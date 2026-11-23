

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The Democrats have flipped the House race in North Carolina, helping the Party win the largest majority in the US House of Representatives in more than three decades.



In one of the closest margin in this year's mid term elections, Democrat Chuck Hubbard defeated the current Republican Representative of the swing state, Virginia Foxx, US media reports say.



Foxx conceded the election to Hubbard late Sunday, after a recount confirmed that the former newspaper reporter has more than 300 votes' lead against her.



Foxx, who represented North Carolina's 5th Congressional District for 11 consecutive terms, had requested a recount challenging the razor-thin lead.



With this win, the Democratic Party now has 258 House seats against the Republicans' 173 seats.



Results of four other races are yet to be called - one each in Minnesota and Tennessee and two in Louisiana that are heading to a runoff in December.



So far, the Democrats have taken 44 House seats from the GOP in the midterms,.



The Democrats won a total of 258 seats in the 435-member House in 1992.



Having already won a 56-seat majority in the 100-member Senate, the Democrats are set to regain control of both the Houses of the US Congress by January, when the next Congress is sworn in.



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