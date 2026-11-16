Highlights

Selkirk Copper has completed a two-phase drill program comprising 106,879 metres in 424 holes. Results of the Phase 1 drill program comprising 52,300 metres were used to support the 2026 Mineral Resource Estimate and Preliminary Economic Assessment Results from the Phase 2 drill program comprising 54,579 metres have not yet been incorporated into any economic study and will inform an updated mineral resource estimate that is planned to be completed in March 2027 Drilling was completed continuously over a span of 14 months, except for brief weather breaks, and ranks amongst the largest single-year drill programs ever completed in Yukon history

Infill Drilling at Minto North continues to delineate high-grade copper and gold mineralization: 2.45% Cu, 4.36 g/t Au, and 11.1 g/t Ag (5.97% CuEq) over 4.9 m, within a broader interval of 2.45% CuEq over 19.5 m in drill hole 26SCM241 Within drill hole 26SCM241, individual sample intervals contain up to 35.2 g/t Au over 0.44 metres

Step-out drilling at Area 118 intersects mineralization beyond the extents of previous resource estimation in this location: 2.68% Cu, 0.88 g/t Au, and 13.5 g/t Ag (3.28% CuEq) over 5.2 m , in drill hole 26SCM248, representing a 75-metre step-out from previous drilling in this area

Infill drilling at Minto Main confirms continuity of high-grade mineralization: 3.44% Cu, 1.80 g/t Au, and 25.5 g/t Ag (4.86% CuEq) over 3.3 m , within a broader interval of 1.84 % CuEq over 10.2 metres in drill hole 26SCM240

Infill drilling at Copper Keel intersects high grades within a broader mineralized interval: 1.52% Cu, 0.61 g/t Au, and 3.5 g/t Ag (1.91% CuEq) over 9.0 m , within a broader interval of 0.83% CuEq over 53.0 metres in drill hole 26SCM254



Vancouver, British Columbia and Pelly Crossing, Yukon--(Newsfile Corp. - November 16, 2026) - Selkirk Copper Mines Inc. (TSXV: SCMI) (FSE: IO20) (OTCQX: SKRKF) ("Selkirk Copper" or the "Company") is pleased to announce completion of the Phase 2 drill program, as well as additional assay results from this program, which commenced in May 2026, at the Minto Project in Yukon, Canada.

M. Colin Joudrie, President & CEO, commented: "The Phase 1 and Phase 2 drill programs have been executed on budget and ahead of schedule and have resulted in establishing mineral resources that inform the single longest life of mine plan on the Minto Project going back to development and startup in 2007. The exploration team worked collaboratively with the site operations teams, Selkirk First Nation Lands & Environment team, and a wide range of contractors and specialist service providers to drill 424 holes across a range of exploration, resource extension and expansion, and infill targets resulting in significant growth in the resource. Importantly, this work has also led to a stepwise increase in our team's knowledge of the geology, how to explore for, and how to discover new zones of mineralization on the property.

"Our commitment of 106,901 meters of NQ diamond drilling underpins our confidence in the potential to restart operations at Minto and we look forward to incorporating the results of the Phase 2 program into an updated Mineral Resource Estimate in Q1 2027.

"Coincident with completing the Phase 2 drilling, the engineering and project team initiated a Feasibility Study at that start of November 2026 that is focused on improving the already positive economics of the September 2026 Preliminary Economic Assessment (PEA). In addition, our environmental and permitting team is finalizing the amended permit applications which will be submitted to the Yukon Environmental and Socio-economic Assessment Board (YESAB) as a Category 2 Designated Office application in December 2026.

"In 15 months from initiating the Phase 1 drill program and resuming trading as Selkirk Copper Mines Inc., our team, with support from a wide range of Yukon-based suppliers and service providers, independent engineering firms, specialist consultants and advisors, and importantly the support of the Selkirk First Nation, has described a positive economic future for the Minto Project and set the stage for additional growth and improvement. We look forward to continuing with the positive pace and positive results from 2026 in 2027."

