Combined company, Clywedog Therapeutics Holdings, Inc., expected to begin trading on the Nasdaq Capital Market under the ticker symbol "CLYD" on November 23, 2026

Lead program balomenib, an oral menin inhibitor, delivered placebo-adjusted HbA1c reductions of 0.77% at Week 12 and 0.70% at Week 16, three months after the last dose, following only three weeks of treatment in adults with type 2 diabetes

Phase 2a study of a 12-week course of balomenib in type 2 diabetes to be initiated in 1Q 2027

CLY-201, a highly selective TYK2 inhibitor, is completing a bridging Phase 1B study ahead of a planned Phase 2 study in type 1 diabetes

VTP-1000 Phase 1 AVALON trial in celiac disease fully enrolled; topline multiple-ascending-dose data, including a gluten challenge, expected in the fourth quarter of 2026

GERMANTOWN, Md., Nov. 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Clywedog Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: CLYD) ("Clywedog " or the "Company"), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing potentially disease-modifying medicines for metabolic and autoimmune diseases, today announced the completion of the previously announced business combination of Clywedog Therapeutics, Inc. and Barinthus Biotherapeutics plc ("Barinthus Bio") on November 20, 2026. The combined company operates as Clywedog Therapeutics Holdings, Inc., and its common stock is expected to begin trading on the Nasdaq Capital Market under the ticker symbol " CLYD " on November 23, 2026.

The combined company brings together three clinical-stage programs built around a common aim: to change the course of disease rather than manage its symptoms. Balomenib (CLY-101), the Company's lead program, is designed to restore the function of insulin-producing beta cells in diabetes. CLY-201 is designed to halt the autoimmune attack that destroys those cells in type 1 diabetes. VTP-1000 is designed to re-establish immune tolerance to gluten in celiac disease.

"Closing this transaction gives balomenib the public-company platform it deserves," said Iain Dukes, Executive Chairman of Clywedog. "In our Phase 1b study, three weeks of an oral medicine produced improvements in glycemic control that were still present three months after the last dose. In our experience, that is not how diabetes drugs normally behave, and it is consistent with a disease-modifying mechanism. We believe time-limited menin inhibition has the potential to improve how diabetes is treated, and our priority now is to move the Phase 2a program forward as quickly as possible."

"We now have three programs, each addressing the underlying cause of a disease with large unmet need, and several clinical readouts ahead of us," said Bill Enright, Chief Executive Officer of Clywedog. "Balomenib and CLY-201 approach diabetes from two complementary directions, restoring beta cells and protecting them, and VTP-1000 extends the same disease-modifying philosophy into celiac disease. We are focused on disciplined execution across all three."

Balomenib (CLY-101): oral menin inhibitor for type 2 and type 1 diabetes

Balomenib is an investigational, orally administered small-molecule inhibitor of menin, a regulatory protein that acts as a brake on the turnover and function of pancreatic beta cells. Rather than requiring chronic daily dosing, balomenib is being developed as a time-limited course of treatment intended to produce durable benefit after dosing stops.

In September 2026, Clywedog Therapeutics, Inc. reported final results from its randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled Phase 1b study (ZE63-0302-0002) in 60 adults with type 2 diabetes across three countries. Participants had a mean baseline HbA1c of 8.84% (balomenib) and 8.52% (placebo) and were taking up to three background antidiabetic agents, excluding insulin. After a 28-day dosing period that included one week of titration, participants were followed for 12 weeks off treatment. Key findings:

HbA1c: placebo-adjusted mean reduction of 0.77% at Week 12 (p<0.01) and 0.70% at Week 16 (p<0.05), three months after the last dose.

Fasting plasma glucose: placebo-adjusted mean reduction of 1.29 mmol/L (23 mg/dL) at Week 12 (p<0.05).

Oral glucose tolerance at Day 85, eight weeks after the last dose: placebo-adjusted reductions of 203 mmol•min/L in total glucose AUC (p=0.019), 2.03 mmol/L in peak glucose (p=0.013) and 2.46 mmol/L in two-hour glucose (p=0.010).

Safety: the study met its primary safety and tolerability objective, with no drug-related serious or severe adverse events and no treatment-related discontinuations.

These results are consistent with preclinical findings in ZDF rats, in which HbA1c was 5.9% in balomenib-treated animals versus 10.9% in vehicle controls 35 days after dosing ceased (p<0.001).

Clywedog is planning a Phase 2a study, which will evaluate a longer, 12-week course of balomenib in adults with type 2 diabetes followed by an off-treatment observation period, to test whether a longer course deepens and extends the effect seen in Phase 1b. The Company also plans to evaluate balomenib in type 1 diabetes at a future date.

CLY-201: selective TYK2 inhibitor for type 1 diabetes

CLY-201 is an oral, highly selective TYK2 inhibitor that targets the T-cell-mediated inflammation responsible for destroying insulin-secreting beta cells, an underlying cause of type 1 diabetes. Phase 1 single- and multiple-ascending-dose studies in healthy volunteers have been completed. The Company is completing a bridging phase1b study in healthy volunteers which is intended to support dose selection for a planned Phase 2 study in people with type 1 diabetes evaluating safety, glycemic control and C-peptide levels.

