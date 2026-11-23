

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - French stocks gained notable ground in positive territory on Monday thanks to renewed buying in the technology sector and weak oil prices helped offset. Data showing further downturn in the nation's services sector activity limited market's upside to some extent.



Brent crude front-month futures dropped to $91.46 a barrel before recovering to $91.76, still down nearly 0.9% from previous close.



The benchmark CAC 40 was up 58.30 points or 0.74% at 7,986.05 about a quarter past noon.



ArcelorMittal rallied 3.2%. STMicroElectronics gained about 3%, while Safran and Legrand moved up 2.7% and 2.6%, respectively.



Renault moved up 2% as the European Union and Indonesia signed a comprehensive trade agreement and investment protection agreement after 10 years of negotiations.



Accor jumped nearly 2.5%. Schneider Electric and Airbus gained 2.1% and 2%, respectively. Societe Generale, Kering, Saint-Gobain, BNP Paribas and Thales advanced 1.3%-1.5%.



Vinci, Unibail Rodamco, Veolia Environment, Eiffage, Engie, L'Oreal, Bureau Veritas and Eurofins Scientific posted modest gains.



Euronext drifted lower by 1.4%. Dassault Systemes, Stellantis, Air Liquide, Orange, Danone, Carrefour, Publicis Groupe and EssilorLuxottica shed 0.3%-1%.



France's private sector downturn deepened in November, survey data from S&P Global showed Monday.



Survey data from S&P Global showed France's headline composite output index fell to 46.2 in November from 46.6 in October. The score signaled an accelerated decline in activity that was the sharpest since May.



The flash manufacturing Purchasing Managers' Index dropped to a 12-month low of 47.9 from 49.5 in the prior month. The score was forecast to advance to 49.8. The services PMI climbed to 46.6 from 46.2 in the previous month. The score was seen at 47.4.



'The November 'flash' PMI data have raised the odds of France entering a technical recession in the fourth quarter,' S&P Global Market Intelligence Senior Principal Economist Joe Hayes said.



The eurozone's second-largest economy is struggling with weak domestic demand, in part due to hesitancy from clients to commit to projects ahead of a highly uncertain election period next year, Hayes added.



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