Phase 2 Drill Program

The Phase 2 drill program was planned with a target of 50,000 metres focused on expansion, exploration, and infill drilling of priority areas, as well as geotechnical data collection. Drilling productivity throughout the program was typically very high, with individual drills producing more than 200 metres over 24 hours on several occasions, and an average of 1 or 2 drill holes completed every day throughout the six-month program. Due to efficiencies of logistics and cost, the team identified opportunities to complete additional metres while remaining on-schedule and on-budget.

The final drill holes of the Phase 2 program were completed on October 15th, and the final core logging, core cutting, and sample shipping was completed on November 7th. Turnaround time for assay results is currently approximately eight weeks. Assay results are expected to continue being released throughout the fall and winter of 2026. Reported below are results from holes drilled in June and July.

Taken together with the previous Phase 1 Program, which began in August 2025, the company has completed 106,879 metres in 424 drill holes over a span of 14 months. This represents a 29% increase over all previous drilling that has been completed at the Minto Project over six decades, which had previously totalled 374,370 metres. The company's drilling during 2025-2026 represents one of the largest single-year drill programs in Yukon mineral exploration history. The results of the Phase 1 Drill Program were used to support the recently released 2026 mineral resource estimation and preliminary economic assessment. The results of the Phase 2 drill program have not yet been incorporated into any mineral resource estimate or economic assessment and will inform an updated mineral resource estimate that is planned to be completed in March 2027.

Table 1: Summary of Phase 2 Drilling Completed by Location

Zone Holes Completed Meters Drilled Holes with Assays Reported Minto North 38 9,579 21 Minto East 12 3,748 3 Minto Main 28 10,037 16 Area 118 46 13,463 15 Copper Keel 51 11,078 24 Ridgetop 44 4,926 0 Exploration 2026 4 1,749 0 Total 223 54,579 79

Figure 1: Plan view of the Minto Mine Property showing surface projections of mineralized zones as well as Phase 1 and Phase 2 drill collars. Drill hole results presented in this release are highlighted

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Minto North Drill Results

At Minto North, the Phase 2 drill program is targeting infill and expansion of priority planned mining areas. Reported here are four drill holes that targeted the 202 Lens, three of which intersected significant mineralization.

Hole 26SCM241 was drilled in the eastern portion of the 202 Lens, targeting a 70-metre gap between previous drill holes. Mineralization was intersected at the expected elevation but with higher grade and thickness than previous drilling. Notably, individual samples within 26SCM241 include high gold grades, with values as high as 35.2 g/t Au, 1.37% Cu and 6.3 g/t Ag. This mineralized interval is comprised of strongly foliated, migmatized rock hosting chalcopyrite, bornite, and covellite mineralization. The results of this drill hole confirm the high-grade nature of mineralization within the 202 Lens and will support increased confidence for resource estimation and mine planning.

Holes 26SCM250 and 26SCM267 were drilled to test the margin of the 202 Lens to the east and north, respectively. Both holes intersected significant mineralized intervals including 1.19% CuEq over 8.5 m in 26SCM250, and 1.84% CuEq over 10.6 m in 26SCM267. The results of these holes indicate that mineralization in the 202 Lens extends further than previously modelled and remains a priority target for future drilling.

Additional drill hole results targeting the 202 Lens are pending as part of the Phase 2 drill program.

Figure 2: Cross section of drill holes intersecting the 202 Lens at Minto North

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Area 118 Drill Results

In Area 118, Phase 2 drilling is targeting expansion and delineation of several mineralized lenses located close to existing underground development, including the 301 Lens which was discovered during the Phase 1 drill program. Reported here are three drill holes targeting the 301 Lens that were planned as 50-metre and 75-metre step-outs beyond the limits of previous drilling. All three of the holes reported here intersected significant mineralization beyond the extents of the previous resource estimation.

Notable amongst the results reported here is hole 26SCM248 which intersected 3.28% CuEq over 5.2 metres. This result demonstrates the potential for further expansion of high-grade mineralization in the 301 Lens, which is located within 150 metres of the existing underground decline.

