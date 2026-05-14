Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - May 14, 2026) - Northstar Gold Corp. (CSE: NSG) ("Northstar" or the "Company") is pleased to provide an exploration and development update for the Company's 100%-owned Miller Copper-Gold Property, situated approximately 18 kilometres southeast of Kirkland Lake, Ontario.

While Northstar continues advancing the high-grade Cam Copper volcanogenic massive sulphide ("VMS") project and associated Surgical Mining initiatives with Novamera Inc., the Company is also positioning to renew expansion drilling at the nearby Allied Gold Zone later this year.

Northstar's planned Allied Gold Zone advancement comes amid significantly higher gold prices and increasing exploration activity in the southern Kirkland Lake camp, including ongoing drilling by Kirkland Lake Discoveries Corp. on the KL South Property, immediately adjacent to Northstar's Miller Copper-Gold Property (See Figures 1 and 2).

Northstar believes renewed district-wide exploration success and attention, combined with gold prices that have more than doubled since the Company's 2022 SRK Exploration Target Study, materially enhances the significance and strategic value of the Allied Gold Zone and broader Miller Intrusive Complex gold system.

Allied Gold Zone Highlights

SRK Consulting (Canada) Inc. previously completed a 3D Exploration Target Study for the Allied and Vein 1 Zones at the Miller Property outlining an upper conceptual exploration target estimate of approximately 250,000 - 500,000 near-surface ounces of gold grading 1.39 - 2.04 g/t Au*

The Exploration Target remains open along strike, down dip and at depth, with numerous additional untested syenite-associated gold targets identified across the Property.

Previous Northstar drilling within the Allied Gold Zone intersected broad intervals of near-surface gold mineralization including:

6.6 g/t Au over 117.0 metres



4.0 g/t Au over 50.6 metres



1.43 g/t Au over 118.5 metres



1.2 g/t Au over 107.3 metres

High-grade Au-Cu feeder-style structures intersected in drilling include:

4.71 g/t Au and 0.51% Cu over 6.4 metres



9.41 g/t Au and 1.03% Cu over 3.0 metres

A 2023 high-resolution UAV magnetic survey identified a volumetrically large >1 kilometre deep magnetic anomaly ("SM-01") underlying the Allied Gold Zone, interpreted as a possible deeper Cu-Au intrusive source system.

Figure 1. Northstar's Miller Copper Gold and Rosegrove Property Location Map

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Allied Gold Zone Drill Plans

Northstar has recently commenced targeting strike and depth extensions of the Allied Gold Zone and associated Au-Cu feeder structures within the Miller Intrusive Complex.

A proposed 2026 drill program is expected to focus on:

expansion of the near-surface Allied Gold Zone;

testing deeper gold-copper structural feeder zones

follow-up drilling of the Independence Fault Zone;

follow-up drilling of the Planet and Meilleur Syenite areas within the Miller Intrusive Complex;

and evaluation of new geophysical and magnetic targets generated from previous UAV magnetic, IP and geological modeling programs.

Figure 2. Allied Gold Zone and Cam Copper Zone 2 Surgical Mining Projects - Miller Property

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Cam Copper Surgical Mining Advancement Continues

Concurrent with advancing the Allied Gold Zone, Northstar continues to collaborate with consortium partners Novamera Inc., Micon International Limited and DIGITAL to evaluate and advance the Company's Cam Copper Zone 2 Surgical Mining initiative toward potential near-term development and production.

Recent drilling and geophysical programs at Cam Copper confirmed the presence of high-grade VMS copper mineralization including:

14.8% copper over 2.45 metres;

21.7% copper over 1.35 metres;

3.05% Cu, 5.9 g/t Au, 22.9 g/t Ag, 0.45% Mo over 3.07 metres

13.95% Cu, 0.62 g/t Au and 32 g/t Ag over 0.56 metres

and a 350 metre long, 200 Siemens EM conductor reflecting a southeast extension of the Cam Copper Zone VMS horizons

The Miller Copper-Gold Property demonstrably hosts two potentially complementary development opportunities consisting of:

a near-term high-grade copper critical minerals development opportunity at Cam Copper; and a district-scale intrusive-hosted gold system centered on the Allied Gold Zone and Miller Intrusive Complex.

Management Commentary

"Northstar remains fully committed to advancing the Cam Copper surgical mining opportunity, which we believe represents a unique near-term critical minerals development opportunity," states Brian P. Fowler, P.Geo., President and CEO of Northstar. "At the same time, the Company believes the market has largely overlooked the significance of the Allied Gold Zone in today's gold price environment."

"Much of the Allied Gold Zone exploration and modeling work was completed when gold traded near US$2,000 per ounce. With gold prices now at historically elevated levels and renewed exploration success occurring immediately adjacent to the Miller Property, Northstar believes this is an important opportunity to advance and potentially unlock additional value from the Allied Gold Zone through renewed drilling."

"Few junior exploration companies in the Kirkland Lake district currently possess both a potentially near-term critical minerals development opportunity and a large-scale intrusive-hosted gold exploration system within the same wholly owned property."

Cam Copper Project Consortium and Surgical Mining Technology Partnership

A Cam Copper Zone 2 Surgical MiningTM pilot program is advancing under a definitive Turnkey Surgical Mining Services Agreement ("the Agreement") with Novamera Inc. (Please see Northstar News Release dated October 9, 2025) and a collaborative consortium with Novamera, Micon International Limited and DIGITAL - Canada's Global Innovation Cluster for digital technologies, under a Master Project Agreement announced November 24, 2025.

