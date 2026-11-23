Lead, South Dakota--(Newsfile Corp. - November 23, 2026) - Dakota Gold Corp. (NYSE American: DC) ("Dakota Gold" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it expects to release the S-K 1300 Pre-Feasibility Study ("PFS") for the Richmond Hill Oxide Heap Leach Gold Project ("Richmond Hill") in South Dakota on Monday, November 23, 2026 after market close. Company management will host a webcast conference call on the same day following the release to review the results of the PFS. Details for the webcast conference call, including a link to the live webcast and replay, are provided below.

Webcast Conference Call Information:

Date: Monday, November 23, 2026

Time: 4:45 PM Eastern Time Zone

Webcast and replay: Click here

USA/Canada Toll Free: +1-833-752-4751

International Toll: +1-647-849-3335

About Dakota Gold Corp.

Dakota Gold is a responsible exploration and development company advancing the Richmond Hill Gold Project toward production as soon as 2029, while continuing to define and expand the high-grade underground gold resource potential at the Maitland Gold Project. Both projects are located on private land within the historic Homestake District of South Dakota, one of the most prolific gold mining regions in the United States.

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To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/325188