Several additional drill holes targeting the 301 Lens are pending as part of the Phase 2 drill program, as shown by the orange drill traces highlighted in Figure 3 below.

Figure 3: Cross section and plan view of drill holes intersecting the 301 Lens in Area 118.

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Minto Main Drill Results

In the Minto Main area, Phase 2 drilling is targeting expansion and delineation of mineralized lenses located between and beneath previous open pit and underground mining areas. Reported here are three drill holes targeting infill of the 114 and 117 Lenses, all three of which intersected significant mineralization.

Notable results reported here include hole 26SCM240 which was designed as an infill hole targeting a 90-metre gap between previous drill holes. This hole intersected 4.86% CuEq over 3.3 metres within a broader interval of 1.84% CuEq over 10.2 metres. Mineralization was intersected at the expected elevation and with the expected thickness, but with higher grade than expected. The results of this drill hole indicate potential for higher grade mineralization within the Minto Main area and will support increased confidence for resource estimation and mine planning.

Additional drill hole results targeting the Minto Main area are pending as part of the Phase 2 drill program.

Figure 4: Cross section of drill holes intersecting the 114 and 117 Lenses in the Minto Main area.

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Copper Keel Drill Results

At Copper Keel, Phase 2 drilling is targeting infill and expansion of several shallowly dipping mineralized lenses. Reported here are two drill holes targeting the southern portion of the 101 Lens within the Copper Keel resource area, both of which intersected significant mineralization.

Notable results reported here include hole 26SCM254, which returned an intercept of 1.91% CuEq over 9 metres within a broader interval of 0.83% CuEq over 53 metres. This drill hole indicates potential for locally thicker intervals of mineralization that may warrant consideration for a bulk mining method.

Additional drill hole results targeting Copper Keel are pending as part of the Phase 2 drill program.

Table 2: Collar Locations and Header Information

Hole ID Easting Northing Azimuth Dip EOH (m) Zone Category 26SCM240 384694 6944580 32 -63 417 Minto Main Infill 26SCM241 384115 6945836 285 -80 243 Minto North Infill 26SCM245 384695 6944579 40 -68 408 Minto Main Infill 26SCM248 384575 6943970 148 -60 292.3 118 Expansion 26SCM249 385679 6943617 289 -72 261 Copper Keel Infill 26SCM250 384115 6945836 61 -56.5 270 Minto North Expansion 26SCM251 384576 6943971 136 -69 351 118 Expansion 26SCM252 384801 6944802 123 -66 393 Minto Main Expansion 26SCM253 384114 6945835 240 -66 285 Minto North Expansion 26SCM254 385679 6943618 292 -84 159 Copper Keel Infill 26SCM267 384014 6945994 306 -60 258 Minto North Infill 26SCM268 384511 6943789 144 -66 258 118 Expansion Coordinate System used for Drill Collar Easting and Northing is NAD 83 UTM Zone 8N.