This collaboration is focused on deploying data-driven mining solutions and Novamera's proprietary Surgical Mining technology to enable efficient, low-impact extraction of high-grade copper resources.

Northstar is advancing toward issuance of a Notice-to-Proceed under the Agreement by obtaining the necessary permits and project financing. The Company has commissioned Micon to prepare a NI 43-101 Technical Report and Mineral Resource Estimate for the Cam Copper Project to formally evaluate Zone 2 Reasonable Prospects for Eventual Economic Extraction before making any production or development decision.

Surgical Mining Strategic Funding and Project Advancement

Northstar continues to strengthen its funding base through a combination of equity and non-dilutive sources:

The Company and consortium partners have been approved to access up to $4.0 million in co-investment funding from DIGITAL (Please see January 28, 2026 Northstar News Release)

This funding supports the Cam Copper Surgical Mining for Critical Minerals Project, part of a broader ~$11 million initiative

Since late December, 2025, Northstar has cumulatively raised gross proceeds of $1,905,700 in non-brokered hard dollar, critical minerals flow through and advance royalty offerings

Under the Master Project Agreement, Northstar has applied for and anticipates near-term reimbursement of eligible project expenditures from DIGITAL

Qualified Person

Brian P. Fowler, P.Geo., President and CEO of Northstar Gold Corp., is a "Qualified Person" within the meaning of National Instrument 43-101 and has reviewed and approved the technical information contained in this news release.

Exploration Target Disclosure*

*The above Exploration Target estimates highlight the exploration potential of the Allied Gold Zone and Cam Copper Zone 2 on the Miller Copper-Gold Property. The quantity and grades are purely conceptual in nature. Insufficient exploration has been carried out to define a mineral resource on the property. A Qualified Person has not done sufficient work to classify these Exploration Target estimates as current mineral resources and the Company is not treating these Exploration Target estimates as current mineral resources. These values cannot and should not be relied upon and are only referred to herein as an indication of potential mineralization on the property. Additional exploration including a NI 43-101 Technical Report, CIM and NI 43-101 reporting compliant Mineral Resource Estimate and Preliminary Economic Assessment are required to establish the economic potential of the Allied Gold Zone and Cam Copper Zone 2. It remains uncertain whether a mineral resource will be delineated on the Property.

About Northstar Gold Corp.

Northstar's primary exploration focus is to advance and expand the near-surface Allied Gold Zone bulk-tonnage gold-telluride system and recently discovered high-grade VMS copper mineralization at the Company's flagship 100%-owned Miller Copper-Gold Property, located near Kirkland Lake, Ontario. The Company is also advancing the Cam Copper Project utilizing innovative Surgical Mining technologies in collaboration with Novamera Inc.

In addition, Northstar holds three other 100%-owned exploration properties in northern Ontario:

Rosegrove Property (1,150 ha)

Bryce Gold Property (4,650 ha, including Britcanna Lease)

Temagami-Milestone Cu-Ni-Co Property

The Company is actively seeking partners to advance these additional assets.

On behalf of the Board of Directors,

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Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This news release does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy, nor shall there be any sale of these securities, in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of such jurisdiction. The securities have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "U.S. Securities Act"), or any state securities laws, and may not be offered or sold within the United States unless an exemption from such registration is available.

All statements, other than statements of historical fact, contained in this news release constitute "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws and "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 (referred to herein as "forward-looking statements"). Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, disclosure regarding the completion of the Offering and potential gross proceeds to be raised pursuant thereto, the receipt of all applicable regulatory approvals, the prospective nature of the Company's property interests, exploration plans and expected results, conditions or financial performance that is based on assumptions about future economic conditions and courses of action; planned use of proceeds, expenditures and budgets and the execution thereof. Generally, these forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "plans", "expects" or "does not expect", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate" or "believes", or the negative connotation thereof or variations of such words and phrases or state that certain actions, events or results, "may", "could", "would", "will", "might" or "will be taken", "occur" or "be achieved" or the negative connotation thereof.

All forward-looking statements are based on various assumptions, including, without limitation, the expectations and beliefs of management, the receipt of applicable regulatory approvals. availability of financing, the assumed long-term price of gold, that the current exploration and other objectives concerning its mineral projects can be achieved and that its other corporate activities will proceed as expected; that the current price and demand for gold will be sustained or will improve; the continuity of the price of gold and other metals, economic and political conditions and operations; the prospective nature of the Company's properties, availability of financing, and that general business and economic conditions will not change in a materially adverse manner.

Forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements of NSG to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements, including but not limited to: risks and uncertainties related to the completion of the Offering as presently proposed or at all, the failure to obtain all applicable regulatory approvals; actual results of current exploration activities; environmental risks; future prices of gold; operating risks; accidents, labour issues and other risks of the mining industry; delays in obtaining government approvals or financing; and other risks and uncertainties. These risks and uncertainties are not, and should not be construed as being, exhaustive.

Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking statements, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. In addition, forward-looking statements are provided solely for the purpose of providing information about management's current expectations and plans and allowing investors and others to get a better understanding of our operating environment. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.

Forward-looking statements are made as of this news release and the Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise such statements, except as required by applicable law.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/297426

Source: Northstar Gold Corp.