VTP-1000: antigen-specific immunotherapy for celiac disease

VTP-1000 is an investigational, injectable immunotherapy that uses the SNAP-TI platform to co-deliver gluten-derived peptide antigens with the immunomodulator rapamycin, with the aim of restoring immune tolerance to gluten. Celiac disease affects approximately one in 100 people and has no approved therapy; it shares genetic risk factors with, and frequently co-occurs with, type 1 diabetes.

The Phase 1 AVALON trial (NCT06310291) has completed enrollment of all 42 planned participants. In the single-ascending-dose portion, VTP-1000 was well tolerated at all dose levels with no treatment-related serious adverse events and showed a dose-dependent pharmacological effect. Topline data from the multiple-ascending-dose portion, which includes a controlled gluten challenge after three doses, are expected in the fourth quarter of 2026. These data will inform the Company's decision on next steps for the program.

Transaction details

The combination was completed in two steps. On September 9, 2026, the Company acquired the entire issued share capital of Barinthus Bio by way of a UK court-sanctioned scheme of arrangement, under which Barinthus Bio shareholders received 0.111111 shares of Company common stock for each ordinary share or American Depositary Share. On November 20, 2026, a wholly owned subsidiary of the Company merged with Clywedog Therapeutics, Inc., with Clywedog Therapeutics, Inc. stockholders receiving 0.741416 shares of Company common stock for each Clywedog Therapeutics, Inc. share. Following closing, former Clywedog Therapeutics, Inc. stockholders own approximately 66% and former Barinthus Bio shareholders approximately 34% of the Company on a fully diluted basis.

The Company's cash position at closing was approximately $34.9 million.

Leadership. The Company is led by Bill Enright, Chief Executive Officer; Iain Dukes, Executive Chairman; Leon Hooftman, Chief Medical Officer; and Douglas Swirsky, Chief Financial Officer. The Board of Directors includes Iain Dukes, Trafford Clarke, John M. McGill and Robin Wright as well as existing Company director Bill Enright.

Goodwin Procter LLP served as legal counsel to Barinthus Bio. Snell & Wilmer L.L.P. is serving as legal counsel to Clywedog Therapeutics, Inc. and the Company.

About Clywedog Therapeutics

Clywedog Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: CLYD) is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing potentially disease-modifying therapies for metabolic and autoimmune diseases. Its pipeline includes balomenib (CLY-101), an oral menin inhibitor for type 2 and type 1 diabetes; CLY-201, a selective oral TYK2 inhibitor for type 1 diabetes; and VTP-1000, an antigen-specific immunotherapy for celiac disease. For more information, visit https://www.clywedogther.com/.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements other than statements of historical fact are forward-looking statements, including statements regarding the expected commencement of trading of the Company's common stock on the Nasdaq Capital Market; the therapeutic potential, mechanism of action and durability of effect of balomenib, CLY-201 and VTP-1000, including their potential to be disease-modifying; the design, initiation, enrollment, timing and results of planned and ongoing clinical trials, including the Phase 2a study of balomenib, the bridging Phase 1b and planned Phase 2 studies of CLY-201 and the expected timing of topline data from the AVALON trial of VTP-1000; the size of the markets and patient populations the Company's product candidates may address; the Company's strategy and plans for its programs, including potential combination approaches; the potential benefits of the combination and of developing the Company's programs together; and the Company's cash position. Balomenib, CLY-201 and VTP-1000 are investigational and have not been approved by any regulatory authority; their safety and efficacy have not been established. Words such as "aim," "anticipate," "believe," "could," "designed to," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "plan," "potential," "should," "will," "would" and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain these words. These statements are based on management's current expectations and assumptions and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied, including: the risk that results from early-stage, small or short-duration clinical trials, or from preclinical studies, may not be predictive of or replicated in later or larger trials; the risk that the Company's clinical trials may not be initiated, enrolled or completed on the anticipated timelines, or at all; the Company's substantial dependence on the success of balomenib; the risk of unexpected adverse events or safety findings; the uncertainties of the regulatory review and approval process; the Company's ability to integrate the businesses of Clywedog Therapeutics, Inc. and Barinthus Bio and to realize the anticipated benefits of the combination; the risk that the combination disrupts the Company's operations or relationships with employees, collaborators or suppliers; the costs of the combination; litigation relating to the combination; the volatility of the market price of the Company's common stock and the Company's ability to maintain its Nasdaq listing; the Company's need for additional capital and the risk that its cash resources may be insufficient to fund operations for the period anticipated; competition; the Company's ability to obtain, maintain and enforce intellectual property protection; the Company's reliance on third parties; and general economic, market and geopolitical conditions. These and other risks are described in greater detail under the caption "Risk Factors" in the Company's registration statement on Form S-4, as amended, and the proxy statement/prospectus included therein and in the Company's subsequent filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release, and readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on them. Except as required by law, the Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Contact

Investors and Media: Iain Dukes, Executive Chairman, [email protected]

SOURCE Clywedog Therapeutics, Inc.