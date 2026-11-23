

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The Swiss franc strengthened against other major currencies in the European session on Monday.



The Swiss franc rose to a 1-week high of 190.10 against the yen, from an early low of 188.98.



Against the euro and the U.S. dollar, the franc advanced to near 2-week highs of 0.9191 and 0.8367 from early lows of 0.9233 and 0.8412, respectively.



The franc edged up to 1.0984 against the pound, from an early 4-day low of 1.1018.



If the franc extends its uptrend, it is likely to find resistance around 191.00 against the yen, 0.90 against the euro, 0.81 against the greenback and 1.08 against the pound.



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