

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The U.K. stock market's benchmark index FTSE 100 moved higher Monday morning, led by gains in the mining sector as prices of precious metals rebounded from last week's steep decline. Bank stocks moved up as well.



Energy stocks were a bit subdued as oil prices dropped. Weak PMI data limited market's upside.



The FTSE 100 was up 57.10 points or 0.55% at 10,403.44 a little while ago.



Miners Fresnillo and Endeavour Mining gained 2.9% and 2.4%, respectively. Anglo American Plc gained nearly 2% and Glencore climbed 1.8%.



Among bank stocks, Lloyds Banking Group moved up 1.1%, Barclays advanced 1.5%, Natwest Group gained 1.7% and HSBC Holdings moved up 1.8%.



Polar Capital Technology Trust Holdings, Babcock International, Rolls-Royce Holdings, Halma, Computacenter, 3i Group and Intercontinental Hotels Group gained 2%-3%.



IMI, Lion Finance, Balfour Beatty, IAG, Spirax Group, Coca-Cola HBC, Scottish Mortgage, BAE Systems, Ithaca Energy, Centrica and Smiths Group also posted strong gains.



Drax Group shares jumped nearly 7%. The British power generator forecast its 2026 profit significantly above market expectations.



Vodafone Group dropped about 3.6%. IG Group Holdings drifted lower by 2.3%. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners, Relx, Airtel Africa, Unilever and LSEG shed 0.7%-1.4%.



According to preliminary estimates, the S&P Global UK Composite PMI eased to 52.3 in November, from the eight-month high of 52.9 in the previous month, but still ahead of market expectations of 51.9,



Manufacturing PMI edged down to 52.7 in November from 52.8 in October. The S&P Global UK Services PMI fell to 52.0 in November, down from 52.8 in October, but slightly above market expectations of 51.8. The latest reading pointed to the weakest expansion in business activity since a contraction recorded in June.



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