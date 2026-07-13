Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - July 13, 2026) - Northstar Gold Corp. (CSE: NSG) ("Northstar" or the "Company") is pleased to announce receipt of an initial $627,663 DIGITAL co-investment reimbursement under the Surgical Mining for Critical Minerals Project (the "Project"), a collaborative initiative involving Novamera Inc., Micon International Limited ("Micon") and DIGITAL - Canada's Global Innovation Cluster for digital technologies.

The reimbursement represents Northstar's first cash payment under the consortium's Master Project Agreement ("MPA") and reflects eligible Project expenditures incurred in advancing the Company's Cam Copper Zone 2 Surgical Mining initiative at the Miller Copper-Gold Property located near Kirkland Lake, Ontario.

The payment was generated from approximately $2.14 million in approved eligible Project expenditures, resulting in a DIGITAL co-investment contribution of $750,524. Following applicable project fees and taxes, Northstar received a net reimbursement of $627,663.

This initial reimbursement represents the first of several anticipated DIGITAL funding claims. Northstar remains eligible to receive approximately $1.2 million in additional DIGITAL co-investment funding, subject to completion of approved Project activities, eligible expenditures and customary claim approvals under the Master Project Agreement. Additional reimbursements are expected periodically over the balance of the approximately two-year Surgical Mining for Critical Minerals Project.

The Surgical Mining for Critical Minerals Project was previously approved for up to $3.84 million in non-dilutive co-investment funding as part of an approximately $11 million consortium-led initiative focused on advancing innovative technologies for critical mineral extraction. Through the Project, Northstar, Novamera and Micon are advancing geological modelling, technical studies, subsurface characterization, metallurgical evaluation, permitting, engineering and commercialization pathways supporting future deployment of Surgical Mining at the Company's historic Cam Copper Mine.

Brian P. Fowler, P.Geo., President and CEO of Northstar, commented:

"Receipt of this initial DIGITAL reimbursement marks an important milestone in the advancement of our Cam Copper Surgical Mining initiative and validates the significant technical, engineering and project development work completed by the Project consortium to date. This non-dilutive funding strengthens Northstar's financial position while supporting continued advancement of one of Canada's most innovative critical mineral development projects."

"Equally important, the Company has continued to make significant progress across multiple technical work streams during the past several months. Geological modelling, surface verification, permitting, metallurgical evaluation, environmental planning and preparation of a NI 43-101 Mineral Resource Estimate are all advancing in parallel as we systematically de-risk the Cam Copper Project and position it for the next stage of development."

"Cam Copper has been selected as the principal demonstration site for the Surgical Mining for Critical Minerals Project because of its geological setting and its suitability for Novamera's patented Surgical Mining technology within a high-grade VMS copper deposit. The Project is intended to demonstrate how precision mining technologies can improve resource recovery while reducing mining dilution, capital requirements, environmental disturbance and project development timelines."

"The Surgical Mining for Critical Minerals Project is focused on advancing technologies that improve the precision, economics and environmental performance of critical mineral extraction. The Company believes successful deployment of Surgical Mining technologies at Cam Copper has the potential to unlock value from mineralized zones that may not be economically feasible for extraction using conventional mining methods. The Cam Copper Project provides a compelling pathway toward future commercialization and shareholder value creation."

Recent Cam Copper Development Highlights

In parallel with Project funding, Northstar continues to advance the Cam Copper Project through multiple technical, engineering, permitting and environmental initiatives. Recent milestones include:

Received final ALS drill hole assay and multi-element data and completion of comprehensive QA/QC verification by the Company's Qualified Person

Finalized the Cam Copper geological database together with improved drill-hole collar positioning to support a higher-confidence three-dimensional geological model

Finalizing the 3D geological and block model incorporating recently completed drilling results

Confirmed Zone 2 surface structural features and geological continuity

Additional overburden investigations underway to improve geological interpretation and optimize future Surgical Mining planning

Advancing metallurgical testing programs, including mineralogical characterization, flotation, Heavy Liquid Separation and possible Dense Media Separation studies designed to optimize copper recovery while reducing future transportation and milling costs

Initiation of rock mechanics testing to evaluate drill penetration characteristics and improve Surgical Mining productivity

Received renewed three-year Ontario Exploration Drilling Permit covering the entire Miller Copper-Gold Property

Completion and Ministry approval of $102,000 in assessment work supporting future mining lease applications

Micon International to prepare a NI 43-101 Technical Report and Mineral Resource Estimate subsequent to completion of updated geological and block models

Continued advancement of environmental planning, stakeholder consultation and permitting activities required under Ontario's Mine Authorization and Permitting Delivery Team framework.

