Technology, Inc., Epoxies Etc., and Pacific Adhesive Systems, to Qnity Electronics, Inc., a premier technology solutions provider across the semiconductor value chain.

Upon closing, Meridian's Electronics business will become part of Qnity's Interconnect Solutions segment, bringing together its capabilities in high-performance specialty electronics adhesives with Qnity's technology portfolio and global reach in advanced electronics applications.

"This transaction reflects the tremendous business our Electronics team has built and the value they have created through technical expertise, innovation and strong customer relationships," said Daniel Pelton, CEO of Meridian Adhesives Group. "Qnity is an excellent strategic home for the business, with the capabilities and resources to build on that foundation and accelerate its next phase of growth."

Meridian's Electronics business is a leading provider of high-performance specialty adhesives, including optical-grade, electrically conductive and thermally conductive materials used in demanding electronics applications. Its technologies support applications requiring high-speed data transmission, thermal management, signal integrity, reliability and performance.

Qnity provides technology solutions across the semiconductor value chain, supporting advancements in AI, high-performance computing and advanced connectivity. The acquisition aims to expand Qnity's capabilities in specialty electronics adhesives, including optical-grade materials, and strengthen its offerings in areas such as advanced packaging, thermal management and optical and photonics applications.

"Our disciplined M&A strategy is focused on high-value technologies critical to enabling next-generation semiconductor applications," said Jon Kemp, Chief Executive Officer of Qnity. "We believe this acquisition adds leading capabilities in the growing market for optical and photonics solutions and expands our product offerings for thermal management and signal integrity. We expect the complementary capabilities will create immediate growth opportunities and look forward to welcoming Meridian's talented electronics team to Qnity."

Meridian and Qnity will work closely to support a smooth transition for employees, customers and partners. Until the transaction closes, the Electronics business will continue to operate as part of Meridian, with no changes to day-to-day operations.

The transaction is expected to close in the first quarter of 2027, subject to customary closing conditions and applicable regulatory approvals.

Advisors

Piper Sandler served as financial advisor and Paul, Weiss, Rifkind, Wharton & Garrison LLP served as legal counsel to Qnity. J.P. Morgan and Citi served as financial advisors and Weil, Gotshal & Manges LLP and Benesch, Friedlander, Coplan & Aronoff LLP served as legal counsel to Meridian Adhesives Group.

About Meridian Adhesives Group

Meridian Adhesives Group is a leading manufacturer of high-performance adhesives, providing innovative solutions across electronics, infrastructure, packaging and product assembly markets. With a strong portfolio of specialized brands, Meridian is dedicated to delivering advanced adhesive technologies that address the evolving needs of customers worldwide. Visit www.meridianadhesives.com for more information.

About Qnity

Qnity is a premier technology provider across the semiconductor value chain, empowering AI, high-performance computing and advanced connectivity. From solutions for semiconductor chip manufacturing to technologies enabling high-speed transmission within complex electronic systems, Qnity's high-performance materials and integration expertise help make next-generation technologies possible. Qnity is a constituent of the S&P 500 Index. For more information, visit www.qnityelectronics.com.

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