Table 3: Significant Interval Table

Hole ID From To Length (m) Cu % Au g/t Ag g/t CuEq % Zone Category 26SCM240 287.0 293.1 6.1 1.26 0.37 4.3 1.49 Minto Main Infill and 341.3 351.5 10.2 1.35 0.64 9.3 1.84 Minto Main Infill incl. 341.3 344.6 3.3 3.44 1.80 25.5 4.86 Minto Main Infill 26SCM241 212.1 231.6 19.5 1.27 1.49 5.6 2.45 Minto North Infill incl. 212.1 217.0 4.9 2.45 4.36 11.1 5.97 Minto North Infill 26SCM245 302.3 314.8 12.4 1.01 0.49 4.6 1.37 Minto Main Infill and 328.6 342.0 13.4 0.70 0.14 2.8 0.77 Minto Main Infill 26SCM248 248.8 254.0 5.2 2.68 0.88 13.5 3.28 118 Expansion 26SCM249 137.0 149.0 12.0 1.10 0.20 2.0 1.18 Copper Keel Infill 26SCM250 247.0 255.5 8.5 0.91 0.40 4.7 1.19 Minto North Expansion 26SCM251 181.8 185.5 3.7 0.78 0.03 1.0 0.74 118 Expansion 26SCM252 188.0 193.0 5.0 1.18 0.18 4.7 1.26 Minto Main Expansion 26SCM253 No Significant Intercept Minto Main Expansion 26SCM254 94.0 147.0 53.0 0.68 0.23 1.9 0.83 Copper Keel Infill incl. 95.0 104.0 9.0 1.52 0.61 3.5 1.91 Copper Keel Infill 26SCM267 222.7 248.6 26.0 0.84 0.33 3.6 1.07 Minto North Infill incl. 238.0 248.6 10.6 1.40 0.62 6.3 1.84 Minto North Infill 26SCM268 54.0 62.3 8.3 0.69 0.29 2.3 0.89 118 Expansion and 215.5 229.0 13.5 0.85 0.46 4.4 1.19 118 Expansion CuEq Calculation:

CuEq = ((Cu% × CuP × RCu × 22.0462)+(Au g/t ÷ 31.1035 × AuP × RAu) + (Ag g/t ÷ 31.1035 × AgP × RAg ))/(CuP × RCu × 22.0462)

Where:

CuP/AuP/AgP = USD$ commodity prices of $4.60/lb Cu, $3,300/oz Au, $40/oz Ag; RCu = Cu Recovery = 90%; RAu = Au Recovery = 80%; RAg= Ag Recovery = 80%

Recoveries as estimated from historical mineral processing results.

QAQC Procedures and Data Validation

The Company is drilling NQ-diameter core and completing geological logging with oriented core structural data collection. Following data collection, core is cut along the long axis, with half of the core going to the lab for chemical analysis and the remaining half kept in sequence as record. The half core samples are packaged with the corresponding sample tag id and sealed. All sampling is conducted by Selkirk Copper and is subject to Company standard internal quality control and quality assurance (QAQC) programs. QAQC procedures include the insertion of certified reference material, coarse blank materials, and field duplicate analysis, as well as standard laboratory procedures to monitor contamination during preparation, analytical accuracy, and precision. QAQC insertion rates by Selkirk Copper approximate 15% of all samples at set intervals.

For the Phase 2 drill program, all samples were sent to ALS's prep facility in Whitehorse, then shipped to ALS's analytical laboratory in Vancouver. All samples are prepared by crushing rock to 70% passing 2mm screen, then splitting a 250g sub-sample using a riffle splitter before being pulverized 85% passing 75 microns. Gold is analyzed by 30 g Fire Assay (Au-AA23) with atomic absorption (AAS) analysis followed by gravimetric finish for overlimit results. Copper and silver are analyzed by four-acid digest (ME-ICP61) with inductively coupled plasma - atomic emission spectroscopy (ICP-AES) finish. If copper or silver overlimit results are triggered a second four-acid digest for high grade copper (Cu-OG62) and silver (Ag-OG62) is conducted. Samples containing greater than 1000 ppm copper are also analyzed for soluble copper using a sulphuric acid leach (Cu-AA05) analysis with AAS finish. ALS Vancouver holds an ISO/IEC 17025 standard accreditation.

QAQC results are reviewed by Selkirk Copper upon receipt of assay results. Overall, QAQC results show strong analytical performance across Cu, Au, and Ag datasets. All control standards are within acceptable tolerance, with no significant outliers or systematic bias observed.

Primary intervals are reported as drill core length, with true widths estimated to be approximately 80 - 90% of core lengths, based on the sub-horizontal to shallow-dipping nature of the modelled mineralized zones.

