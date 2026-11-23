British Columbia and Pelly Crossing, Yukon--(Newsfile Corp. - November 23, 2026) - Selkirk Copper Mines Inc. (TSXV: SCMI) (FSE: IO20) (OTCQX: SKRKF) ("Selkirk Copper" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has entered into a binding term sheet (the "Term Sheet") with Queen's Road Capital Investment Ltd. ("Queen's Road") for a private placement (the "Offering") of US$30 million (approximately CAD$42.9 million) principal amount of unsecured convertible debentures (the "Debentures") of the Company.

Proceeds from the Offering will be used to fund the exploration, development, and restart of the Company's Minto Project located in central Yukon and for general corporate purposes.

M. Colin Joudrie, President & CEO of the Company, commented: "Queen's Road is a seasoned investor and financing partner to the mining industry with a track record of recognizing and investing in high-quality exploration and development companies through the cycle. The investment by Queen's Road is another step in our planned approach to the restart of mining and mineral processing activities that will deliver high-quality copper-gold-silver concentrates in a timely manner into a global market that is short of concentrate. Further, the investment by Queen's Road is a vote of confidence in our plan and recognition of the good work completed by our team over the last 18 months."

Warren Gilman, Chairman and CEO of Queen's Road, commented: "Queen's Road is delighted to work with Selkirk Copper and the Selkirk First Nation to see the restart of the Minto Mine become a reality. Minto represents a classic Queen's Road investment, a tested copper producer in a supportive jurisdiction with experienced and aligned partners. I have known and worked with Colin Joudrie for many years and look forward to supporting his Selkirk Copper team."

The Debentures will be governed by a debenture certificate to be issued by the Company in favor of Queen's Road and which will set out the terms contained in the Term Sheet. The Debentures will be convertible at the option of the holder, in part or in whole, into common shares of the Company at a price per share of CAD$1.00, based on the Bank of Canada daily exchange rate and subject to adjustment under certain events (the "Conversion Price"). The Conversion Price represents a 37% premium to the daily volume-weighted average trading price ("VWAP") of the Company's shares on the TSXV on November 20, 2026, being the last trading day before execution of the Term Sheet. The Company will be entitled to redeem the Debentures at par within a period of fourteen days following the third anniversary of the date of the issuance of the Debentures. Should the Company exercise its right to redeem the Debentures during this period, the holders are entitled to convert all of the outstanding Debentures into Common Shares at a price per share of C$0.92, equal to a 20% premium to the 3-day volume-weighted average trading price ("VWAP") at the date of this announcement.

The Debentures will bear interest (the "Interest") at a rate of 11% per annum, payable quarterly, over a 5-year term. 8.5% interest will be payable in cash and 2.5% interest will be payable in common shares of the Company, at the greater of the VWAP of the common shares of the Company on the TSX Venture Exchange (or other such Canadian stock exchange on which the Company's shares may be listed from time to time) (the "TSXV") for the 20 trading days ending on the last trading day prior to the date on which such interest is due, and the minimum price permitted by the policies of the TSXV.

Queen's Road (TSX: QRC) is a dividend paying, leading financier to the global resource sector. The Company is a resource-focused investment company, making investments in privately held and publicly traded resource companies. Queen's Road acquires and holds securities for long-term capital appreciation, with a focus on convertible debt securities and resource projects in advanced development or production located in safe jurisdictions. Queen's Road is a critical supporter of several base metal and precious metal projects including Adriatic Metals Plc, Los Andes Copper Ltd. and Moxico Copper Resources Plc.

In connection with the Offering and, subject to the receipt of all necessary regulatory approvals (including the TSXV), the Company will enter into an investor rights agreement with Queen's Road containing provisions relating to, among other things, voting alignment, standstill and transfer restriction covenants. At closing of the Offering, the Company will also pay to Queen's Road in cash or common shares, at the option of Queen's Road, an establishment fee of 3% of the principal amount of the Debentures.

