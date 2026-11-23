Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - November 23, 2026) - Maple Gold Mines Ltd. (TSXV: MGM) (OTCQX: MGMLF) (FSE: M3G0) ("Maple Gold" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has initiated a Preliminary Economic Assessment ("PEA") on its 100%-owned Douay/Joutel Gold Project ("Douay/Joutel" or the "Project"), located along the Casa Berardi-Douay Gold Trend in Québec, Canada. The PEA is targeted for completion in the first half of 2027. The Company has appointed global engineering firm DRA Global Limited ("DRA") as lead consultant, with support from: Norda Stelo Inc. ("Norda Stelo") for environmental baseline studies, tailings/water management and waste rock characterization; SGS Canada Inc. ("SGS") for metallurgical test work; and SLR Consulting (Canada) Ltd. ("SLR") for mineral resource estimation.

"Initiating the PEA is a major step forward for Maple Gold," stated Kiran Patankar, President and CEO of Maple Gold. "This inaugural study is expected to provide a disciplined framework for evaluating Douay/Joutel's economic potential and an initial set of project metrics, including scale, capital intensity, operating costs, mine life, economic sensitivities and opportunities for future optimization. It will incorporate all 2026 drilling and evaluate Douay and Joutel together as a single integrated project. We look forward to sharing the results with shareholders in the first half of 2027."

PEA Study Team and Work Programs

DRA has been appointed as lead consultant to oversee and coordinate the PEA for Douay/Joutel, which is expected to evaluate an integrated development scenario combining the open-pit and underground deposit at Douay with the higher-grade underground deposit at Joutel. In this role, DRA will manage the multi-disciplinary technical teams, covering geology, resource estimation, mining engineering, metallurgy, infrastructure, and environmental studies, while compiling the Project's economic model and delivering a technical report in accordance with National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects ("NI 43-101"). DRA is a global multidisciplinary engineering, project delivery and operations management group serving the mining and minerals industry across the full project lifecycle, from early-stage studies and advisory through engineering, project delivery and operations.

In parallel with the PEA, Norda Stelo has been engaged to assess tailings/water management, characterize waste rock and conduct a multi-year environmental baseline and field studies program to support responsible Project advancement, with a focus on environmental stewardship, transparent planning, and proactive engagement. The Company has also engaged SGS to complete metallurgical test work on Joutel drill core to verify historical gold recoveries from the past-producing Joutel Mining Complex and to provide baseline metallurgical data that can be used to design process flowsheets for any future mining operations.

The PEA is anticipated to be based on an updated Mineral Resource Estimate ("MRE") prepared by SLR that will incorporate approximately 57,000 metres ("m") of drilling not included in the Company's 2026 MRE (see news release dated June 11, 2026), comprising approximately 32,000 m completed at Douay and Joutel in the first half of 2026 and the expanded 25,000-m fall 2026 drill program currently underway at Joutel, which is expected to be completed by year-end.

Qualified Person

Ian Cunningham-Dunlop, P.Eng. (PEO/EGBC), Executive Vice President of Maple Gold, has reviewed, verified and approved the scientific and technical information contained in this news release. Mr. Cunningham-Dunlop is a Qualified Person for the purpose of NI 43-101.

About Maple Gold

Maple Gold Mines Ltd. is a well-funded Canadian gold exploration company focused on advancing its 100%-owned, district-scale Douay/Joutel Project located in Québec's prolific Abitibi Greenstone Gold Belt. Douay/Joutel benefits from exceptional infrastructure access and boasts ~481 square kilometres of highly prospective ground including an established gold mineral resource at the Douay1 and Joutel2 deposits, both with significant expansion potential, as well as the past-producing Eagle and Telbel mines at Joutel that were key parts of the historical Joutel Mining Complex3. The total Douay/Joutel Mineral Resource Estimate now stands at 905,000 oz Au Indicated (19.1 Mt at 1.48 g/t Au) and 4,297,000 oz Au Inferred (130.2 Mt at 1.03 g/t Au)1,2.