A Surgical Mining pilot program is advancing under a definitive Turnkey Surgical Mining Services Agreement ("the Agreement") with Novamera Inc. (Please see Northstar News Release dated October 9, 2025) and a collaborative consortium with Novamera, Micon International Limited and DIGITAL - Canada's Global Innovation Cluster for digital technologies, under a Master Project Agreement announced November 24, 2025. The Project is focused on advancing and demonstrating innovative technologies designed to improve orebody characterization, extraction precision, resource recovery and environmental performance in critical mineral development projects.

This collaboration is focused on deploying data-driven mining solutions and Novamera's proprietary Surgical Mining technology to enable efficient, low-impact extraction of high-grade copper resources. The consortium is targeting potential small-scale surgical mining copper production at Cam Copper in early 2027, subject to permitting, financing, completion of technical studies and other project approvals.

Northstar is advancing toward issuance of a Notice-to-Proceed under the Agreement by obtaining the necessary permits and project financing. The Company has commissioned Micon to prepare a NI 43-101 Technical Report and Mineral Resource Estimate for the Cam Copper Project to formally evaluate Zone 2 Reasonable Prospects for Eventual Economic Extraction before making any production or development decision.

Qualified Person

Brian P. Fowler, P.Geo., President and CEO of Northstar Gold Corp., is a "Qualified Person" within the meaning of National Instrument 43-101 and has reviewed and approved the technical information contained in this news release.

About Northstar Gold Corp.

Northstar's primary exploration focus is the advancement of the Company's 100%-owned Miller Copper-Gold Property, located approximately 18 kilometres southeast of Kirkland Lake, Ontario. The Property hosts the Allied Gold Zone and the historic Cam Copper Mine, where the Company is advancing a Surgical Mining development strategy in collaboration with Novamera Inc.

About Novamera

Founded in 2019, Novamera is revolutionizing how the world mines. Its patented Surgical Mining process enables precise, low-impact extraction of previously uneconomic narrow-vein deposits. By combining advanced subsurface imaging, AI-driven orebody modelling, and precision robotic extraction, Novamera helps mining companies unlock new resources with lower costs, faster timelines, and minimal environmental impact-creating a new category of sustainable, high-return projects.

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Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This news release does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy, nor shall there be any sale of these securities, in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of such jurisdiction. The securities have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "U.S. Securities Act"), or any state securities laws, and may not be offered or sold within the United States unless an exemption from such registration is available.

All statements, other than statements of historical fact, contained in this news release constitute "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws and "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 (referred to herein as "forward-looking statements"). Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, disclosure regarding the completion of the Offering and potential gross proceeds to be raised pursuant thereto, the receipt of all applicable regulatory approvals, the prospective nature of the Company's property interests, exploration plans and expected results, conditions or financial performance that is based on assumptions about future economic conditions and courses of action; planned use of proceeds, expenditures and budgets and the execution thereof. Generally, these forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "plans", "expects" or "does not expect", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate" or "believes", or the negative connotation thereof or variations of such words and phrases or state that certain actions, events or results, "may", "could", "would", "will", "might" or "will be taken", "occur" or "be achieved" or the negative connotation thereof.

All forward-looking statements are based on various assumptions, including, without limitation, the expectations and beliefs of management, the receipt of applicable regulatory approvals. availability of financing, the assumed long-term price of gold, that the current exploration and other objectives concerning its mineral projects can be achieved and that its other corporate activities will proceed as expected; that the current price and demand for gold will be sustained or will improve; the continuity of the price of gold and other metals, economic and political conditions and operations; the prospective nature of the Company's properties, availability of financing, and that general business and economic conditions will not change in a materially adverse manner.

Forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements of NSG to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements, including but not limited to: risks and uncertainties related to the completion of the Offering as presently proposed or at all, the failure to obtain all applicable regulatory approvals; actual results of current exploration activities; environmental risks; future prices of gold; operating risks; accidents, labour issues and other risks of the mining industry; delays in obtaining government approvals or financing; and other risks and uncertainties. These risks and uncertainties are not, and should not be construed as being, exhaustive.

Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking statements, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. In addition, forward-looking statements are provided solely for the purpose of providing information about management's current expectations and plans and allowing investors and others to get a better understanding of our operating environment. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.

Forward-looking statements are made as of this news release and the Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise such statements, except as required by applicable law.

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Source: Northstar Gold Corp.