Closing of the Offering is subject to customary closing conditions, including the completion of business, legal and financial due diligence satisfactory to Queen's Road, the receipt of all necessary regulatory approvals (including the TSXV), the completion of definitive documentation (which shall include other customary terms for a transaction of this nature), and there being no material adverse change in the business of the Company, or a major event of national or international consequence that disrupts the financial markets or the business, operations or affairs of the Company

About Selkirk First Nation

Selkirk First Nation is centered in Pelly Crossing, a community in central Yukon, 280 km north of Whitehorse. They are a self-governing First Nation, having signed its Final and Self-Government Agreements in 1997. Selkirk First Nation owns 4,740 square kilometers of Settlement Land, including 2,408 square kilometers where they own both the surface and subsurface. Selkirk First Nation is one of three self-governing Northern Tutchone First Nations in the Yukon. The Selkirk First Nation, indirectly, holds a significant equity stake in Selkirk Copper.

About Selkirk Copper

Selkirk Copper is a well-financed, newly formed company with a significant interest held by the Selkirk First Nation through its wholly owned subsidiary, that, in partnership with the Selkirk First Nation, is completing a thorough exploration drilling campaign and a restart and redevelopment plan for the former Minto copper-gold-silver mine based on best-in-class environmentally sustainable mining, development and reclamation practice. Selkirk Copper controls 26,850 hectares of prospective mineral claims located in the Minto-Carmacks copper belt as well as significant open-pit and underground infrastructure, a 4,100 tonne per day processing plant, 400-person full-rotation camp, water treatment facilities, numerous ancillary buildings, and mobile equipment centered on the former Minto copper-gold-silver mine. Selkirk Copper's mineral tenure, operation infrastructure, access roads and powerline, is located on or adjacent to Lands of the Selkirk First Nation much of which is surrounded by prospective Selkirk First Nation Category A Lands.

Selkirk Copper Mines Inc. is listed on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol TSXV: SCMI, has a secondary listing on the Frankfurt Exchange under the symbol FSE: IO20, and its common shares trade under the symbol OTCQX: SKRKF on the OTCQX Best Market, a U.S. marketplace operated by OTC Markets Group Inc.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

CAUTIONARY STATEMENT REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION

Except for the statements of historical fact, this news release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. When used in this news release, the words "estimate", "project", "belief", "anticipate", "intend", "expect", "plan", "predict", "may" or "should" and the negative of these words, or variations thereon or comparable terminology are intended to identify forward-looking statements and information. The forward-looking statements and information in this news release include information relating to: the terms of the Offering, the closing of the Offering and the final terms of the Debentures. Such forward-looking information is based on the Company's expectations, estimates and projections as at the date of this news release. Closing of the Offering remains subject to execution of definitive documentation and receipt of TSXV approval and there is no assurance that the Offering of the Debentures will be completed on the terms contained in this news release or at all.

By their nature, forward-looking statement involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, which may cause actual result, performance or achievements to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statements, including but not limited to: the potential inability of the Company to continue as a going concern, risks associated with potential governmental and/or regulatory action with respect to the Company's operations, the potential inability of the Company to implement its business plan going forward, including but not limited to the development of an update mine plan and targeted mine life and the inability of the Company and Queen's Road to finalize the definitive agreements in respect of the Offering. Such statements and information reflect the current view of the Company and are based on information currently available to the Company. In connection with the forward-looking information contained in this news release, the Company has made assumptions about the Company's ability to execute on its business plans. The Company has also assumed that no significant events will occur outside the Company's normal course of business. Although the Company believes that the assumptions inherent in the forward-looking information are reasonable, forward-looking information is not a guarantee of future performance and accordingly undue reliance should not be put on such information due to the inherent uncertainty therein.

Any forward-looking information speaks only as of the date on which it is made and, except as may be required by applicable securities laws, the Company disclaims any intent or obligation to update any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or results or otherwise.

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