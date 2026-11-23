

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Technology solutions provider Qnity Electronics, Inc. (Q) announced on Monday that it has agreed to acquire the electronics business of Meridian Adhesives Group for $840 million in cash, expanding its advanced packaging and thermal management capabilities.



The company said the business will become part of its Interconnect Solutions segment and add capabilities in optical-grade, electrically conductive and thermally conductive adhesives used in semiconductor and artificial intelligence applications.



Qnity said Meridian's electronics business is expected to generate approximately $100 million in revenue in 2026 and is expected to continue delivering double-digit growth in 2027.



The acquisition is expected to strengthen Qnity's position in high-growth markets including AI data centers, semiconductor equipment, aerospace and defense, while adding an addressable market estimated at $1.2 billion, the company said.



Qnity said the transaction is expected to be immediately accretive to adjusted gross margin, adjusted operating EBITDA margin and adjusted earnings per share.



The company plans to fund the acquisition with cash on hand and borrowings under its revolving credit facility.



The transaction is expected to close in the first quarter of 2027.



Shares of Qnity rose 5.75% to $109.42 in premarket trading after ending Friday's session down 8.94%.



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