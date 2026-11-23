Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - November 23, 2026) - Northstar Gold Corp. (CSE: NSG) ("Northstar" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has closed the first tranche of its previously announced non-brokered private placements of critical minerals flow-through units (the "CM FT Units") and flow-through units (the "FT Units") for aggregate gross proceeds of CDN$560,270 (the "Offering"). Please see Northstar's news release dated November 9, 2026. The proceeds will be used to fund diamond drilling and related exploration at the Cam Copper Zone 2 Surgical Mining target and nearby Allied Gold Zone on the Company's 100%-owned Miller Copper-Gold Property, located approximately 18 kilometres southeast of Kirkland Lake, Ontario. The company expects to announce an additional financing close in the near-term.

The financings augment in part the capital platform and launch of Northstar's Cam Copper Zone 2 Surgical Mining pilot, being advanced under a definitive Turnkey Surgical Mining Services Agreement (the "Agreement") executed with Novamera on October 9, 2025 (Please see Northstar News Release dated October 9, 2025). Should Surgical Mining extraction at Cam Copper proceed, Northstar intends to direct any eligible proceeds to further exploration at Cam Copper and the nearby Allied Gold Zone, creating the potential for a self-financing exploration model.

Offering Overview

The Offering consisted of 12,500,000 CM FT Units at $0.04 per CM FT Unit for gross proceeds of CDN$500,000 and 1,722,000 FT Units at $0.035 per FT Unit for gross proceeds of CDN$60,270. The Company issued an aggregate of 14,222,000 flow-through common shares and 7,972,000 common share purchase warrants (the "Warrants").

Each CM FT Unit consists of one common share issued as a "flow-through share" within the meaning of subsection 66(15) of the Income Tax Act (Canada) (the "Tax Act") and one-half of one Warrant. Each whole Warrant issued with the CM FT Units entitles its holder to purchase one additional non-flow-through common share at an exercise price of $0.07 for 24 months from the closing date. Each FT Unit consists of one flow-through common share and one whole Warrant exercisable to acquire one additional non-flow-through common share at $0.075 for 24 months from the closing date.

In connection with the Offering, the Company paid aggregate cash finder's fees of $31,201.20 and issued 784,320 finder warrants, consisting of $30,000 and 750,000 finder warrants attributable to the CM FT Units and $1,201.20 and 34,320 finder warrants attributable to the FT Units. Each finder warrant entitles the holder to acquire one additional non-flow-through common share of the Company at an exercise price of $0.07 in respect of the CM FT Units and $0.075 in respect of the FT Units, for a period of 24 months from the closing date. The finder compensation was paid to eligible finders in accordance with applicable securities laws and CSE policies.

The common shares and Warrants issued pursuant to the Offering, and the common shares underlying those Warrants, are subject to applicable resale restrictions. The issued securities are subject to a statutory hold period of four months and one day from the closing date, expiring March 21, 2027, in accordance with applicable Canadian securities laws.

The Offering remains subject to final acceptance of the Canadian Securities Exchange. The Company may complete additional closings under the previously announced offerings, subject to applicable approvals. No date for any additional closing has been determined.

Cam Copper Project and Surgical Mining Technology Partnership

The Company intends to use the gross proceeds of the Offering solely to incur eligible Canadian exploration expenses on its 100%-owned Ontario properties, with priority given to the Cam Copper Zone 2 target and nearby Allied Gold Zone on the Miller Copper-Gold Property, approximately 18 kilometres southeast of Kirkland Lake, Ontario.

In respect of the CM FT Units, the Company intends to incur and renounce eligible Canadian exploration expenses qualifying as "flow-through critical mineral mining expenditures" under the Tax Act, and in respect of the FT Units, eligible Canadian exploration expenses qualifying as "flow-through mining expenditures" under the Tax Act. Eligible amounts are intended to be renounced to subscribers with an effective date of December 31, 2026.

The Company is advancing the Cam Copper Surgical Mining project in collaboration with Novamera Inc., Micon International Limited and DIGITAL - Canada's Global Innovation Cluster for digital technologies. The project is part of an approximately $11 million Surgical Mining for Critical Minerals initiative.

Subject to permitting, financing, completion of a Mineral Resource Estimate and supporting technical and economic studies, and successful demonstration of the technology, the consortium is targeting potential small-scale copper extraction as early as late 2027. No production decision has been made.

Offering Use of Proceeds

Eligible exploration expenditures are expected to include:

Geological mapping, modelling and target definition, including block-model updates for Cam Copper Zone 2;

Diamond drilling, target evaluation, assaying and related analysis at Cam Copper and the Allied Gold Zone; and

Other qualifying Canadian exploration expenses on the Company's Ontario properties.

About Northstar Gold Corp.

Northstar Gold Corp. is a Canadian mineral exploration company focused on advancing the high-grade Cam Copper Project and the nearby Allied Gold Zone on its 100%-owned Miller Copper-Gold Property near Kirkland Lake, Ontario. The Company is collaborating with industry partners to evaluate innovative Surgical Mining technology while advancing significant copper and gold exploration opportunities. Northstar also holds the Rosegrove, Bryce and Temagami-Milestone exploration properties in northern Ontario.

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This news release does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer or sale would be unlawful. The securities have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "U.S. Securities Act"), or any state securities laws, and may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an applicable exemption.

All statements, other than statements of historical fact, in this news release constitute "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws. Forward-looking information includes statements concerning additional closings, use of proceeds, eligibility and renunciation of exploration expenditures, anticipated tax treatment, exploration work, permitting and financing, the development and performance of Surgical Mining technology, and potential future extraction at Cam Copper.

Forward-looking information is based on assumptions concerning financing, regulatory approvals, permitting, geological interpretation, exploration results, eligibility of expenditures for renunciation, the availability of contractors and technology and general market conditions. These assumptions may prove incorrect.

Forward-looking information is subject to risks and uncertainties, including failure to complete further financings, delay or failure to obtain approvals, ineligible or disallowed exploration expenditures, changes in tax laws, exploration or metallurgical results, technical or permitting challenges and other risks customary to mineral exploration and development. Actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied.

There can be no assurance that forward-looking information will prove accurate. Readers should not place undue reliance on it.

Forward-looking information is made as of November 20, 2026. The Company undertakes no obligation to update it except as required by applicable law.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/325197