Maple Gold's property package also hosts a significant number of regional exploration targets along a 55-kilometre strike length of the Casa Berardi Deformation Zone that have yet to be tested through drilling, making the property ripe for new gold and VMS discoveries. The Company is currently focused on carrying out exploration and drill programs to grow mineral resources and make new discoveries to establish an exciting new gold district in the heart of the Abitibi. For more information, please visit www.maplegoldmines.com.

ON BEHALF OF MAPLE GOLD MINES LTD.

"Kiran Patankar"

Kiran Patankar, President & CEO

NEITHER THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE NOR ITS REGULATION SERVICES PROVIDER (AS THAT TERM IS DEFINED IN THE POLICIES OF THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE) ACCEPTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS NEWS RELEASE.

Forward-Looking Statements and Cautionary Notes:

This news release contains "forward-looking information" and "forward-looking statements" (collectively referred to as "forward-looking statements") within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts; they are generally, but not always, identified by the words "expects," "plans," "anticipates," "believes," "intends," "estimates," "projects," "aims," "potential," "goal," "objective," "strategy," "prospective," and similar expressions, or that events or conditions "will," "would," "may," "can," "could," or "should" occur, or are those statements, which, by their nature, refer to future events. Forward-looking statements in this news release include, but are not limited to, the scope, timing, completion and disclosure of the PEA, including potential delays in assay results, completion of technical studies and changes to the scope or timing of work programs, the PEA providing an initial view of the Project's economic potential and opportunities for future optimization, the update to the current MRE, the metallurgical, environmental baseline and other technical work streams, the potential for an integrated development scenario at the Project, the Company's plans for future technical studies, environmental field programs and permitting, resource expansion and discovery potential across the Company's gold projects, and its intention to pursue such potential, and the Company's exploration work and results from current and future work programs. Although the Company believes that forward-looking statements in this news release are reasonable, it can give no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct, as forward-looking statements are based on assumptions, uncertainties and management's best estimate of future events on the date the statements are made and involve a number of risks and uncertainties. Consequently, actual events or results could differ materially from the Company's expectations and projections, and readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. For a more detailed discussion of additional risks and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by forward-looking statements in this news release, please refer to the Company's filings with Canadian securities regulators available on the System for Electronic Document Analysis and Retrieval Plus (SEDAR+) at www.sedarplus.ca or the Company's website at www.maplegoldmines.com. Except to the extent required by applicable securities laws and/or the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange, the Company undertakes no obligation to, and expressly disclaims any intention to, update or revise any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

1 The Douay Project contains Indicated Mineral Resources estimated at 779,000 oz Au (18.2 Mt at 1.33 g/t Au), and Inferred Mineral Resources estimated at 3,305,000 oz Au (122.7 Mt at 0.84 g/t Au). See the Technical Report titled "NI 43-101 Technical Report, Douay/Joutel Gold Project, Northwestern Quebec, Canada" prepared by SLR Consulting (Canada) Ltd. dated June 11, 2026 (effective date of April 24, 2026).

2 The Joutel Project contains Indicated Mineral Resources estimated at 126,000 oz Au (0.9 Mt at 4.53 g/t Au), and Inferred Mineral Resources estimated at 992,000 oz Au (7.5 Mt at 4.11 g/t Au). See the Technical Report titled "NI 43-101 Technical Report, Douay/Joutel Gold Project, Northwestern Quebec, Canada" prepared by SLR Consulting (Canada) Ltd. dated June 11, 2026 (effective date of April 24, 2026).

3 The Eagle, Telbel and Eagle West Gold Mines at the Joutel Mining Complex were in production from 1974 to 1993 and produced 1.1 million ounces of gold at an average grade of 6.5 g/t Au (Agnico Eagle Mines Limited's corporate website).

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