Mineral Resource Estimate Details

The following table summarizes the current Minto Mineral Resource Estimate:

Table 4: Global Mineral Resource Estimate for the Minto Project (Effective Date: June 10, 2026)

Type Cut Class ROM In Situ Grade Metal (CDN$) Tonnage (000) NSR

(CDN$) Cu

(%) Au

(gpt) Ag

(gpt) Ox

Ratio ASCu

(%) Cu

(Mlbs) Au

(Koz) Ag

(Koz) OP $30 Indicated 21,779 $80.63 0.59 0.17 1.8 0.11 0.073 283 122 1,294 Inferred 7,052 $74.61 0.55 0.13 1.6 0.08 0.048 85 30 354 UG $80 Measured 348 $153.47 0.92 0.39 3.3 0.05 0.041 7 4 36 Indicated 25,679 $189.20 1.15 0.49 4.4 0.06 0.067 650 404 3,638 Inferred 9,812 $146.57 0.91 0.36 3.5 0.05 0.044 196 112 1,113 Total Varies as Above Measured + Indicated 47,806 $139.48 0.89 0.34 3.2 0.08 0.070 940 530 4,969 Inferred 16,865 $116.48 0.76 0.26 2.7 0.06 0.046 281 142 1,467 Notes The MRE has been completed by Sue Bird of Moose Mountain Technical Services (MMTS). The effective date of the resource is June 10, 2026 Resources are reported using the 2014 CIM Definition Standards and were estimated using the 2019 CIM Best Practices Guidelines. For the Net Smelter Proceeds (NSP) calculations: Metal prices are USD$4.60/lb Cu, USD$3,300/oz Au, USD$40/oz Ag; A currency exchange rate of 0.72 US$ per CAD$; 97.5% payable Cu, 98% payable Au and 92% payable Ag; and the following inputs: Concentrate grade of 38% Cu with a moisture content of 8%; Unit deductions of 1gpt Au, 30gpt Ag; Offsite costs (refining, transport and insurance) of US$200/dmt; Treatment for Cu Charges of USD$35/dmt, Refining Charges of USD$0.035/lb payable Cu, USD$5.00/oz Au and USD$0.50/oz Ag; Royalties of 1.5% NSR. Recoveries are as follows: CuRecov = 95.5%+1.07*Cu%-113*(ASCu/Total Copper), with a maximum of 98% AuRecov = 35.63+0.58032*Curecov-1.3341*Cu%^ 0.8932, with a maximum of 85% AgRecov = 69.4+1.9*Aggpt, to a maximum of 85% These inputs result in the following NSR and CuEq equations: NSR = CAD$CuNSP*CuRecov*Cu%*22.0462 + (CAD$AuNSP*AuRecov*Augpt + CAD$AgNSP*AgRecov*Aggpt)/31.10348 CuEq = NSR/(CuNSP*CuRecov*22.0462) The Mineral Resource has been confined by a "reasonable prospects of eventual economic extraction" pit or underground shape using the 130% base case NSR for the Ridgetop and Area 118 open pits and by confining shapes for the underground. Mining costs are CAD$4.58/tonne for open pit, marginal mining costs of CAD$50/tonne for underground, Processing costs are CAD$30/tonne milled, and G&A costs are CAD$20/tonne milled. Pit slope angles are assumed at 45º. The specific gravity of the deposit has been assigned based on domain as between 2.578 and 2.842 based on sg measurements in the Minto deposit. Oxide Ratio = ASCu / Total Copper Numbers may not add due to rounding. OP denotes Open Pit; UG denotes Underground

References

1 See 2026-09-14 Technical Report "NI 43-101 2026 Mineral Resource Estimate Update for the Minto Property, Yukon, Canada" effective date 2026-06-10 filed by Selkirk Copper Mines Inc., available on SEDAR+ (sedarplus.ca).

Technical aspects of this news release have been reviewed, verified and approved by Leif Bailey, P.Geo., Director of Geoscience & Exploration of Selkirk Copper Mines Inc., who is a qualified person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects.

About Selkirk First Nation

Selkirk First Nation is centered in Pelly Crossing, a community in central Yukon, 280 km north of Whitehorse. They are a self-governing First Nation, having signed its Final and Self-Government Agreements in 1997. Selkirk First Nation owns 4,740 square kilometers of Settlement Land, including 2,408 square kilometers where they own both the surface and subsurface. Selkirk First Nation is one of three self-governing Northern Tutchone First Nations in the Yukon. The Selkirk First Nation, indirectly, holds a controlling equity stake in Selkirk Copper.

About Selkirk Copper

Selkirk Copper is a well-financed, newly formed company with a controlling interest held by the Selkirk First Nation through its wholly owned subsidiary, that, in partnership with the Selkirk First Nation, is completing a thorough exploration drilling campaign and a restart and redevelopment plan for the former Minto copper-gold-silver mine based on best-in-class environmentally sustainable mining, development and reclamation practice. Selkirk Copper controls 26,850 hectares of prospective mineral claims located in the Minto-Carmacks copper belt as well as significant open-pit and underground infrastructure, a 4,100 tonne per day processing plant, 400-person full-rotation camp, water treatment facilities, numerous ancillary buildings, and mobile equipment centered on the former Minto copper-gold-silver mine. Selkirk Copper's mineral tenure, operation infrastructure, access roads, and powerline is located on or adjacent to Lands of the Selkirk First Nation much of which is surrounded by prospective Selkirk First Nation Category A Lands.

Selkirk Copper Mines Inc. is listed on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol (TSXV: SCMI), has a secondary listing on the Frankfurt Exchange under the symbol (FSE: IO20), and its common shares trade under the symbol (OTCQX: SKRKF) on the OTCQX Best Market, a U.S. marketplace operated by OTC Markets Group Inc.

On behalf of the Board of Directors of Selkirk Copper Mines Inc.

M. Colin Joudrie

President and Chief Executive Officer

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

CAUTIONARY STATEMENT REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION

Except for the statements of historical fact, this news release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. When used in this news release, the words "estimate", "project", "belief", "anticipate", "intend", "expect", "plan", "predict", "may" or "should" and the negative of these words, or variations thereon or comparable terminology are intended to identify forward-looking information. The forward-looking information in this news release includes information relating to: Phase 2 drill results; the target mine life; metallurgical recoveries; potential for improvement in quality of the Company's mine plans; development of an updated mine plan and targeted mine life; the remainder of the Company's drill program and integrating results into ongoing studies results and the support of a feasibility study and the timing thereof; technical and economic factors that may influence prospects of economic extraction; the business plans and objectives of the Company; and future planned drilling and feasibility study work. Such forward-looking information is based on the Company's expectations, estimates and projections as at the date of this news release.

By its nature, forward-looking information involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, which may cause actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statements, including but not limited to: the potential inability of the Company to continue as a going concern, risks associated with potential governmental and/or regulatory action with respect to the Company's operations, delays in or the potential inability of the Company to obtain necessary regulatory approvals, fluctuations in the price of copper, gold and silver, environmental risks, the accuracy of capital and operating cost estimates, risks related to the condition of existing underground workings and rehabilitation requirements, risks related to metallurgical recovery assumptions and oxide ratio variability, risks related to the availability and retention of skilled personnel and contractors, the potential inability of the Company to implement its business plan going forward, including but not limited to completing the remainder of the Company's drill program, completing the PEA and Technical Report, and the development of an updated mine plan and targeted mine life. In connection with the forward-looking information contained in this news release, the Company has made assumptions about: metal prices; exchange rates; metal recoveries; capital cost estimate accuracy; the timely receipt of necessary permits and regulatory approvals; the successful dewatering and rehabilitation of existing underground workings; the availability of financing on reasonable terms; and the Company's ability to execute on its business plans. The Company has also assumed that no significant events will occur outside the Company's normal course of business. Although the Company believes that the assumptions inherent in the forward-looking information are reasonable, forward-looking information is not a guarantee of future performance and accordingly undue reliance should not be put on such information due to the inherent uncertainty therein.

Any forward-looking information speaks only as of the date on which it is made and, except as may be required by applicable securities laws, the Company disclaims any intent or obligation to update any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or results or otherwise.

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